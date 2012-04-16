版本:
中国
公司新闻(英文) | 2012年 4月 17日 星期二 00:05 BJT

TEXT-Fitch: Leucadia ratings unaffected by chairman's decision

April 16 - The recent announcement by Leucadia National Corp's ( LUK)
Chairman, Ian Cumming, that he will not seek to renew his employment contract
which expires June 2015 does not impact the current ratings assigned to LUK by
Fitch. Mr. Cumming will be 75 years old in July of 2015 and the fact that he
will not be renewing his contract at this age is already considered in the
current ratings.  	
	
Fitch expects Mr. Cumming will maintain some level of involvement with LUK 	
subsequent to his employment contract expiring in June of 2015. 	
	
Fitch believes there is significant key man risk between the two co-founders of 	
LUK, reflecting their influence on the company's investment decisions. However, 	
Fitch's ratings incorporate the expectation that both will depart LUK in the 	
intermediate term, given their respective ages of 71 and 68 years old. 	
	
Succession planning is significant to Fitch's ratings of LUK, and is 	
increasingly important following the announced change in 2015. LUK's 	
announcement did not specifically mention further succession plans.  	
	
Fitch will closely monitor succession planning in the coming months and years, 	
and will adjust the ratings accordingly if succession planning appears to be 	
insufficient or materially deviates from the company's existing philosophy 	
regarding financial flexibility and leverage. 	
	
Leucadia National is an alternative asset manager with roughly $9 billion in 	
assets as of Dec. 31, 2011. 	
	
	
Additional information is available at www.fitchratings.com	
	
Applicable Criteria and

更多 公司新闻(英文)

热门文章

编辑推荐

文章推荐