TEXT-S&P takes rtg actions on Wachovia Bank Comm Mtg Trust 2005-C20

OVERVIEW	
	
     -- We raised our ratings on six classes from Wachovia Bank Commercial 	
Mortgage Trust's series 2005-C20, a U.S. CMBS transaction. 	
     -- In addition, we lowered our ratings on two classes and affirmed our 	
ratings on eight other classes from the same transaction. 	
     -- The upgrades reflect credit enhancement and liquidity levels that 	
provide adequate support through various stress scenarios. The upgrades 	
considered deleveraging of the deal from loan paydowns and 107 loans ($1.9 	
billion, 77.7%) with reported DSCs above 1.25x. 	
     -- The downgrades reflect credit support erosion that we anticipate will 	
occur upon the eventual resolution of eight ($65.7 million, 2.7%) of the 10 	
($123.6 million, 5.0%) assets with the special servicers, as well as reduced 	
liquidity support due to continued interest shortfalls to the trust. 	
 	
NEW YORK (Standard & Poor's) April 16, 2012--Standard & Poor's Ratings 	
Services today raised its ratings on six classes of commercial mortgage 	
pass-through certificates from Wachovia Bank Commercial Mortgage Trust's 	
series 2005-C20, a U.S. commercial mortgage-backed securities (CMBS) 	
transaction. In addition, we lowered our ratings on two classes and affirmed 	
our ratings on eight other classes from the same transaction (see list). 	
	
Our rating actions follow our analysis of the credit characteristics of the 	
collateral remaining in the pool, the transaction structure, and the liquidity 	
available to the trust. The upgrades reflect credit enhancement and liquidity 	
levels that provide adequate support through various stress scenarios. The 	
upgrades considered deleveraging of the deal from loan paydowns and 107 loans 	
($1.9 billion, 77.7%) with reported debt service coverage (DSCs) above 1.25x. 	
	
The downgrades reflect the monthly credit support erosion that we anticipate 	
will occur upon the eventual resolution of eight ($65.7 million, 2.7%) of the 	
10 ($123.6 million, 5.0%) assets with the special servicers, as well as 	
reduced liquidity support due to continued interest shortfalls to the trust. 	
	
The affirmed ratings on the principal and interest certificates reflect 	
subordination and liquidity support levels that are consistent with the 	
outstanding ratings. We affirmed our 'AAA (sf)' ratings on the class X-P and 	
X-C interest-only (IO) certificates based on our current criteria.	
	
Using servicer-provided financial information, we calculated an adjusted DSC 	
of 1.83x and a loan-to-value (LTV) ratio of 94.0%. We further stressed the 	
loans' cash flows under our 'AAA' scenario to yield a weighted average DSC of 	
1.05x and an LTV ratio of 126.1%. The implied defaults and loss severity under 	
the 'AAA' scenario were 59.3% and 34.8%, respectively. All of the DSC and LTV 	
calculations we noted above exclude eight ($65.7 million, 2.7%) of the 	
transaction's 10 ($123.6 million, 5.0%) assets with the special servicers and 	
eight defeased loans ($150.0 million, 6.1%). Our defeased figure includes the 	
200 Public Square loan ($108.9 million, 4.4%), which according to the master 	
servicer was defeased subsequent to the March 16, 2012, trustee remittance 	
reporting. We separately estimated losses for the excluded specially serviced 	
assets and included them in the 'AAA' scenario implied default and loss 	
severity figures. 	
	
As of the March 16, 2012, trustee remittance report, the trust experienced 	
monthly interest shortfalls totaling $112,459. The interest shortfalls were 	
primarily related to appraisal subordinate entitlement reduction (ASER) 	
amounts totaling $89,391 and special servicing fees of $25,789. The current 	
interest shortfalls affected all classes subordinate to and including class H. 	
Class G had accumulated interest shortfalls outstanding for seven months. We 	
lowered the rating on class G to 'D (sf)' because we expect the accumulated 	
interest shortfalls to remain outstanding for the foreseeable future. In 	
addition, we lowered our rating on class F to 'CCC+ (sf)' due to reduced 	
liquidity support and the class' susceptibility to future interest shortfalls 	
from the specially serviced assets. 	
	
TRANSACTION SUMMARY	
	
As of the March 16, 2012, trustee remittance report, the collateral pool had a 	
trust balance of $2.47 billion, down from $3.66 billion at issuance. The pool 	
currently includes 155 loans and three real estate owned (REO) assets. The 	
master servicer, Wells Fargo Bank N.A. (Wells Fargo), provided financial 	
information for 97.7% of the loans in the pool: 36.3% was full-year 2010 data, 	
20.7% was partial-year 2011 data, and 40.7% was full-year 2011 data.	
	
We calculated a weighted average DSC of 1.75x for the pool based on the 	
reported figures. Our adjusted DSC and LTV ratio were 1.83x and 94.0%, 	
respectively, which exclude eight ($65.7 million, 2.7%) of the transaction's 	
10 ($123.6 million, 5.0%) assets with the special servicers and eight defeased 	
loans ($150.0 million, 6.1%). The weighted average of the reporting specially 	
serviced assets was 1.28x. We separately estimated losses for the excluded 	
specially serviced assets and included them in the 'AAA' scenario implied 	
default and loss severity figures. To date, the trust has experienced $140.4 	
million in principal losses relating to eight assets. Twenty-three loans 	
($424.3 million, 17.2%), including two of the top 10 loans in the pool, are on 	
the master servicer's watchlist. Twenty-two loans ($200.6 million, 8.1%) 	
reported a DSC below 1.10x, of which 16 ($134.4 million, 5.5%) loans reported 	
a DSC below 1.00x.  	
	
SUMMARY OF TOP 10 LOANS SECURED BY REAL ESTATE	
	
Excluding the 200 Public Square loan, which was defeased subsequent to the 	
March 2012 trustee remittance reporting, the top 10 loans currently secured by 	
real estate have an aggregate outstanding trust balance of $1.1 billion 	
(43.1%). Using servicer-reported numbers, we calculated a weighted average DSC 	
of 2.05x for these loans. Our adjusted DSC and LTV ratio for the top 10 loans 	
were 1.90x and 94.7%, respectively. While one of the top 10 loans ($54.0 	
million, 2.2%) is in special servicing and discussed further below, two of the 	
top loans ($231.4 million, 9.4%) in the pool are on the master servicer's 	
watchlist, and are discussed as follows:  	
	
The NGP Rubicon GSA Pool loan, the largest loan in the pool currently secured 	
by real estate, has a whole-loan balance of $380.1 million that is divided 	
into two pari passu pieces, of which $190.1 million makes up 7.7% of the trust 	
balance. The loan appeared on the master servicer's watchlist due to a low 	
reported DSC, which was 1.26x for year-end 2011. The loan is secured by 14 	
suburban office buildings and one distribution center totaling 2.99 million 	
sq. ft. in 10 states and Washington, D.C. According to the March 31, 2012, 	
rent rolls, nine of the properties are each 100% leased to General Services 	
Administration (GSA) entities. The reported occupancy was 100.0% for 	
year-ended 2011. 	
	
The Evansville Pavilion loan ($41.3 million, 1.7%), the 10th-largest loan in 	
the pool, appeared on the master servicer's watchlist because of a low 	
reported DSC, which was 0.74x for the year-end 2010. Wells Fargo indicated 	
that it mainly attributes the low DSC to the filling for bankruptcy of two 	
large junior anchors, Linens 'n Things Inc. (28,169-sq.-ft.) and Borders Group 	
Inc. (23,000-sq.ft.). The loan is secured by a 272,406-sq.-ft. anchored retail 	
center in Evansville, Ind. The reported occupancy was 80.0% as of Sept. 30, 	
2011. 	
 	
CREDIT CONSIDERATIONS	
	
As of the March 16, 2012, trustee remittance report, 10 ($123.6 million, 5.0%) 	
assets in the pool were with the special servicers, CWCapital Asset Management 	
LLC (CWCapital) and C-III Asset Management LLC (C-III). The payment status of 	
the specially serviced assets as of the March 16, 2012, trustee remittance 	
report is as follows: three ($14.1 million, 0.5%) are REO, one ($16.5 million, 	
0.7%) is in foreclosure, three ($30.2 million, 1.2%) are 90-plus-days 	
delinquent, two ($58.9 million, 2.4%) are 60 days delinquent, and one ($3.9 	
million, 0.2%) is current. Appraisal reduction amounts (ARAs) totaling $35.5 	
million were in effect for six of the specially serviced assets. Details of 	
the largest specially serviced asset, which is a top 10 loan currently secured 	
by real estate, is as follows:	
	
The 101 Avenue of the Americas loan is the largest loan with the special 	
servicer and the ninth-largest loan currently secured by real estate in the 	
pool. The loan has a whole-loan balance of $134.9 million that is split into 	
two pari passu pieces, $54.0 million of which makes up 2.2% of the trust 	
balance. The loan is secured by 23-story, 411,097-sq.-ft. office property in 	
New York City. The loan was transferred to the special servicer on Oct. 7, 	
2011, due to the sole tenant vacating at its lease expiry and its Dec. 11, 	
2011, maturity. According to the special servicer for this loan, C-III, the 	
loan was subsequently modified on Dec. 30, 2011. The modification terms 	
included, among other items, extending the loan's maturity date to Jan. 11, 	
2013, with an option to extend until January 11, 2014 and converting the debt 	
service payments to interest only. C-III indicated that the office building is 	
currently undergoing renovation and is 100% vacant. An ARA of $13.5 million is 	
reported for this loan. According to C-III, the borrower has indicated that it 	
is in the process of finalizing a lease with a potential tenant to occupy 	
149,000 sq. ft. of the vacant space. C-III stated that it expects to return 	
the loan to the master servicer in the near future.   	
	
The nine remaining loans with the special servicers have individual balances 	
that represent less than 0.7% of the total pool balance. ARAs totaling $22.0 	
million are in effect against five of the nine assets. We estimated losses for 	
eight of these assets, arriving at a weighted average loss severity of 39.8%. 	
According to the special servicer for the Sam Houston Parkway Office Building 	
loan ($3.9 million, 0.2%), CWCapital, it expects the loan, which has a 	
reported DSC of 1.13x for the three months ended March 31, 2011, to be 	
returned to the master servicer on June 2012. The loan has a reported current 	
payment status. 	
	
Standard & Poor's stressed the assets in the pool according to its current 	
criteria, and the analysis is consistent with the raised, lowered, and 	
affirmed ratings.	
	
STANDARD & POOR'S 17G-7 DISCLOSURE REPORT	
	
SEC Rule 17g-7 requires an NRSRO, for any report accompanying a credit rating 	
relating to an asset-backed security as defined in the Rule, to include a 	
description of the representations, warranties and enforcement mechanisms 	
available to investors and a description of how they differ from the 	
representations, warranties and enforcement mechanisms in issuances of similar 	
securities. The Rule applies to in-scope securities initially rated (including 	
preliminary ratings) on or after Sept. 26, 2011. 	
	
If applicable, the Standard & Poor's 17g-7 Disclosure Report included in this 	
credit rating report is available atRELATED CRITERIA AND RESEARCH 	
 	
     -- Global Structured Finance Scenario And Sensitivity Analysis: The 	
Effects Of The Top Five Macroeconomic Factors, published Nov. 4, 2011.	
     -- U.S. Government Support In Structured Finance And Public Finance 	
Ratings, published Sept. 19, 2011.	
     -- Updated Defeasance Criteria For U.S. CMBS Transactions, published Aug. 	
16, 2011.	
     -- U.S. CMBS Rating Methodology And Assumptions For Conduit/Fusion Pools, 	
published Nov. 3, 2010.	
     -- Methodology And Assumptions For Analyzing The Major Property Types In 	
U.S. CMBS Transactions, published June 14, 2010.	
     -- Global Methodology For Rating Interest-Only Securities, published 	
April 15, 2010. 	
     -- U.S. CMBS 'AAA' Scenario Loss And Recovery Application, published July 	
21, 2009.	
     -- Rating U.S. CMBS In The Face Of Interest Shortfalls, published Feb. 	
23, 2006.	
     -- Standard & Poor's Defeasance Criteria For U.S. CMBS Transactions, 	
published April 4, 2003.	
 	
 	
RATINGS RAISED	
	
Wachovia Bank Commercial Mortgage Trust 	
Commercial mortgage pass-through certificates series 2005-C20	
                  Rating 	
Class        To              From       Credit enhancement (%)	
A-MFL        AAA (sf)        A+ (sf)                     24.01	
A-MFX        AAA (sf)        A+ (sf)                     24.01	
A-J          A- (sf)         BBB- (sf)                   12.87	
B            BBB- (sf)       BB (sf)                      9.72	
C            BB+ (sf)        BB- (sf)                     8.60	
D            BB- (sf)        B+ (sf)                      5.82	
	
RATINGS LOWERED	
	
Wachovia Bank Commercial Mortgage Trust 	
Commercial mortgage pass-through certificates series 2005-C20	
             Rating             	
Class  To              From           Credit enhancement (%)	
F      CCC+ (sf)       B- (sf)                         2.48	
G      D (sf)          CCC+ (sf)                       1.18	
	
RATINGS AFFIRMED	
	
Wachovia Bank Commercial Mortgage Trust 	
Commercial mortgage pass-through certificates series 2005-C20	
 	
Class    Rating                Credit enhancement (%)	
A-6A     AAA (sf)                              38.86	
A-6B     AAA (sf)                              38.86	
A-PB     AAA (sf)                              38.86	
A-7      AAA (sf)                              38.86	
A-1A     AAA (sf)                              38.86	
E        B   (sf)                               4.15	
X-P      AAA (sf)                                N/A	
X-C      AAA (sf)                                N/A	
 	
N/A--Not applicable.

