公司新闻(英文) | 2012年 4月 17日 星期二 01:58 BJT

CHAPARRALENERGY/BRIEF (URGENT)

April 16 Chaparral Energy Inc: * Moodys upgrades Chaparral Energy to b2, outlook stable

