TEXT-S&P puts Primedia Inc. 'B' rating on watch negative

Overview	
     -- U.S. consumer guide publisher PRIMEDIA has announced that it has 	
entered into an agreement with eBay Inc. to acquire Rent.com at an
undisclosed price.	
     -- We are placing on our 'B' rating for the company on CreditWatch with 	
negative implications.	
     -- The negative CreditWatch listing reflects the potential for a 	
downgrade if completion of the proposed transaction results in prospects of an 	
unsatisfactory return on investment or a meaningful deterioration in credit 	
metrics.	
	
Rating Action	
On April 13, 2012, Standard & Poor's Ratings Services placed its 'B' corporate 	
credit rating for Norcross, Ga.-based PRIMEDIA Inc. on CreditWatch with 	
negative implications. All related issue-level ratings on the company's debt 	
were also placed on CreditWatch with negative implications. The recovery 	
ratings on the debt issues remain unchanged.	
	
Rationale	
The CreditWatch listing reflects our view that the potential acquisition of 	
Rent.com by PRIMEDIA could weaken credit metrics if funding the acquisition 	
involves higher debt balances. PRIMEDIA's financial risk profile could weaken 	
in light of the company's declining revenues and obstacles to improving 	
profitability.	
	
PRIMEDIA is subject to significant cyclical and structural pressures in its 	
home guides and distribution business, ongoing risks from the migration of 	
real estate advertising to the Internet from print, and its narrow business 	
base in the highly volatile real estate market. These risks cause us to view 	
PRIMEDIA's business risk profile as "vulnerable." Over the long term, we 	
believe the migration of real estate advertising online poses risks in the 	
form of competition and pricing pressure based on low barriers to entry. 	
Nevertheless, we expect that property managers, especially managers of larger 	
properties, will still need to advertise using aggregators such as PRIMEDIA, 	
which have considerable market reach. We expect weakness in apartment rental 	
advertising demand to continue over the near term. Based on our base-case 	
scenario for 2012, we have assumed low-single-digit percentage revenue and 	
EBITDA declines from 2011 levels.	
	
The company had an adequate margin of compliance of 32% with its net debt 	
leverage covenant, the company's tightest covenant. We see the risk that the 	
margin of compliance could tighten in the second half of 2012 if EBITDA 	
continues to decline or if the transaction increases debt balances, as the 	
covenant steps down each quarter.	
	
Pro forma for the July 2011 acquisition and recapitalization of Primedia by 	
TPG Capital, debt to EBITDA (including $79 million in present value of 	
operating leases and restructuring charges, and excluding a one-time 	
transaction cost) was 5.0x at Dec. 31, 2011, up from 4.5x at 2010 year-end. 	
Excluding the effect of the acquisition of Rent.com, we expect 2012 debt to 	
EBITDA to increase to the mid-5x area in 2012. EBITDA coverage of interest was 	
3.4x at Dec. 31, 2011--down from 5.4x at year-end 2010. We expect interest 	
coverage in the high-2x area in 2012 due to higher interest cost from the 	
refinancing, EBITDA declines, and a potential debt increase.	
	
CreditWatch	
In resolving the CreditWatch listing, we will review the company's capital 	
structure, liquidity profile, and covenant headroom when final deal terms are 	
announced, in light of our expectations for operating conditions. At that 	
time, we could either affirm or lower the rating, depending on the outcome of 	
our review.	
	
	
Related Criteria And Research	
     -- Use of CreditWatch and Outlooks, Sept. 14, 2009	
     -- Business Risk/Financial Risk Matrix Expanded, May 27, 2009	
     -- Standard & Poor's Revises Its Approach To Rating Speculative-Grade 	
Credits, May 13, 2008	
     -- 2008 Corporate Criteria: Analytical Methodology, April 15, 2008	
	
	
Ratings List	
	
CreditWatch Action	
                            To                From	
Primedia	
 Corporate Credit Rating    B/Watch Neg/--    B/Stable/--	
 Senior Secured             B/watch Neg       B	
   Recovery Rating*         4                 4	
	
*Standard & Poor's does not place its recovery ratings on CreditWatch; 	
however, this does not preclude our recovery assessment from potentially 	
changing in the future.	
 	
Complete ratings information is available to subscribers of RatingsDirect on 	
the Global Credit Portal at www.globalcreditportal.com. All ratings affected 	
by this rating action can be found on Standard & Poor's public Web site at 	
www.standardandpoors.com. Use the Ratings search box located in the left 	
column.

