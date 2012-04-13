TEXT-S&P cuts Kratos Defense rating to 'B'

April 13 - Overview
-- Earnings of U.S.-based defense supplier Kratos have been less than we
expected because of order delays and increased competition in certain
segments, resulting in only modest improvement in credit metrics since the
company made two large acquisitions in 2011.
-- We are lowering our corporate credit rating to 'B' from 'B+'.
-- The stable outlook reflects our expectation that despite near-term
defense budget uncertainty, Kratos will be able to maintain a credit profile
appropriate for the lower rating.
Rating Action
On April 13, 2012, Standard & Poor's Ratings Services lowered its corporate
credit rating on U.S.-based Kratos Defense & Security Solutions Inc. to
'B' from 'B+'. The outlook is stable. At the same time, we lowered the issue
rating on the unsecured notes one notch to 'B' from 'B+'. The recovery rating
remains '4', indicating our expectation that noteholders would receive average
recovery (30%-50%) following a payment default.
Rationale
Kratos' credit metrics have improved less than we expected following two large
debt-financed acquisitions in 2011 because earnings were lower than we had
forecast. We had originally expected pro forma debt to EBITDA of about 5x,
assuming a full year earnings benefit from both acquisitions. On an annualized
basis, debt to EBITDA was well below our expectations at 6.6x for the quarter
ended Dec. 25, 2011 (which includes a full quarter of earnings from each
acquisition).
We believe the company will eventually receive some previously delayed orders
in the coming months, but overall demand will be less than we originally
anticipated for this year because of shifting industry conditions. We now
expect debt to EBITDA of about 5.5x in 2012 and funds from operations (FFO) to
debt of 10%, both average for the rating. We expect EBITDA interest coverage
to increase over the next year to about 2x, which is also in line with the
median for the rating, from 1.7x in 2011.
We assess Kratos' financial risk profile as "highly leveraged" under our
criteria because of its high debt and aggressive acquisitions, which is
tempered by good free cash flow generation. Our "weak" business risk profile
assessment (as our criteria define this) incorporates Kratos' modest size
compared with some competitors and exposure to possible changes in defense
spending priorities, partially offset by good program and customer diversity.
The late signing of the fiscal 2012 defense budget and increasing competition,
mainly in its services business, disrupted orders for Kratos' products and
services, and pressure on future U.S. defense budgets may hurt future demand.
Revenues and earnings likely will increase significantly in 2012 because of
the acquisitions the company made last year, but we expect only modest organic
growth given the significant amount of uncertainty that surrounds the U.S.
defense budget. In particular, because of the huge federal budget deficit and
current political landscape, we believe that the fiscal 2013 defense budget
will likely not be signed into law on time, by the start of the fiscal year on
Oct. 1, 2012. This could further disrupt demand as the military likely will be
funded via a continuing resolution, which limits spending to prior-year
levels, until the budget is signed. In addition, the fiscal 2013 budget
proposal does not take into account the possible additional $500 billion of
cuts over the next decade (starting Jan. 1, 2013) under the sequestration
process. However, we do not believe Congress will implement this full amount
of currently required cuts.
Kratos provides specialized products, mission-critical engineering,
information technology (IT) services, and war fighting solutions to the U.S.
military, intelligence, homeland security, and public safety markets. Despite
planned budget cuts, we believe Kratos is fairly well positioned to experience
slight to modest organic growth in sales over the next two years. The
company's defense sales are in high-priority portions of the budget, such as
Command, Control, Communications, Computing, Combat systems, Intelligence,
Surveillance, and Reconnaissance (C5ISR). Kratos derives a large portion of
its business from the operations and maintenance (O&M) portion of the defense
budget, which is generally more stable than procurement and R&D accounts.
However, sequestration, if implemented, will take place across the board,
including O&M. Additionally, demand could suffer if the government takes back
certain functions that defense contractors currently perform, such as certain
IT work.
Liquidity
We assess Kratos' liquidity as "adequate." We expect that sources of liquidity
will exceed uses by at least 1.2x over the next 12 months and that sources
would exceed uses even if EBITDA were to decline by 15%. Kratos had about $70
million of cash as of Dec. 25, 2011. In November 2011, Kratos amended its
credit agreement and increased the size of the revolver to $90 million from
$65 million. As of Dec. 25, 2011, the revolver had $69 million available (net
of letters of credit).
We expect the company to generate at least $45 million in free cash flow over
the next year. Capital expenditures are modest, at $10 million-$15 million per
year, partly because the company is able to use government-furnished equipment
or facilities under many of its contracts. Kratos also has $260 million of net
operating loss carry-forwards, so cash federal income taxes are likely to be
minimal. No material amounts of debt mature until 2017. We expect the company
to remain in compliance with covenants for the next 12 months.
Recovery analysis
For the recovery analysis on the company's $625 million of secured notes,
please see our recovery report on Kratos to be published on RatingsDirect
following this report.
Outlook
The outlook is stable. We believe that contributions from recent acquisitions
should enable Kratos to restore credit protection measures to levels more in
line with the rating over the next year, including debt to EBITDA of about
5.5x. We are unlikely to raise the ratings given the uncertainty of future
defense spending. We could do so if the company were to make acquisitions
funded with internal cash or equity or to reduce debt, such that debt to
EBITDA fell to less than 4.5x over the next 12 months. Although unlikely given
this downgrade, we could lower ratings further if debt to EBITDA were to
remain above 7x for an extended period of time, which we believe would most
likely be result from a large debt-financed acquisition combined with further
significant earnings pressure.
Ratings List
Downgraded
To From
Kratos Defense & Security Solutions Inc.
Corporate credit rating B/Stable/-- B+/Stable/--
Senior secured B B+
Recovery rating 4
