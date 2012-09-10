TEXT-S&P rates IMAGOLD notes 'BB-'

Overview
-- The stable outlook on IAMGOLD reflects our view that steady gold
production in the next year should support strong funds from operations and
credit measure generation through 2013.
Rating Action
On Sept. 10, 2012, Standard & Poor's Ratings Services assigned its 'BB-'
long-term corporate credit rating and stable outlook to Toronto-based gold
producer IAMGOLD Corp.
At the same time, Standard & Poor's assigned its 'BB-' issue-level rating and
'4' recovery rating to IAMGOLD's proposed US$500 million senior unsecured
notes. A '4' recovery rating indicates our expectation of average (30%-50%)
recovery in a default scenario. We understand that proceeds from the proposed
notes will be used for general corporate purposes namely funding IAMGOLD's
growth-oriented capital spending plans in the next several years.
Rationale
The ratings on IAMGOLD reflect our view of the company's exposure to volatile
commodity prices, operating and political risks from mining in higher risk
countries, heavy reliance on several key assets, and the project execution
risks surrounding its large capital spending plans. These weaknesses are
somewhat offset, in our view, by the company's low pro forma debt burden,
strong cash flow protection measures amid cyclically high metals prices, and
an expanding production base.
IAMGOLD operates three gold mines in Burkina Faso (B/Stable/B), Suriname
(BB-/Stable/B), and Canada (AAA/Stable/A-1+), and holds joint venture
interests in two gold mines in Mali (not rated). The company operates a
niobium mine in the Province of Quebec (A+/Stable/A-1+) and is developing gold
projects in Ontario and Quebec.
We view IAMGOLD's business risk profile as weak given its limited operating
diversity, its fairly short reserve lives, and above-average cash production
costs. These risks are offset in part by the company's expanding profit
margins within the current metals price environment and a growing production
profile. Furthermore, the company's business risk profile is bolstered by the
relatively predictable earnings provided by its niobium output. We take this
view given that, unlike many other metals, niobium prices have not experienced
severe fluctuations in the past decade as a result of Companhia Brasileira de
Metalurgica e Mineracao (not rated)--with its 80% market share--employing
supply management strategies to support prices in the face of variable demand.
In our opinion, IAMGOLD operates in mining jurisdictions that are of higher
risk compared with many of its gold-producing peers. We take this view given
that several countries in the company's operating portfolio have experienced
violent coups and social unrest in the past few decades. In addition, these
countries generally have a limited track record in dealing with large-scale,
for-profit mining operations. However, we view IAMGOLD's geographic diversity
as partially offsetting its exposure to higher-risk mining jurisdictions, as
severely detrimental political events are unlikely to coincide. Furthermore,
the company's output and mine licenses have largely remained intact through
earlier periods of regional instability.
The company's operating diversity is narrow given that two of its mines,
Rosebel and Essakane, generate about 80% of total operating income. We expect
operating diversity to improve gradually in the next few years as the company
ramps up production of its Westwood project. We expect that operating
diversity could improve further assuming the development of IAMGOLD's Cote
Lake project and expansion opportunities--including a prospective rare earth
elements mining operation--around its Niobec Inc. mine. However, these
projects are several years away from generating cash flow and are in the early
stages of permitting and feasibility. IAMGOLD's cash costs, on a co-product
basis, are above-average compared with those of its rated North American gold
producer peer group. The company's ore deposits have limited secondary metals
credits that, at contemporary commodity prices, tend to improve relative cost
positions and profitability. As a result, the company is highly sensitive to
swings in profitability caused by changes in gold prices. Moreover, the
low-grade nature of its two primary gold mines, Rosebel and Essakane, makes
them particularly sensitive to power costs and optimal processing levels
especially as both mines feed greater amounts of hard rock sulfide ores into
their respective crushing and grinding facilities.
The company's reserve life is among the lowest for Standard & Poor's rated
peer group of gold producers. Somewhat offsetting IAMGOLD's short reserve
lives is the fairly recent exploitation start-up at its Essakane and Rosebel
mines, which we believe portends some additional periphery exploration success
that should support gold output beyond estimated reserve lives. In addition,
overall mine life is somewhat weakened by the inclusion of several producing
mines with only a few years of reserves. We would expect that long-term
production visibility to improve as the company brings its development
projects closer to commercial operations starting with its Westwood project in
2013.
Our base case operating scenario for IAMGOLD through next year incorporates
the following assumptions:
-- A gold price of US$1,400 per ounce (oz) and a niobium price of US$43
per kilogram, both of which are underpinned by our economists' most recent
forecasts on global growth.
-- We expect cash costs through 2013 to remain close to US$725 per oz,
with gold production reaching about 875,000 oz this year before rising to
about 1 million ounces in 2013.
-- We expect earnings contribution from the company's Niobec mine to be
fairly consistent with recent historical levels.
-- In this scenario, we forecast a debt-to-EBITDA leverage ratio of close
to 1x with minimal free cash burn during a multi-year period of elevated
capital spending.
We believe that pro forma for the proposed US$500 million notes, IAMGOLD
should maintain credit measures that are strong for its significant financial
risk profile. However, our view of the company's financial risk profile
reflects the increased sensitivity of its credit measures to inherently
volatile metals prices while elevated capital spending plans lead to negative
free operating cash flow in the next several years. While the industry's
capital spending is susceptible to sharp cost inflation, we believe that
IAMGOLD's track record of bringing projects into production on time and on
budget should mute some of these cost pressures, thereby alleviating a
potential strain on its financial flexibility. Consequently, we estimate that
in our base case operating scenario IAMGOLD should generate a debt to EBITDA
of about 1x and funds from operations (FFO) to debt of more than 100%.
Liquidity
We view IAMGOLD's liquidity as strong based on our assessment of the following
factors:
-- That sources of liquidity (including pro forma cash balances, FFO
generation, and revolver availability) will be greater than 1.5x of sources in
the next 12 months and greater than 1.0x thereafter.
-- Sources would be greater than uses even if forecast EBITDA declines by
30%.
-- FFO generation of about US$600 million per year through 2013 should
cover most of the company's forecasted capital spending with its US$500
million corporate-level revolving credit facility and its existing cash
balances covering any funding shortfalls and working-capital fluctuations.
Niobec Inc., a wholly owned subsidiary of IAMGOLD, maintains an additional
US$250 million revolving credit facility for use by its Niobec mine.
-- In the event of a sustained decline in commodity prices, we believe
the company maintains some capital spending flexibility as management has
stated that several of its long-term projects, particularly Cote Lake, rely on
strong metals prices to justify project economics.
-- The company has no debt maturities in the next few years alongside a
dividend that we do not expect to materially increase from current levels.
IAMGOLD maintains a US$500 million revolving credit facility that matures in
February 2016. We estimate that pro forma for its proposed notes, headroom on
its total leverage ratio can withstand an 80% decline in EBITDA relative to
performance levels assumed in our base case operating scenario. The US$250
million Niobec revolving credit facility also matures in February 2016.
Recovery analysis
For the complete recovery analysis, see the recovery report on IAMGOLD to be
published on RatingsDirect on the Global Credit Portal following this report.
Outlook
The stable outlook on IAMGOLD reflects our view that steady gold production in
the next year should support strong FFO and credit measure generation through
2013. We estimate that, at an average gold price of US$1,400 per oz through
next year, the company should generate an annual EBITDA of more than US$700
million with a debt-to-EBITDA leverage ratio of about 1x and an FFO-to-debt
ratio of about 95%.
We could lower the ratings on IAMGOLD if mine-level or sovereign-related
operating disruptions or lower metals prices lead to a severe and extended
curtailment of cash flow generation. For example, a gold price under US$1,200
per oz alongside a 25% decline in gold production would increase its
debt-to-EBITDA leverage ratio above 2.5x and decrease its FFO-to-debt ratio to
below 60%.
An upward rating action is unlikely in the next 12 to 18 months given the
company's multi-year, growth-oriented capital spending initiatives, continuing
exposure to operating costs pressures, and the concentration of its cash flow
in high-risk jurisdictions.
Ratings List
Rating Assigned
IAMGOLD Corp.
Corporate credit rating BB-/Stable/--
US$500 million senior unsecured notes BB-
Recovery rating 4