TEXT-S&P rates Texas Capital Bancshares 'BBB-'

Sept 10 (The following statement was released by the rating
agency)
SEPT. 10 - Overview
-- Texas Capital Bancshares has experienced strong growth in Texas, aided
by its focused business strategy, though it has a modest market share and
formidable competition.
-- Loan performance has been strong, but loan concentrations by type and
geography are material.
-- We are assigning our 'BBB-' issuer credit rating on Texas Capital
Bancshares Inc. and our 'BBB' issuer credit rating on Texas Capital Bank
National Association.
-- The stable outlook reflects our expectation that loan performance
could improve modestly, profitability will remain healthy, and capital ratios
will rise over the next two years, benefiting from a generally improving
economy.
Rating Action
On Sept. 10, 2012, Standard & Poor's Ratings Services assigned its 'BBB-'
issuer credit rating on Texas Capital Bancshares Inc. (TCBI). We also assigned
our 'BBB' issuer credit rating on TCBI's primary bank subsidiary, Texas
Capital Bank National Association (TCB). The outlook on the long-term ratings
on both entities is stable.
Rationale
TCBI's stand-alone credit profile (SACP) is 'bbb', based on our view of the
bank's "adequate" business position, "adequate" capital and earnings, and
"adequate" risk position (as our criteria define these terms) relative to
other U.S. banks. With nearly $9.2 billion in total assets as of June 30,
2012, TCBI is a bank holding company whose principal subsidiary, TCB, focuses
on providing financial services to businesses with more than $5 million in
annual revenue and borrowing needs of approximately $2 million to $15 million.
We believe TCBI faces formidable competition from some of the largest U.S.
banks. However, we think the bank has demonstrated that it can compete
effectively against these larger competitors in part through its focus on
serving commercial and corporate borrowers.
Our bank criteria use our Banking Industry Country Risk Assessment (BICRA)
economic and industry risk scores to determine a bank's anchor, the starting
point in assigning an issuer credit rating. Our anchor for a bank operating
only in the U.S. is 'bbb+'. Our economic risk score of '3' for the U.S.
reflects our view that the U.S. has a highly competitive, resilient, and
diverse economy.
Our capital and earnings assessment mainly reflects our calculation of TCBI's
projected risk-adjusted capital (RAC) ratio and our expectation that the bank
will rapidly grow its operating profits in 2012 and 2013. We project TCBI's
RAC ratio before diversification to rise to approximately 9.8% by year-end
2013 under our RAC framework. This projection is toward the high end of the
7%-10% range, which we deem as adequate under our bank criteria.
The bank's low nonperforming assets and net charge-offs support its risk
position score, though this is largely offset by the bank's loan
concentrations by type and geography and operational risks associated with its
mortgage warehousing business. Although loan performance has been strong in
recent years, a downturn in the local economy or in the energy sector--which
we do not anticipate in the near term--could result in meaningfully higher
losses in the loan portfolio. Nonperforming assets represented just less than
1.2% of loans and other real estate owned as of June 30, by our calculation.
However, despite low loan losses in recent years, we view the very rapid
growth in assets (total loans) negatively in our risk position assessment
given the potential for elevated losses and credit risks that could be
associated with such strong earning asset growth.
We view the bank's liquidity as "adequate" and funding as "below average"
given its dependence on wholesale funding to support its mortgage warehousing
loans and on primarily commercial deposits to support its loans held for
investment. We do not view TCBI as systemically important given its modest
market share and our view of its low importance to the U.S. economy. As such,
the issuer rating on TCBI does not incorporate any uplift from the SACP for
potential extraordinary government support.
Outlook
The stable outlook on TCBI reflects our expectation that loan performance
could improve modestly, profitability will remain healthy, and capital ratios
will rise over the next two years, benefiting from a generally improving
economy, most notably in Texas. We could raise the rating if our assessment of
the bank's risk position or capital and earnings improves substantially. More
specifically, we could raise the rating if our projected RAC ratio were to
rise above 10%. Conversely, we could lower the rating, which we do not view as
likely, if asset quality, capital ratios, or liquidity deteriorates
meaningfully. More specifically, we could lower the rating if gross
nonperforming assets, by our calculation, exceed 3% of customer loans and
other real estate owned, or if annualized net charge-offs substantially exceed
1% of average customer loans.
Ratings Score Snapshot
Issuer Credit Rating BBB/Stable/--
Bank Holding Company Rating BBB-/Stable/--
SACP bbb
Anchor bbb+
Business Position Adequate (0)
Capital and Earnings Adequate (0)
Risk Position Adequate (0)
Funding and Liquidity Below Average and Adequate (-1)
Support 0
GRE Support 0
Group Support 0
Sovereign Support 0
Additional Factors 0
Related Criteria And Research
-- Industry Report Card: U.S. Large Regional Banks' Second-Quarter
Earnings Rose On Lower Loan Loss Provisions, Aug. 13, 2012
-- Banks: Rating Methodology And Assumptions, Nov. 9, 2011
-- Banking Industry Country Risk Assessment Methodology And Assumptions,
Nov. 9, 2011
-- Commercial Real Estate Remains A Problem For U.S. Banks, But The Worst
Could Be Over, March 28, 2011
-- Bank Capital Methodology And Assumptions, Dec. 6, 2010
Ratings List
New Ratings
Texas Capital Bancshares, Inc
Counterparty Credit Rating BBB-/Stable/--
Texas Capital Bank, National Association
Counterparty Credit Rating BBB/Stable/--
Complete ratings information is available to subscribers of RatingsDirect on
the Global Credit Portal at www.globalcreditportal.com. All ratings affected
by this rating action can be found on Standard & Poor's public Web site at
www.standardandpoors.com. Use the Ratings search box located in the left
column.
Primary Credit Analyst: E.Robert Hansen, CFA, New York (1) 212-438-7402;
robert_hansen@standardandpoors.com
Secondary Contact: Barbara Duberstein, New York (1) 212-438-5656;
barbara_duberstein@standardandpoors.com