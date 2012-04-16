版本:
中国
公司新闻(英文) | 2012年 4月 17日 星期二 01:10 BJT

BRIEF - Moody's raises Black Elk Energy rating to Caa1

April 16 Moody's raises Black Elk Energy corporate family rating to Caa1 from Caa2

更多 公司新闻(英文)

热门文章

编辑推荐

文章推荐