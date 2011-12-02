Text-Fitch affirms First Commonwealth Financial IDR

CHICAGO, December 02 (Fitch) Fitch Ratings has affirmed the long-term Issuer Default Ratings (IDR) of First Commonwealth Financial Corp. (FCF) and its lead bank subsidiary, First Commonwealth Financial Bank, at 'BBB'. The Rating Outlook is Stable. A complete list of ratings is provided at the end of this release. The affirmation of FCF's ratings reflects its prudent capital management and the continued improvements in the risk profile of its asset mix. Performance and asset quality lag the rated peer group, but are offset by the banks prudent capital position. The bank refused TARP capital in 2008 and raised $115 million of common in lieu, an additional $81 million of common was raised in 2010, and the bank now boasts an 11% tangible common equity (TCE) ratio, one of the strongest in its rated peer group. This capital base represents the primary factor keeping ratings at the current level. Fitch assumes FCF will continue to manage its capital position conservatively in light of deteriorating asset quality metrics and economic uncertainty. Since the onset of the 2007 recession the bank has aggressively de-risked its balance sheet by shrinking the overall size of the balance sheet, growing capital, limiting credit risk in the securities portfolio, improving the funding mix and shrinking its construction and out-of-market CRE loan books. Fitch recognizes the reduction of risk in the balance sheet that has taken place but given the high (and rising) levels of non-performing assets (NPAs), as well as the large CRE concentrations and lumpy syndicated portfolio, still views the asset mix as riskier than the average commercial bank of FCF's size. Earnings have lagged the rated peer group, being hurt by relatively high credit costs which have resulted in elevated expenses (69% efficiency ratio in third quarter 2011) and provisions. Positively, fee income typically represents around 20% of reported operating revenues, owed, in part, to a substantial wealth management business. This level of fee income is roughly average for similarly rated institutions but given FCF's size and commercial focus, is a distinguishing factor. Asset quality remains as the primary rating constraint with NPA's (TDR inclusive) reaching a new peak in 3Q11 at 4.87% of loans and OREO. While trends in classifieds and delinquencies are positive, Fitch remains concerned given the high levels of NPAs and net charge-offs (NCOs) compared to similarly rated banks. Most concerning is the upward trend in NPAs when these are trending down for the industry as a whole. Reserves represent roughly 1.8% of total loans and 44% of NPL's as of 3Q'11 which is about average for the rated peer group but, given the relatively high level of NPAs and NCOs are considered somewhat weak. Structural rating constraints consist of asset type (CRE) and geographic concentrations (Western PA). These concentrations result in a relatively limited franchise value for the bank and will likely keep the bank at or below the current rating level in the intermediate-to-long term as these concentrations cannot be quickly or easily mitigated. Further constraining ratings are below average profitability levels relative to rated peers. If capital levels are managed down before performance and asset quality issues improve, negative ratings actions could ensue. Further increases in NPAs and/or NCOs could result in negative rating actions, even with capital remaining at current levels. Fitch sees limited rating upside potential in the near-to-intermediate term given the limited franchise value and concentrations referenced above. In the long term if asset type and geographic concentrations can be reduced, improving the risk profile of the banks, positive rating actions could ensue. Headquartered in Indiana, PA, FCF provides a full range of financial services including commercial and retail banking, via 112 branches and two loan production offices across Western and Central Pennsylvania. The majority of FCF's branches are concentrated within the greater Pittsburgh metropolitan area in Alleghany, Butler, Washington, and Westmoreland counties, with the remainder located throughout smaller more rural counties. The following ratings have been affirmed with a Stable Outlook: First Commonwealth Financial Corp. --Long-term IDR 'BBB'; --Short-Term IDR 'F2'; --Viability Rating 'bbb'; --Individual Rating 'B/C' --Support Floor 'NF' --Support '5'. First Commonwealth Bank --Long-term IDR 'BBB' --Long-term Deposit 'BBB+' --Short-Term IDR 'F2' --Short-Term Deposit 'F2' --Viability Rating 'bbb' --Individual Rating 'B/C' --Support Floor 'NF' --Support '5'. First Commonwealth Capital Trust --Preferred stock 'BB+'