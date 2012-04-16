版本:
TEXT-S&P raises Amscan Holdings rating to 'B+'

Overview	
     -- Amscan Holdings Inc.'s credit metrics have improved over the past year 	
following improved profitability, largely thanks to recent acquisitions and 	
organic sales growth.	
     -- We are raising our corporate credit rating on Amscan to 'B+' from 'B'. 	
We are also raising the issue-level rating on the company's senior unsecured 	
$675 million term loan due 2017 to 'B+' from 'B' (the recovery rating remains 	
'3'). We are also raising the issue-level rating on the 8.75% senior 	
subordinated notes due 2014 to 'B-' from 'CCC+' (the recovery rating remains 	
'6').	
     -- The outlook is stable, reflecting our belief that the company will 	
sustain its improved credit protection measures and that operating performance 	
will remain relatively stable for the next year.	
	
Rating Action	
On April 16, 2012, Standard & Poor's Ratings Services raised its corporate 	
credit rating on Elmsford, N.Y.-based Amscan Holdings Inc. to 'B+' from 'B'. 	
The rating outlook is stable. At the same time, we raised the issue-level 	
ratings on Amscan's senior unsecured $675 million term loan due 2017 to 'B+' 	
from 'B', and its 8.75% senior subordinated notes due 2014 to 'B-' from 	
'CCC+'. Approximately $1.3 billion of total adjusted debt was outstanding as 	
of Dec. 31, 2011.	
	
Rationale	
The upgrade reflects our belief that Amscan's credit measures have improved 	
and will remain indicative of those for an "aggressive" financial risk 	
profile. We estimate the ratio of adjusted debt to EBITDA declined to 4.5x as 	
of Dec. 31, 2011, compared to 5.6x the prior year. We estimate the ratio of 	
funds from operations (FFO) to adjusted debt increased to about 18% compared 	
to about 16% for the same period one year ago. These ratios are within our 	
range of indicative ratios for an "aggressive" financial risk descriptor, 	
which includes leverage of between 4x and 5x and FFO to adjusted debt of 	
between 12% to 20%. We anticipate that credit measures will improve modestly 	
through fiscal year-end 2012, through acquisition-related synergies and EBITDA 	
expansion during the next year.	
	
We view Amscan's business risk profile as "weak." Key credit factors 	
considered in our assessment of Amscan's business profile include its narrow 	
business focus, participation in the highly competitive and fragmented party 	
goods industry, and exposure to higher raw material costs. However, the 	
company benefits from a strong presence in the niche party goods industry and 	
the somewhat recession-resistant characteristics of its products. We believe 	
additional store openings and its entry into the Canadian market (through its 	
Party Packagers acquisition in July 2011) will contribute additional EBITDA 	
and improve credit metrics over the next 12 months.	
	
Amscan designs, manufactures, and distributes party goods, also operating its 	
mostly company-owned Party City, Halloween City, and Party Packagers retail 	
businesses in the U.S. and Canada. We believe the decorative party goods 	
industry is relatively small, mature, and highly competitive, which is 	
reflected in our view of its weak business risk profile. In addition, the 	
industry is very fragmented and includes many small independent companies and 	
some large manufacturers. However, Amscan's product line is one of the 	
broadest in the industry, which has allowed the company to become a key 	
supplier to several retailers, including its role as the major supplier to the 	
party store channel, with over 50% of sales in the U.S. party store channel. 	
Amscan is also the largest party goods retailer in the U.S., with over 800 	
stores (excluding temporary stores) across the U.S. The company owns about 70% 	
of these stores, while financially independent franchisees operate the 	
remaining 30%, each paying an initial one-time upfront fee and ongoing royalty 	
fees to Amscan.	
	
We expect Amscan's credit measures to improve over fiscal year 2012 and 2013 	
as the company continues to expand its products into more stores and new 	
geographies. Our base case scenario assumptions include:	
	
     -- Mid-single-digit revenue growth from full-year contribution from 	
acquisitions, further penetration in existing markets, and entry into new 	
markets. We assume no additional acquisition activity. 	
     -- Maintenance of adjusted EBITDA margins in the 15% to 16% range over 	
the next year.	
     -- Debt reduction from free operating cash flow (FOCF) over the next 12 	
months, especially in the fourth quarter (about 25% of the company's annual 	
sales occur around Halloween). This assumption is primarily based on our 	
belief that the company will use FOCF to pay down the asset-based-loan (ABL) 	
credit facility that it used for seasonal working capital build-up.	
	
We estimate the company's FOCF to be about $80 million and $100 million for 	
2012 and 2013, respectively. We estimate the ratio of FFO to total adjusted 	
debt will increase slightly over the next 12 months to about 19%, and total 	
adjusted leverage to decline to the low- to mid-4x area.	
	
Liquidity	
In our view, Amscan has "adequate" liquidity, which we assessed using the 	
following information and assumptions: 	
     -- We estimate sources of cash will exceed uses of cash in excess of 1.2x 	
over the next 12 months.	
     -- We expect net sources would be positive even with a 15% drop in EBITDA.	
     -- We expect availability (about $204 million at Dec. 31, 2011) under the 	
company's $350 million ABL credit facility due in 2015 to remain well above 	
the threshold that would trigger the application of a fixed-charge coverage 	
covenant under its covenant-light facility. The minimum fixed-charge coverage 	
covenant is triggered if availability under the credit facility falls to less 	
than 15% of the lower of the commitment amount or borrowing base.	
     -- We expect cash uses to include some investment in working capital to 	
support higher sales levels and capital spending of about $50 million to $60 	
million in 2012.	
     -- No near-term debt maturities until December 2014.	
     -- We do not expect any additional dividend payments or sizeable 	
acquisitions over the next 12 months.	
	
Recovery analysis	
For the latest complete recovery analysis, see Standard & Poor's recovery 	
report on Amscan Holdings Inc., to be published following this report on 	
RatingsDirect.	
	
Outlook	
The outlook is stable, reflecting our view that credit measures will improve 	
modestly over the next year as Amscan reduces debt from the application of 	
FOCF and sustains its current operating performance while maintaining adequate 	
liquidity. We could raise our ratings if the company reduces leverage and 	
sustains a ratio of debt to EBITDA below 4x, which would result in part from 	
reducing ABL borrowings. However, we could lower the ratings if operating 	
performance weakens materially, possibly if lower consumer spending and rising 	
production costs result in deteriorating credit protection measures, including 	
leverage rising to over 5x; or possibly as a result of a more aggressive 	
financial policy. We estimate the company's leverage could exceed 5x if 	
current debt levels remained constant and EBITDA were to decline more than 10% 	
from EBITDA for the 12 months ended Dec. 31, 2011.	
	
Related Criteria And Research	
     -- Methodology And Assumptions: Liquidity Descriptors For Global 	
Corporate Issuers, Sept. 28, 2011 	
     -- Business Risk/Financial Risk Matrix Expanded, May 27, 2009	
     -- Key Credit Factors: Business And Financial Risks in the Branded 	
Consumer Products Industry, Sept. 10, 2008 	
     -- Corporate Ratings Criteria 2008, April 15, 2008	
	
Ratings List	
Upgraded; Recovery Ratings Unchanged	
                                 To              From	
Amscan Holdings Inc.	
 Corporate credit rating         B+/Stable/--    B/Positive/--	
 Senior unsecured	
  $675 mil. term loan due 2017   B+              B	
    Recovery rating              3               3	
 Subordinated	
  8.75% senior notes due 2017    B-              CCC+	
    Recovery rating              6               6

