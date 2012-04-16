TEXT-S&P rates Resolute Energy Corp

Overview -- U.S.-based oil and natural gas exploration and production (E&P) company Resolute Energy Corp. (Resolute) is issuing $250 million of senior unsecured notes due 2020, with proceeds to pay down borrowings under its credit facility and fund capital expenditures. -- We are assigning a 'B' corporate credit rating to Resolute and a 'B-' issue-level rating to the company's senior unsecured notes. -- The outlook is stable, reflecting the company's low-risk proven reserve base, adequate liquidity, and its high proportion of oil production (90%). Rating Action On April 16, 2012, Standard & Poor's Ratings Services assigned its 'B' corporate credit rating to Denver-based Resolute Energy Corp. The outlook is stable. We also assigned our 'B-' issue-level rating (one notch lower than the corporate credit rating) to Resolute's planned $250 million senior unsecured notes due 2020. We assigned this debt a '5' recovery rating, indicating our expectation of modest (10% to 30%) recovery of principal in the event of a payment default. Proceeds will be used to pay down borrowings under the company's credit facility ($225 million as of April 10, 2012), and to fund 2012 capex, including the recently announced $37.5 million net acquisition of oil properties from Denbury Resources (BB/Stable/--). Rationale The ratings on Resolute Energy reflect our assessment of the company's "vulnerable" business risk and "aggressive" financial risk. The ratings incorporate the company's small size and scale, its limited geographic diversity, the high cost nature of its asset base, and its position in a highly cyclical, capital-intensive and competitive industry. Ratings also reflect the company's meaningful exposure to oil (about 90% of proven reserves and production), adequate liquidity, and moderate debt leverage. Standard & Poor's Ratings Services views Resolute's business profile as vulnerable given its small size, limited geographic diversity, and the high cost nature of its tertiary oil operations. This is offset by its meaningful exposure to high priced oil. Resolute's proven reserve base at year-end 2011 was nearly 65 mmboe (million barrels of oil equivalent), 91% oil and 57% proved developed. The company's reserve life is long at 22 years (12.5 years on a developed basis). Just over 85% of Resolute's reserve base and about 75% of its current production are from the Aneth fields in Utah, which are under tertiary recovery CO2 flood (pumping carbon dioxide (CO2) into mature fields to extract additional oil). Although low risk in terms of exploration as the reserves have already been found, there is a high level of engineering risk involved in bringing production on line economically, and projects typically carry high upfront costs due to infrastructure and CO2 investment. Projects must also have access to reliable and economic sources of CO2. Importantly, Resolute owns a 70 MMcf/d capacity pipeline connecting its Aneth fields to Kinder Morgan's large McElmo Dome CO2 field 25 miles away, and has a contract with Kinder through 2020, which should be sufficient to provide all the necessary CO2 for its existing projects at a price based on WTI crude. The Aneth fields are located on the Navajo Nation, and are therefore subject to the laws and regulations of the Nation. Resolute acquired its interests in these fields beginning in 2004 under a strategic alliance with the Navajo Nation Oil & Gas Co. (NNOG), which is wholly owned by the Navajo Nation. We believe Resolute and NNOG's interest in developing the fields is aligned. Other areas of operation include Wyoming Powder River Basin (natural gas), the Texas Permian Basin (9,000 net acres), the North Dakota Bakken shale (33,000 net acres through a joint venture with Georesources (NR)), and the Wyoming Big Horn Basin (exploration play with 73,000 net acres). The company expects the Aneth fields to constitute less of its reserve and production base over time, as activity ramps up in the Permian and Bakken, with no drilling currently planned for the dry gas Wyoming assets due to weak natural gas prices. However, we believe acquisitions will be necessary for Resolute to achieve sufficient scale in the Permian and Bakken, while exploration success and finding a partner will be necessary to develop the Big Horn Basin. Reflecting its focus on diversifying its asset base, Resolute has allocated about one-third of this year's $180 million budget to the Aneth fields, one-third to the Permian and one-third to the Bakken. Based on this budget, we project total equivalent production will increase 15% this year with oil volumes up 20%, while natural gas production is expected to decline. In 2013, we project total production to increase by about 20%, driven by the ramp up of production at Aneth Phase 4. Resolute's cash cost structure is high relative to the oil-focused peers in its rating category, but in line with Denbury Resources, another primarily tertiary oil producer. Cash costs (lease operating expense, production taxes and cash general and administrative expense) for 2011 were $35.70/boe, primarily due to high lease operating expense as a result of the ongoing costs of separating and re-injecting recovered CO2 and water. Resolute capitalizes its CO2 costs. The company's 2011 finding and development (F&D) costs were well above average at $42.70/boe (excluding revisions), due to the commencement of CO2 flooding at Aneth Phase 4 and limited reserve bookings in the Permian due to gas takeaway capacity constraints (which have now been resolved). Going forward, we expect costs to subside as the company is able to book reserves from Aneth Phase 4 and the Permian. We view Resolute's financial risk as aggressive, reflecting its adequate liquidity, moderate debt leverage and our estimate that the company will outspend funds from operations (FFO) in 2012 and 2013. Based on Standard & Poor's price deck for oil and natural gas of $85/bbl and $3.00/mcf, respectively, in 2012, and $80/bbl and $3.25/mcf in 2013, incorporating the company's unfavorable hedges in 2012-2013 (about one-third of projected oil production hedged at $65-$70/bbl), we are projecting 2012 EBITDAX of about $115 million and 2013 EBITDAX of $140 million. After interest and cash taxes, we project 2012 funds from operations (FFO) of about $90 million and 2013 FFO of $115 million. We estimate that Resolute will spend about $180 million in 2012 and $270 million in 2013, resulting in about a $90 million deficit in 2012 and $155 million in 2013 (before acquisitions and divestitures). We believe that current liquidity, including the proposed $250 million notes issue, will be sufficient to fund the gaps in both years (see Liquidity section). In addition, the $37.5 million acquisition should be more than covered by $100 million in concurrent asset sales. Pro forma for closing of the proposed notes issuance and recently announced $37.5 million acquisition, Resolute's total adjusted debt at year-end 2011 was about $263 million, including our adjustments for future abandonment liabilities and operating leases, resulting in a 2.5x debt/EBITDAX on a trailing 12 month basis. We forecast total debt to EBITDAX to drop to 2.3x at year-end 2012, which is moderate for the rating category. Liquidity We view Resolute's liquidity as "adequate". Key elements of Resolute's liquidity profile include: -- Upon closing of proposed notes issuance, Resolute will have cash on hand of about $17 million and full availability on its $330 million revolving credit facility maturing in 2017. -- Over the next 12-24 months, we expect the company to remain in compliance with the facility's financial covenants, which require Resolute to maintain a debt/EBITDAX ratio of less than 4.0x and a current ratio greater than 1.0x. -- We project the company will outspend FFO by $127 million in 2012 (including the $37.5 million acquisition) and $155 million in 2013, which will most likely be funded by drawing down the credit facility and proceeds from asset sales. -- Concurrent with the $37.5 million property acquisition from Denbury, Resolute has agreed to sell NNOG a 10% interest in the Aneth fields for $100 million, with $55 million to be paid in 2012 and $45 million in 2013. -- Resolute also has 42.5 million in outstanding warrants (exercise price of $13) which, if exercised, could generate about $550 million in proceeds. The warrants expire in September 2014. -- The company has no near-term debt maturities. Recovery analysis For the complete recovery analysis, see our Standard & Poor's recovery report on Resolute, to be published after this release. Outlook The stable outlook reflects Resolute's low-risk proven reserve base, adequate liquidity, and the high proportion of oil in its production mix. Near-term positive rating actions are unlikely given the company's relatively small scale and limited geographic diversity. We could lower the rating if Resolute's debt/EBITDAX ratio exceeds 5.0x for a sustained period, which would most likely occur as a result of a large debt-financed acquisition, or a major operating problem that curtails production at the Aneth fields. For this target to be breached in 2013, EBITDAX would have to drop by nearly 35% compared with 2012. 