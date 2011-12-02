Text-Fitch revises outlook to neg on 3 US hub airports

NEW YORK, December 02 (Fitch) AMR Corp.'s (AMR) filing for reorganization under
Chapter 11 of the U.S. Bankruptcy Code poses only minor immediate risks to most
general airport revenue bonds, according to Fitch Ratings.
AMR is the parent corporation for American Airlines, Inc. (American).
However, credit concerns do exist for individual airports, particularly
facilities where American operates major connecting hubs.
These include: Dallas Fort-Worth International Airport, Miami International
Airport, and Chicago O'Hare International Airport. Credit concerns may increase
during the course of American's bankruptcy proceedings should the
reorganization process lead to operating decisions that reduce or reallocate
the carrier's schedule.
Consequently, Fitch affirms the ratings and revises the Rating Outlook to
Negative from Stable on the following bonds:
---Dallas- Fort Worth International Airport (DFW), TX's approximately $4
billion joint revenue improvement bonds (rated 'A+' by Fitch);
---Miami Dade-County, FL's approximately $6 billion aviation revenue bonds
(rated 'A' by Fitch), issued on behalf of Miami International Airport (MIA);
--City of Chicago, IL's approximately $6.5 billion airport revenue bonds (rated
'AA+' first lien, 'AA' second lien, and 'A-' third lien by Fitch), issued on
behalf of Chicago O'Hare International Airport (O'Hare).
In addition, Fitch has affirmed the City of Chicago, IL's approximately $812.7
million passenger facility charge (PFC) bonds at 'A' with a Stable Rating
Outlook.
As is common in the early stages of the bankruptcy process, American is
expected
to operate its full schedule and will need to fulfill obligations of its use
and
lease agreements at the various airports where it operates, though there may be
some small amounts of pre-petition rents owed. This would expose airports with
inadequate liquid reserves. As bankruptcy courts generally allow an airline to
continue making payments to the airports it serves, Fitch expects airports will
continue to receive payments from American on a timely basis for the near term.
However, an airline bankruptcy filing may allow for rejection of use and lease
agreements at individual airports or result in changes through negotiations.
The risks to individual airport finances may increase over the course of the
bankruptcy process as American undertakes a reorganization that may result in
considerable operational changes. Particularly vulnerable are American's hub
airports that rely on the scheduling decisions of American to generate
significant levels of transfer traffic to complement local origin and
destination (O&D) traffic. Fitch notes that there are very few airports outside
of those hub airports where American has a dominant market share position. One
small Fitch-rated airport, Northwest Arkansas Regional Airport (rated 'BBB'),
has a 40% enplanement concentration by American. Most of the other O&D airports
rated by Fitch have exposures to American of less than 30%.
At somewhat less risk are airports served by American that rely on local demand
for air travel to drive their operations. In many such smaller markets,
however,
American extensively utilizes commuter and regional jets, where excess capacity
can be a concern. Should the carrier decide to rationalize or pare down this
fleet while in bankruptcy, some smaller cities could lose service. The O&D
nature of traffic in many of these markets does, however, increase the
probability that another carrier or carriers may enter the market and provide
service previously offered by American. Fitch will issue credit updates on
airports that may be exposed.
DFW - American and its regional affiliate, American Eagle, collectively
accounted for approximately 85% of DFW's 28 million total enplanements in
fiscal
2011 (ended Sept. 30). Transfer traffic also represents a relatively high 57%
of
the airport's total traffic, the majority of which is generated by American.
DFW
currently serves an important role in the national aviation system and has a
favorable geographic location to support its standing as a Midwestern
transportation hub and its use and lease agreement has a 10-year term, expiring
Sept. 30, 2020. As part of the agreement, the airlines serving DFW have
approved
the $2.1 billion capital program. As a result, gate use will be preferential,
and if American's passenger traffic declines 10% from fiscal 2010 levels by the
time design is complete for Terminals B and C, the projects may be deferred.
The
airport's debt per enplanement is expected to approach $200 by fiscal 2015 when
all of the debt to finance the terminal renewal and improvement program has
been
issued.
As part of its credit evaluation, Fitch conducted stress case scenarios that
incorporated a complete dehubbing and passenger reductions down to nearly 11
million. Under such circumstances, taking into account substantial operational
cost reductions, airline cost per enplanement (CPE) would rise to $14, nearly
double current rates. Just as important, Fitch will consider how management
intends to execute its ongoing $2.1 billion terminal redevelopment plan, much
of
which is expected to be debt financed over the next several years. A rising
debt
burden in the face of lower traffic and operations may weaken the financial
metrics and result in rating pressure. In addition, Fitch would consider the
rejection by American of the airport's use and lease agreement or a significant
scale-back in its operations at the airport as material negative events. While
airline carriers provide for about 35% of total airport revenues, the airport
maintains solid liquidity in reserves totaling $765 million.
Miami - American and its regional affiliate, American Eagle, collectively
accounted for 68% of MIA's 18.7 million total enplanements in fiscal 2011
(ended
Sept. 30). Transfer traffic represents about 45% of the airport's total
traffic,
the majority of which is generated by American. Miami currently serves as a
strategic hub for American in terms of its Latin American operations and nearly
half of the total traffic serves international passengers. Still, the airport
recently completed a major terminal-focused capital program that cost in excess
of $5 billion. The airport's annual debt service costs have risen by
approximately 30% during the most recent two- to three-year period while
airline
CPE is projected to rise to more than $25 by 2014 from the current $18 level.
Fitch believes that in the event the American bankruptcy results in material
reductions in passenger traffic, this scenario would exacerbate the cost risk
in
terms of CPE. As part of its credit evaluation, Fitch conducted stress case
scenarios that incorporated a 50% reduction in connecting passenger traffic
down
to around 13.3 million enplanements. Under such circumstances, taking into
account substantial operational cost reductions, airline CPE would rise to more
than $32. The airport operates under a residual use and lease agreement through
2017 so all costs would be recoverable regardless of traffic performance.
Terminal building agreements are cancellable by either party with 30 days
notice. While airline carriers provide for almost 50% of total airport
revenues,
the airport maintains solid liquidity in reserves totaling $352 million
including cash balances in the debt service reserve accounts.
Chicago O'Hare - American and its regional affiliate, American Eagle,
collectively accounted for 36% of O'Hare's 32.3 million total enplanements in
2010. Approximately 50% of the airport's total traffic is connecting; however,
the connecting operations are primarily shared by American (15% of total
enplanements) and UnitedContinental (35%), which partially mitigates the risk
of
a loss of American's service. Still, the airport is working through a major
airfield-focused capital program (O'Hare Modernization Plan) that will
potentially cost in excess of $3 billion. The scope and timing of the capital
plan has previously led to litigation against the airport that was later
settled. The airport's annual debt service costs are expected to rise by more
than 50% in the next five years with CPE projected to rise to more than $20
from
$15.
Fitch believes that in the event the American bankruptcy results in material
reductions in passenger traffic, this scenario would exacerbate the cost risk
in
terms of CPE. As part of its credit evaluation, Fitch conducted stress case
scenarios that incorporated a 25% reduction in connecting passenger traffic
down
to around 28 million enplanements. Under such circumstances, airline CPE would
rise to nearly $25. The airport operates under a residual use and lease
agreement through 2018 so all costs would be recoverable regardless of traffic
performance. While airline carriers provide for more than 60% of total airport
revenues, the airport maintains solid liquidity in reserves totaling $767
million including cash balances in the debt service reserve accounts. With
regards to the airport's PFC credit, Fitch views the high existing coverage
levels against existing debt to provide adequate mitigation in a scenario of
service loss from American. Therefore, Fitch has affirmed the PFC rating at 'A'
with a Stable Outlook.
For additional information on AMR Corp's voluntary filing, please see the Fitch
press release 'AMR Restructuring to Boost Industry Revenue Fundamentals,' dated
Nov. 29, 2011 on www.fitchresearch.com.
