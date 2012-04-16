版本:
TEXT-S&P rates Lowe's Cos Inc notes

April 16 - Standard & Poor's Ratings Services said today that it assigned
its 'A-' senior unsecured debt rating to Mooresville, N.C.-based Lowe's Cos.
Inc.'s up to $2 billion proposed senior unsecured notes. We currently
expect the company to issue a mix of five-year, ten-year and thirty-year notes.
We also expect the company to issue the proposed notes under its Rule 415 shelf
registration statement filed Sept. 2, 2009. We believe that Lowe's will use the
net proceeds for general corporate purposes, including share repurchases.	
	
All of the company's existing ratings, including the 'A-' corporate credit 	
rating, remain unchanged. We estimate that pro forma for the proposed issuance 	
(assuming the company sells the entire $2 billion amount) Lowe's will have 	
about $9.6 billion of debt outstanding. Our outlook on the rating is negative.	
	
We estimate that pro forma leverage, funds from operations (FFO) to total 	
debt, and EBITDA interest coverage will total over 2.3x, 30%, and 7.4x, 	
respectively. (Standard & Poor's leverage calculation is tracking slightly 	
higher than the company's internal leverage metric.)	
	
The corporate credit rating on Lowe's reflects Standard & Poor's opinion that 	
the company should maintain credit measures consistent with an intermediate 	
financial risk profile, despite the probability for continued high share 	
repurchase activity and weak economic conditions. Our assessment that Lowe's 	
business risk profile will remain strong reflects its favorable No. 2 market 	
position in the retail home improvement industry and its overall satisfactory 	
operating performance, despite intense competition from its larger rival Home 	
Depot Inc. The ratings also assume Lowe's financial policy will not become 	
more aggressive, including its 2.25x internal leverage target, expected 	
shareholder payments, and acquisition activity.	
	

RATINGS LIST	
	
Lowe's Cos. Inc.	
 Corporate Credit Rating     A-/Negative/A-2	
	
New Rating	
	
Lowe's Cos. Inc.	
 Senior Unsecured	
  Five-year nts              A-	
  Ten-year nts               A-	
  Thirty-year nts            A-

