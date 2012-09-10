TEXT-S&P assigns 'BBB' rtg to Walgreen proposed $4B sr nts

Sept 10 (The following statement was released by the rating agency)

SEPT. 10 - Standard & Poor's Ratings Services said today that it assigned its 'BBB' rating to Walgreen Co.'s proposed senior unsecured notes issuance in an aggregate amount of $4 billion with various maturities (2014, 2015, 2017, 2022, and 2042). The proposed notes will rank equally with all other existing unsecured debt issues. The company intends to use the proceeds from the offerings to repay $3 billion of debt outstanding under a bridge term loan due August 2013, as well as to fund the acquisition of USA Drug. On Aug. 2, 2012, Walgreen completed a 45% investment in Alliance Boots GmhB for a total consideration of $6.7 billion, which was partly funded with the bridge term loan. The 'BBB' corporate credit rating and stable outlook on Walgreen Co. remain unchanged. (For the complete corporate credit rating rationale, see the research update on Walgreen, published Aug. 2, 2012, on RatingsDirect.) RELATED CRITERIA AND RESEARCH

