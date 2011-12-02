Text-S&P answers FAQS about American Airlines Bankruptcy

NEW YORK (Standard & Poor's) Dec. 2, 2011--Standard & Poor's Ratings Services today addressed some common investor questions regarding the bankruptcy proceedings of AMR Corp. and its American Airlines Inc. subsidiary (both rated 'D'). The two companies filed for Chapter 11 bankruptcy protection on Nov. 29, 2011. American is the last of the large "legacy" U.S. airlines to enter bankruptcy. AMR made this move--which represented a change in management's previously stated strategy--quickly in the wake of setbacks in American's long-running contract negotiations with its pilots. "We believe several factors were behind the company's decision," said Standard & Poor's credit analyst Philip Baggaley. "Although AMR still had adequate liquidity to meet at least its near-term needs, it likely would have faced cash pressures by late 2012 and had heavy debt maturities next year." Standard & Poor's believes that AMR should be able to reorganize, probably within 18-24 months, and that the bankruptcy filing could help AMR and American address most of its disadvantages relative to competitors. In "Credit FAQ: The AMR Corp. And American Airlines Bankruptcy," Standard & Poor's answers the following questions:

-- Why did AMR choose to enter Chapter 11 at this time?

-- Will AMR be able to reorganize successfully?

-- What changes will American make in its aircraft fleet?

-- What are the credit implications for aircraft-backed debt?

-- How would American's potential flight changes affect airports and airport revenue bonds?

-- Is AMR likely to merge with another airline while in bankruptcy or upon emerging from it, as its large competitors have done?

