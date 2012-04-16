版本:
中国
公司新闻(英文) | 2012年 4月 16日 星期一

LEGALANDGENERAL/BRIEF (URGENT)

April 16 Legal & General Group PLC : * Moodys disclosures on credit rating of Legal & General Group PLC

