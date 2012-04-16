版本:
公司新闻(英文) | 2012年 4月 17日 星期二

BRIEF - Moody's revises Orbital Sciences rating outlook

April 16 Moody's revises Orbital Sciences rating outlook to negative fromn stable, affirms Ba1 corporate family rating

