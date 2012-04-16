TEXT-S&P revises Metso outlook to positive

April 16 - Overview
-- Finland-based Metso Corp. continues to show a strong
financial performance.
-- We believe Metso should benefit from its strong current order backlog
and likely solid demand from some of its end markets, in particular, the
mining sector.
-- We are revising our outlook on Metso to positive from stable and
affirming our 'BBB/A-2' ratings on the company.
-- The positive outlook indicates that we could raise the ratings over
the next few quarters if Metso maintains its steady cash flow performance and
continues to adhere to moderate financial policies, although we anticipate a
slight weakening of the group's operating performance.
Rating Action
On April 16, 2012, Standard & Poor's Ratings Services revised its outlook on
Finland-based capital goods producer Metso Corp. to positive from stable. At
the same time, we affirmed our 'BBB' long-term and 'A-2' short-term corporate
credit ratings.
We have also assigned a 'BBB' foreign currency issue rating to the company's
existing EUR1.5 European Medium-Term Notes (EMTN) program.
Rationale
The outlook revision reflects the potential for an upgrade if Metso's
operating performance remains relatively solid and generally moderate
financial policies allow Metso to maintain credit measures consistent with a
"modest" financial risk profile under our criteria. This is despite any
possible acquisitions or shareholder distribution activity.
Throughout 2011, Metso secured a very strong order intake of close to EUR8
billion, which should allow the company to show single-digit revenue growth in
2012. The order backlog at year-end 2011 covers net sales by about 0.8x,
thereby providing good near-term visibility. We assume that conditions in some
of Metso's end markets, in particular, the mining sector, should continue to
benefit from sizable capital expenditure plans over the next two years.
Metso's cost base also appears leaner following several years of cost
restructuring and outsourcing initiatives. The company has reallocated
resources to emerging markets where demand for its equipment and services has
appeared more resilient over the past few years.
In addition, Metso should benefit from its currently strong balance sheet, in
our view. We believe this gives the company some headroom to step up dividend
payouts or engage in acquisitions, absent a significant moderation of demand,
without jeopardizing its credit standing. In 2011, Metso's ratio of funds from
operations (FFO) to adjusted net debt was 86% and debt to EBITDA 1.0x. Our
base-case scenario shows FFO to debt of more than 60% for 2012 and 2013. This
would leave some potential for a more significant cyclical slowdown than we
currently assume.
Under our base case, we don't take into account a potential extraordinary
dividend considered by the board, but some outflows for bolt-on acquisitions.
For a higher rating, we would expect Metso's credit metrics to remain in line
with a "modest" financial risk profile, including FFO to debt of more than 45%
and debt to EBITDA of less than 1.5x over the cycle. We also believe that
Metso would need to show a positive discretionary cash flow over the cycle to
be commensurate with a higher rating.
We anticipate that Metso's ability to prefund operations through customer
advances will decrease over time, but not to an extent that would
significantly alter its financial profile. The sum of advance payments and
Metso's contractual net liability amounted to EUR0.9 billion on Dec. 31, 2011,
exceeding the company's cash position at the end of the year.
Liquidity
In our view, Metso has "strong" liquidity, as defined in our criteria. We
estimate that the ratio of sources of liquidity to uses will comfortably
exceed 1.5x for 2012 and 2013.
As of Dec. 31, 2011, the group's key sources of liquidity include:
-- EUR590 million of cash and equivalents and EUR177 million of other
interest-bearing assets that we understand can be easily converted into cash;
-- Access to an EUR500 million undrawn committed credit facility maturing
in December 2015. This facility is subject to one capital structure financial
covenant, which only applies at a lower rating and therefore currently allows
ample headroom; and
-- FFO in 2012 and 2013 in excess of EUR500 million.
The key potential uses of liquidity over the coming 12 months include:
-- Short-term debt of EUR272 million.
-- Working capital needs due to continued growth over the next two years
and a proportionate decrease of customer advances, leading to a cumulative
cash outflow of about EUR250 million for 2012 and 2013;
-- A dividend payout of about EUR254 million. Assuming that Metso shows a
continually sound operating performance in 2012, we anticipate a gradual
increase of the dividend payout in 2013; and
-- Total acquisition spending of EUR150 million spread over 2012 and 2013.
Outlook
The positive outlook indicates that we could raise the ratings over the next
few quarters if Metso maintains a steady operating performance and continues
to adhere to prudent financial policies, for instance, maintenance of debt to
EBITDA of less than 1.5x and an FFO-to-debt ratio that is higher than 45%.
This is despite our expectation of potentially more active acquisition growth
and shareholder initiatives. Upside ratings potential above the 'BBB' category
would be restricted by our assessment of Metso's business risk profile as
satisfactory.
We anticipate relatively recurring demand for aftermarket parts and services
to mitigate the more-volatile earnings and cash flows from the new-equipment
business. If, contrary to our current expectations, FFO to debt weakened to
less than about 45% because of operating shortfalls or a higher-than-expected
increase in debt, resulting from discretionary spending in excess of EUR200
million, we could revise the outlook to stable.
Related Criteria And Research
All articles listed below are available on RatingsDirect on the Global Credit
Portal, unless otherwise stated.
-- Key Credit Factors: Criteria For Rating The Global Capital Goods
Industry, April 28, 2011
-- Criteria Methodology: Business Risk/Financial Risk Matrix Expanded,
May 27, 2009
-- 2008 Corporate Criteria: Ratios And Adjustments, April 15, 2008
-- 2008 Corporate Criteria: Analytical Methodology, April 15, 2008
Ratings List
Ratings Affirmed; CreditWatch/Outlook Action
To From
Metso Corp.
Corporate Credit Rating BBB/Positive/A-2 BBB/Stable/A-2
Senior Unsecured BBB BBB
Complete ratings information is available to subscribers of RatingsDirect on
the Global Credit Portal at www.globalcreditportal.com. All ratings affected
by this rating action can be found on Standard & Poor's public Web site at
www.standardandpoors.com. Use the Ratings search box located in the left
column.