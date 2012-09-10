TEXT-S&P rates Pentair proposed senior notes 'BBB'

Overview -- U.S.-based manufacturer Pentair Inc. plans to merge with Tyco International Ltd.'s flow control business and has announced its plan to issue $900 million in senior notes to fund the transaction. -- We are assigning our 'BBB' issue-level rating to the company's proposed notes. -- The ratings on Pentair, including the 'BBB-' corporate credit rating, remain on CreditWatch with positive implications. -- If the transaction closes as planned, we would expect to raise the corporate credit rating by one notch to 'BBB', with a stable outlook. Rating Action On Sept. 10, 2012, Standard & Poor's Ratings Services assigned its 'BBB' issue-level rating to Golden Valley, Minn.-based Pentair Inc.'s proposed $900 million senior notes. The ratings on Pentair, including the 'BBB-' corporate credit rating, remain on CreditWatch with positive implications, where we placed them on March 28, 2012. If the transaction closes as planned, we would expect to raise the corporate credit rating by one notch to 'BBB', with a stable outlook. The rating on the proposed notes is the same as the prospective 'BBB' corporate credit rating. The notes will be the obligations of Tyco Flow Control International Finance S.A. (not rated) and will be guaranteed by Tyco Flow Control International Ltd. (not rated), which will be renamed Pentair Ltd. when the transaction closes. Rationale The ratings on Pentair reflect Standard & Poor's expectation that the company's revenues will increase modestly on an organic basis over the next year as demand from industrial markets offsets weak municipal spending in North America. We believe productivity gains and modest price increases could result in operating margins (before depreciation and amortization) of about 15%, which should support continuing good free cash flow generation of about $250 million in 2012. The ratings also reflect Pentair's "satisfactory" business risk profile and "intermediate" financial risk profile. In March, Pentair announced its intention to merge with Tyco International Ltd.'s flow control business in an all-stock transaction totaling approximately $10 billion. We believe the combined entity would likely have a stronger business risk profile than Pentair's on a stand-alone basis. Tyco's flow control business will likely add diversity, scale, and scope to Pentair's operations. The combined entity would generate about $7.7 billion of pro forma 2012 revenues in three segments: water and fluid solutions (about 45% of revenues), flow control (30%), and equipment protection solutions (25%). Pentair is a diversified industrial manufacturer of water-related products and custom enclosures. CreditWatch The ratings on Pentair remain on CreditWatch with positive implications. If the transaction closes as planned, we would expect to raise the corporate credit rating by one notch to 'BBB', with a stable outlook. Related Criteria And Research -- Pentair Inc. 'BBB-' Ratings Placed On Watch Positive On The Company's Plans To Merge With Tyco's Flow Control Operations, March 28, 2012 -- 2008 Corporate Criteria: Analytical Methodology, April 15, 2008 -- Corporate Ratings Criteria--Rating Each Issue, Oct. 28, 2004 Ratings List Pentair Inc. Corporate Credit Rating BBB-/Watch Pos/-- New Rating Tyco Flow Control International Finance S.A. Sr Unsecd $900 mil notes BBB