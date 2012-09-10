TEXT-Fitch rates Union Electric senior secured notes 'A'

Sept. 10 - Fitch Ratings has assigned an 'A' rating to Union
Electric Company's (UE) new $485 million issue of 3.90% senior secured notes due
2042. The Rating Outlook is Stable. The new notes will rank equally with UE's
existing senior secured obligations. Net proceeds will be used to provide
funding required to complete UE's previously announced cash tender offer to
repurchase its outstanding 6.00% senior secured notes and 5.10% senior secured
notes due in 2018, and 6.70% senior secured notes and 5.10% senior secured notes
due in 2019. UE also expects to use net proceeds from the issuance to refinance
its 5.25% $173 million senior secured notes that matured on Sept. 1, 2012.
Key Rating Drivers
Strong Financial Profile:
UE's credit protection measures are strong and expected by Fitch to continue the
uptrend of the past two years. Over 2012-2014, Fitch estimates debt/EBITDA to
approximate 3.0x, and both EBITDA/interest and funds from operations
(FFO)/interest to be in excess of 5.0x. The expected improvement reflects a
successful completion of the refinancing plan, which will enhance UE's debt
maturity profile and generate interest expense savings, and assumes a tariff
increase in 2013.
Missouri Regulation:
UE received a constructive rate order in July 2011 that bolsters earnings power
and cash flow. The rate order continues a string of balanced rate decisions for
UE. However, regulatory lag continues to be an issue and is likely to preclude
UE from earning its allowed return on equity (ROE). Use of an historical test
year, a prohibition on allowing construction work in progress in rate base, and
an extended rate review period account for the regulatory lag.
Pending Rate Case:
UE filed for a $376 million electric rate increase on Feb. 3, 2012. The rate
request is based on a 10.75% ROE and a 52% common equity ratio. The rate
request includes a $103 million net fuel increase, 95% of which would otherwise
be recoverable through the fuel adjustment clause. The rate request also
includes $80 million for recovery of costs associated with UE's energy
efficiency program. Fitch's cash flow projections assume a balanced rate
outcome. A decision is expected in December 2012, with new rates to be
effective in January 2013.
Moderate Capex:
Budgeted capex is moderate and expected by Fitch to be 80%-90% funded with
operating cash flow (after dividends) through 2013, alleviating financial
pressure on credit metrics during that period. Planned capex totals $3.2
billion over the next five years (2012-2016), with approximately $400 million
allocated towards environmental expenditures and $2.8 billion towards
infrastructure. Prudently incurred costs should be recoverable from ratepayers.
Ample Liquidity:
Fitch considers UE's liquidity to be adequate. Liquidity needs are supported
through the issuance of commercial paper, drawings under UE's credit facility, a
corporate money pool, and short-term intercompany borrowings. UE shares an $800
million credit facility with its parent, Ameren Corporation. The credit
facility matures in September 2013. There were no credit facility borrowings as
of June 30, 2012. Near-term debt maturities are considered manageable with $200
million due in 2013 and $104 million due in 2014.
WHAT COULD TRIGGER A RATING ACTION
Regulatory Risk: An unexpected adverse decision in UE's pending rate case or the
inability to recover capital and operating costs on a timely basis could
negatively affect the ratings.
