版本:
中国
公司新闻(英文) | 2012年 4月 17日 星期二 03:56 BJT

TEXT-S&P rates Weatherford International commercial paper A-2

April 16 - Standard & Poor's Ratings Services said today that it has
assigned its 'A-2' short-term commercial paper (CP) rating to Weatherford
International Ltd.'s $2.25 billion 4(2) CP program. 	
	
The 'BBB' rating and stable outlook on Switzerland-based Weatherford 	
International Ltd. reflect what we view as a "satisfactory" business profile, 	
based on its position in the oilfield services industry and its "intermediate" 	
financial profile. The ratings take into account the improvement in the 	
company's operating performance and credit protection measures, which are at 	
levels fully satisfactory for the rating category. (For the complete corporate 	
credit rating rationale, see the research update on Weatherford International 	
published on Nov. 8, 2011).	
	
RELATED RESEARCH AND CRITERIA	
     -- 2008 Corporate Criteria: Analytical Methodology, April 15, 2008	
     -- 2008 Corporate Criteria: Rating Each Issue, April 15, 2008	
	
RATINGS LIST	
Weatherford International Ltd.	
 Corporate credit rating                BBB/Stable/A-2	
	
New Rating	
 Short-term commercial paper rating 	
  $2.25 billion 4(2) CP program         A-2	
	
	
Complete ratings information is available to subscribers of RatingsDirect on 	
the Global Credit Portal at www.globalcreditportal.com. All ratings affected 	
by this rating action can be found on Standard & Poor's public Web site at 	
www.standardandpoors.com. Use the Ratings search box located in the left 	
column.

更多 公司新闻(英文)

热门文章

编辑推荐

文章推荐