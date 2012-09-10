TEXT-S&P rates IMAGOLD notes 'BB-'

Overview -- We are assigning our 'BB-' long-term corporate credit rating to Toronto-based gold producer IAMGOLD Corp. -- We are also assigning our 'BB-' issue-level rating and '4' recovery rating to the company's proposed US$500 million senior unsecured notes. We understand that the proceeds from the unsecured notes issuance will be used for general corporate purposes namely funding IAMGOLD's growth-oriented capital spending plans over the next several years. -- IAMGOLD operates three gold mines in Burkina Faso, Suriname, and Canada, and holds joint venture interests in two gold mines in Mali. The company operates a niobium mine in the Province of Quebec and is developing gold projects in Ontario and Quebec. -- The stable outlook on IAMGOLD reflects our view that steady gold production in the next year should support strong funds from operations and credit measure generation through 2013. Rating Action On Sept. 10, 2012, Standard & Poor's Ratings Services assigned its 'BB-' long-term corporate credit rating and stable outlook to Toronto-based gold producer IAMGOLD Corp. At the same time, Standard & Poor's assigned its 'BB-' issue-level rating and '4' recovery rating to IAMGOLD's proposed US$500 million senior unsecured notes. A '4' recovery rating indicates our expectation of average (30%-50%) recovery in a default scenario. We understand that proceeds from the proposed notes will be used for general corporate purposes namely funding IAMGOLD's growth-oriented capital spending plans in the next several years. Rationale The ratings on IAMGOLD reflect our view of the company's exposure to volatile commodity prices, operating and political risks from mining in higher risk countries, heavy reliance on several key assets, and the project execution risks surrounding its large capital spending plans. These weaknesses are somewhat offset, in our view, by the company's low pro forma debt burden, strong cash flow protection measures amid cyclically high metals prices, and an expanding production base. IAMGOLD operates three gold mines in Burkina Faso (B/Stable/B), Suriname (BB-/Stable/B), and Canada (AAA/Stable/A-1+), and holds joint venture interests in two gold mines in Mali (not rated). The company operates a niobium mine in the Province of Quebec (A+/Stable/A-1+) and is developing gold projects in Ontario and Quebec. We view IAMGOLD's business risk profile as weak given its limited operating diversity, its fairly short reserve lives, and above-average cash production costs. These risks are offset in part by the company's expanding profit margins within the current metals price environment and a growing production profile. Furthermore, the company's business risk profile is bolstered by the relatively predictable earnings provided by its niobium output. We take this view given that, unlike many other metals, niobium prices have not experienced severe fluctuations in the past decade as a result of Companhia Brasileira de Metalurgica e Mineracao (not rated)--with its 80% market share--employing supply management strategies to support prices in the face of variable demand. In our opinion, IAMGOLD operates in mining jurisdictions that are of higher risk compared with many of its gold-producing peers. We take this view given that several countries in the company's operating portfolio have experienced violent coups and social unrest in the past few decades. In addition, these countries generally have a limited track record in dealing with large-scale, for-profit mining operations. However, we view IAMGOLD's geographic diversity as partially offsetting its exposure to higher-risk mining jurisdictions, as severely detrimental political events are unlikely to coincide. Furthermore, the company's output and mine licenses have largely remained intact through earlier periods of regional instability. The company's operating diversity is narrow given that two of its mines, Rosebel and Essakane, generate about 80% of total operating income. We expect operating diversity to improve gradually in the next few years as the company ramps up production of its Westwood project. We expect that operating diversity could improve further assuming the development of IAMGOLD's Cote Lake project and expansion opportunities--including a prospective rare earth elements mining operation--around its Niobec Inc. mine. However, these projects are several years away from generating cash flow and are in the early stages of permitting and feasibility. IAMGOLD's cash costs, on a co-product basis, are above-average compared with those of its rated North American gold producer peer group. The company's ore deposits have limited secondary metals credits that, at contemporary commodity prices, tend to improve relative cost positions and profitability. As a result, the company is highly sensitive to swings in profitability caused by changes in gold prices. Moreover, the low-grade nature of its two primary gold mines, Rosebel and Essakane, makes them particularly sensitive to power costs and optimal processing levels especially as both mines feed greater amounts of hard rock sulfide ores into their respective crushing and grinding facilities. The company's reserve life is among the lowest for Standard & Poor's rated peer group of gold producers. Somewhat offsetting IAMGOLD's short reserve lives is the fairly recent exploitation start-up at its Essakane and Rosebel mines, which we believe portends some additional periphery exploration success that should support gold output beyond estimated reserve lives. In addition, overall mine life is somewhat weakened by the inclusion of several producing mines with only a few years of reserves. We would expect that long-term production visibility to improve as the company brings its development projects closer to commercial operations starting with its Westwood project in 2013. Our base case operating scenario for IAMGOLD through next year incorporates the following assumptions: -- A gold price of US$1,400 per ounce (oz) and a niobium price of US$43 per kilogram, both of which are underpinned by our economists' most recent forecasts on global growth. -- We expect cash costs through 2013 to remain close to US$725 per oz, with gold production reaching about 875,000 oz this year before rising to about 1 million ounces in 2013. -- We expect earnings contribution from the company's Niobec mine to be fairly consistent with recent historical levels. -- In this scenario, we forecast a debt-to-EBITDA leverage ratio of close to 1x with minimal free cash burn during a multi-year period of elevated capital spending. We believe that pro forma for the proposed US$500 million notes, IAMGOLD should maintain credit measures that are strong for its significant financial risk profile. However, our view of the company's financial risk profile reflects the increased sensitivity of its credit measures to inherently volatile metals prices while elevated capital spending plans lead to negative free operating cash flow in the next several years. While the industry's capital spending is susceptible to sharp cost inflation, we believe that IAMGOLD's track record of bringing projects into production on time and on budget should mute some of these cost pressures, thereby alleviating a potential strain on its financial flexibility. Consequently, we estimate that in our base case operating scenario IAMGOLD should generate a debt to EBITDA of about 1x and funds from operations (FFO) to debt of more than 100%. Liquidity We view IAMGOLD's liquidity as strong based on our assessment of the following factors: -- That sources of liquidity (including pro forma cash balances, FFO generation, and revolver availability) will be greater than 1.5x of sources in the next 12 months and greater than 1.0x thereafter. -- Sources would be greater than uses even if forecast EBITDA declines by 30%. -- FFO generation of about US$600 million per year through 2013 should cover most of the company's forecasted capital spending with its US$500 million corporate-level revolving credit facility and its existing cash balances covering any funding shortfalls and working-capital fluctuations. Niobec Inc., a wholly owned subsidiary of IAMGOLD, maintains an additional US$250 million revolving credit facility for use by its Niobec mine. -- In the event of a sustained decline in commodity prices, we believe the company maintains some capital spending flexibility as management has stated that several of its long-term projects, particularly Cote Lake, rely on strong metals prices to justify project economics. -- The company has no debt maturities in the next few years alongside a dividend that we do not expect to materially increase from current levels. IAMGOLD maintains a US$500 million revolving credit facility that matures in February 2016. We estimate that pro forma for its proposed notes, headroom on its total leverage ratio can withstand an 80% decline in EBITDA relative to performance levels assumed in our base case operating scenario. The US$250 million Niobec revolving credit facility also matures in February 2016. Recovery analysis For the complete recovery analysis, see the recovery report on IAMGOLD to be published on RatingsDirect on the Global Credit Portal following this report. Outlook The stable outlook on IAMGOLD reflects our view that steady gold production in the next year should support strong FFO and credit measure generation through 2013. We estimate that, at an average gold price of US$1,400 per oz through next year, the company should generate an annual EBITDA of more than US$700 million with a debt-to-EBITDA leverage ratio of about 1x and an FFO-to-debt ratio of about 95%. We could lower the ratings on IAMGOLD if mine-level or sovereign-related operating disruptions or lower metals prices lead to a severe and extended curtailment of cash flow generation. For example, a gold price under US$1,200 per oz alongside a 25% decline in gold production would increase its debt-to-EBITDA leverage ratio above 2.5x and decrease its FFO-to-debt ratio to below 60%. An upward rating action is unlikely in the next 12 to 18 months given the company's multi-year, growth-oriented capital spending initiatives, continuing exposure to operating costs pressures, and the concentration of its cash flow in high-risk jurisdictions. Related Criteria And Research -- Criteria | Corporates | Industrials: S&P Lowers Its Nickel And Aluminum Price Assumptions For The Rest of 2012; Other Metals Price Assumptions Unchanged, July 12, 2012 -- Methodology and Assumptions: Liquidity Descriptors For Global Corporate Issuers, Sept. 28, 2011 -- Key Credit Factors: Methodology And Assumptions On Risks In The Mining Industry, June 23, 2009 -- 2008 Corporate Criteria: Analytical Methodology, April 15, 2008 Ratings List Rating Assigned IAMGOLD Corp. Corporate credit rating BB-/Stable/-- US$500 million senior unsecured notes BB- Recovery rating 4