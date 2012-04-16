TEXT-S&P rates Lowe's Cos Inc notes

April 16 - Standard & Poor's Ratings Services said today that it assigned its 'A-' senior unsecured debt rating to Mooresville, N.C.-based Lowe's Cos. Inc.'s up to $2 billion proposed senior unsecured notes. We currently expect the company to issue a mix of five-year, ten-year and thirty-year notes. We also expect the company to issue the proposed notes under its Rule 415 shelf registration statement filed Sept. 2, 2009. We believe that Lowe's will use the net proceeds for general corporate purposes, including share repurchases. All of the company's existing ratings, including the 'A-' corporate credit rating, remain unchanged. We estimate that pro forma for the proposed issuance (assuming the company sells the entire $2 billion amount) Lowe's will have about $9.6 billion of debt outstanding. Our outlook on the rating is negative. We estimate that pro forma leverage, funds from operations (FFO) to total debt, and EBITDA interest coverage will total over 2.3x, 30%, and 7.4x, respectively. (Standard & Poor's leverage calculation is tracking slightly higher than the company's internal leverage metric.) The corporate credit rating on Lowe's reflects Standard & Poor's opinion that the company should maintain credit measures consistent with an intermediate financial risk profile, despite the probability for continued high share repurchase activity and weak economic conditions. Our assessment that Lowe's business risk profile will remain strong reflects its favorable No. 2 market position in the retail home improvement industry and its overall satisfactory operating performance, despite intense competition from its larger rival Home Depot Inc. The ratings also assume Lowe's financial policy will not become more aggressive, including its 2.25x internal leverage target, expected shareholder payments, and acquisition activity. RATINGS LIST Lowe's Cos. Inc. Corporate Credit Rating A-/Negative/A-2 New Rating Lowe's Cos. Inc. Senior Unsecured Five-year nts A- Ten-year nts A- Thirty-year nts A-