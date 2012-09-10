版本:
中国
公司新闻(英文) | 2012年 9月 11日 星期二 03:45 BJT

TEXT-S&P rates IMAGOLD notes 'BB-'

Overview
     -- We are assigning our 'BB-' long-term corporate credit rating to 
Toronto-based gold producer IAMGOLD Corp.  
     -- We are also assigning our 'BB-' issue-level rating and '4' recovery 
rating to the company's proposed US$500 million senior unsecured notes. We 
understand that the proceeds from the unsecured notes issuance will be used 
for general corporate purposes namely funding IAMGOLD's growth-oriented 
capital spending plans over the next several years.
     -- IAMGOLD operates three gold mines in Burkina Faso, Suriname, and 
Canada, and holds joint venture interests in two gold mines in Mali. The 
company operates a niobium mine in the Province of Quebec and is developing 
gold projects in Ontario and Quebec. 
     -- The stable outlook on IAMGOLD reflects our view that steady gold 
production in the next year should support strong funds from operations and 
credit measure generation through 2013.

Rating Action
On Sept. 10, 2012, Standard & Poor's Ratings Services assigned its 'BB-' 
long-term corporate credit rating and stable outlook to Toronto-based gold 
producer IAMGOLD Corp. 

At the same time, Standard & Poor's assigned its 'BB-' issue-level rating and 
'4' recovery rating to IAMGOLD's proposed US$500 million senior unsecured 
notes. A '4' recovery rating indicates our expectation of average (30%-50%) 
recovery in a default scenario. We understand that proceeds from the proposed 
notes will be used for general corporate purposes namely funding IAMGOLD's 
growth-oriented capital spending plans in the next several years.

Rationale
The ratings on IAMGOLD reflect our view of the company's exposure to volatile 
commodity prices, operating and political risks from mining in higher risk 
countries, heavy reliance on several key assets, and the project execution 
risks surrounding its large capital spending plans. These weaknesses are 
somewhat offset, in our view, by the company's low pro forma debt burden, 
strong cash flow protection measures amid cyclically high metals prices, and 
an expanding production base.

IAMGOLD operates three gold mines in Burkina Faso (B/Stable/B), Suriname 
(BB-/Stable/B), and Canada (AAA/Stable/A-1+), and holds joint venture 
interests in two gold mines in Mali (not rated). The company operates a 
niobium mine in the Province of Quebec (A+/Stable/A-1+) and is developing gold 
projects in Ontario and Quebec.

We view IAMGOLD's business risk profile as weak given its limited operating 
diversity, its fairly short reserve lives, and above-average cash production 
costs. These risks are offset in part by the company's expanding profit 
margins within the current metals price environment and a growing production 
profile. Furthermore, the company's business risk profile is bolstered by the 
relatively predictable earnings provided by its niobium output. We take this 
view given that, unlike many other metals, niobium prices have not experienced 
severe fluctuations in the past decade as a result of Companhia Brasileira de 
Metalurgica e Mineracao (not rated)--with its 80% market share--employing 
supply management strategies to support prices in the face of variable demand.

In our opinion, IAMGOLD operates in mining jurisdictions that are of higher 
risk compared with many of its gold-producing peers. We take this view given 
that several countries in the company's operating portfolio have experienced 
violent coups and social unrest in the past few decades. In addition, these 
countries generally have a limited track record in dealing with large-scale, 
for-profit mining operations. However, we view IAMGOLD's geographic diversity 
as partially offsetting its exposure to higher-risk mining jurisdictions, as 
severely detrimental political events are unlikely to coincide. Furthermore, 
the company's output and mine licenses have largely remained intact through 
earlier periods of regional instability.

The company's operating diversity is narrow given that two of its mines, 
Rosebel and Essakane, generate about 80% of total operating income. We expect 
operating diversity to improve gradually in the next few years as the company 
ramps up production of its Westwood project. We expect that operating 
diversity could improve further assuming the development of IAMGOLD's Cote 
Lake project and expansion opportunities--including a prospective rare earth 
elements mining operation--around its Niobec Inc. mine. However, these 
projects are several years away from generating cash flow and are in the early 
stages of permitting and feasibility. IAMGOLD's cash costs, on a co-product 
basis, are above-average compared with those of its rated North American gold 
producer peer group. The company's ore deposits have limited secondary metals 
credits that, at contemporary commodity prices, tend to improve relative cost 
positions and profitability. As a result, the company is highly sensitive to 
swings in profitability caused by changes in gold prices. Moreover, the 
low-grade nature of its two primary gold mines, Rosebel and Essakane, makes 
them particularly sensitive to power costs and optimal processing levels 
especially as both mines feed greater amounts of hard rock sulfide ores into 
their respective crushing and grinding facilities.

The company's reserve life is among the lowest for Standard & Poor's rated 
peer group of gold producers. Somewhat offsetting IAMGOLD's short reserve 
lives is the fairly recent exploitation start-up at its Essakane and Rosebel 
mines, which we believe portends some additional periphery exploration success 
that should support gold output beyond estimated reserve lives. In addition, 
overall mine life is somewhat weakened by the inclusion of several producing 
mines with only a few years of reserves. We would expect that long-term 
production visibility to improve as the company brings its development 
projects closer to commercial operations starting with its Westwood project in 
2013.

Our base case operating scenario for IAMGOLD through next year incorporates 
the following assumptions:
     -- A gold price of US$1,400 per ounce (oz) and a niobium price of US$43 
per kilogram, both of which are underpinned by our economists' most recent 
forecasts on global growth. 
     -- We expect cash costs through 2013 to remain close to US$725 per oz, 
with gold production reaching about 875,000 oz this year before rising to 
about 1 million ounces in 2013.
     -- We expect earnings contribution from the company's Niobec mine to be 
fairly consistent with recent historical levels.
     -- In this scenario, we forecast a debt-to-EBITDA leverage ratio of close 
to 1x with minimal free cash burn during a multi-year period of elevated 
capital spending.

We believe that pro forma for the proposed US$500 million notes, IAMGOLD 
should maintain credit measures that are strong for its significant financial 
risk profile. However, our view of the company's financial risk profile 
reflects the increased sensitivity of its credit measures to inherently 
volatile metals prices while elevated capital spending plans lead to negative 
free operating cash flow in the next several years. While the industry's 
capital spending is susceptible to sharp cost inflation, we believe that 
IAMGOLD's track record of bringing projects into production on time and on 
budget should mute some of these cost pressures, thereby alleviating a 
potential strain on its financial flexibility. Consequently, we estimate that 
in our base case operating scenario IAMGOLD should generate a debt to EBITDA 
of about 1x and funds from operations (FFO) to debt of more than 100%.

Liquidity
We view IAMGOLD's liquidity as strong based on our assessment of the following 
factors:
     -- That sources of liquidity (including pro forma cash balances, FFO 
generation, and revolver availability) will be greater than 1.5x of sources in 
the next 12 months and greater than 1.0x thereafter.
     -- Sources would be greater than uses even if forecast EBITDA declines by 
30%.
     -- FFO generation of about US$600 million per year through 2013 should 
cover most of the company's forecasted capital spending with its US$500 
million corporate-level revolving credit facility and its existing cash 
balances covering any funding shortfalls and working-capital fluctuations. 
Niobec Inc., a wholly owned subsidiary of IAMGOLD, maintains an additional 
US$250 million revolving credit facility for use by its Niobec mine. 
     -- In the event of a sustained decline in commodity prices, we believe 
the company maintains some capital spending flexibility as management has 
stated that several of its long-term projects, particularly Cote Lake, rely on 
strong metals prices to justify project economics.
     -- The company has no debt maturities in the next few years alongside a 
dividend that we do not expect to materially increase from current levels.

IAMGOLD maintains a US$500 million revolving credit facility that matures in 
February 2016. We estimate that pro forma for its proposed notes, headroom on 
its total leverage ratio can withstand an 80% decline in EBITDA relative to 
performance levels assumed in our base case operating scenario. The US$250 
million Niobec revolving credit facility also matures in February 2016.

Recovery analysis
For the complete recovery analysis, see the recovery report on IAMGOLD to be 
published on RatingsDirect on the Global Credit Portal following this report.

Outlook
The stable outlook on IAMGOLD reflects our view that steady gold production in 
the next year should support strong FFO and credit measure generation through 
2013. We estimate that, at an average gold price of US$1,400 per oz through 
next year, the company should generate an annual EBITDA of more than US$700 
million with a debt-to-EBITDA leverage ratio of about 1x and an FFO-to-debt 
ratio of about 95%.

We could lower the ratings on IAMGOLD if mine-level or sovereign-related 
operating disruptions or lower metals prices lead to a severe and extended 
curtailment of cash flow generation. For example, a gold price under US$1,200 
per oz alongside a 25% decline in gold production would increase its 
debt-to-EBITDA leverage ratio above 2.5x and decrease its FFO-to-debt ratio to 
below 60%.

An upward rating action is unlikely in the next 12 to 18 months given the 
company's multi-year, growth-oriented capital spending initiatives, continuing 
exposure to operating costs pressures, and the concentration of its cash flow 
in high-risk jurisdictions.

Related Criteria And Research
     -- Criteria | Corporates | Industrials: S&P Lowers Its Nickel And 
Aluminum Price Assumptions For The Rest of 2012; Other Metals Price 
Assumptions Unchanged, July 12, 2012
     -- Methodology and Assumptions: Liquidity Descriptors For Global 
Corporate Issuers, Sept. 28, 2011
     -- Key Credit Factors: Methodology And Assumptions On Risks In The Mining 
Industry, June 23, 2009
     -- 2008 Corporate Criteria: Analytical Methodology, April 15, 2008

Ratings List
Rating Assigned
IAMGOLD Corp.
Corporate credit rating                                     BB-/Stable/--
US$500 million senior unsecured notes          BB-
  Recovery rating                                             4

更多 公司新闻(英文)

热门文章

编辑推荐

文章推荐