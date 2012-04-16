版本:
中国
公司新闻(英文) | 2012年 4月 17日 星期二 03:13 BJT

LOWERMATTAGAMIENERGYLTDPARTNERSHIP/BRIEF (URGENT)

April 16 Lower Mattagami Energy Ltd Partnership: * Moodys assigns a2 rating to Lower Mattagami Energy lps minimum C$200

million bond issue

