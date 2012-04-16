TEXT-S&P takes rtg actions on Wachovia Bank Comm Mtg Trust 2005-C20

OVERVIEW -- We raised our ratings on six classes from Wachovia Bank Commercial Mortgage Trust's series 2005-C20, a U.S. CMBS transaction. -- In addition, we lowered our ratings on two classes and affirmed our ratings on eight other classes from the same transaction. -- The upgrades reflect credit enhancement and liquidity levels that provide adequate support through various stress scenarios. The upgrades considered deleveraging of the deal from loan paydowns and 107 loans ($1.9 billion, 77.7%) with reported DSCs above 1.25x. -- The downgrades reflect credit support erosion that we anticipate will occur upon the eventual resolution of eight ($65.7 million, 2.7%) of the 10 ($123.6 million, 5.0%) assets with the special servicers, as well as reduced liquidity support due to continued interest shortfalls to the trust. NEW YORK (Standard & Poor's) April 16, 2012--Standard & Poor's Ratings Services today raised its ratings on six classes of commercial mortgage pass-through certificates from Wachovia Bank Commercial Mortgage Trust's series 2005-C20, a U.S. commercial mortgage-backed securities (CMBS) transaction. In addition, we lowered our ratings on two classes and affirmed our ratings on eight other classes from the same transaction (see list). Our rating actions follow our analysis of the credit characteristics of the collateral remaining in the pool, the transaction structure, and the liquidity available to the trust. The upgrades reflect credit enhancement and liquidity levels that provide adequate support through various stress scenarios. The upgrades considered deleveraging of the deal from loan paydowns and 107 loans ($1.9 billion, 77.7%) with reported debt service coverage (DSCs) above 1.25x. The downgrades reflect the monthly credit support erosion that we anticipate will occur upon the eventual resolution of eight ($65.7 million, 2.7%) of the 10 ($123.6 million, 5.0%) assets with the special servicers, as well as reduced liquidity support due to continued interest shortfalls to the trust. The affirmed ratings on the principal and interest certificates reflect subordination and liquidity support levels that are consistent with the outstanding ratings. We affirmed our 'AAA (sf)' ratings on the class X-P and X-C interest-only (IO) certificates based on our current criteria. Using servicer-provided financial information, we calculated an adjusted DSC of 1.83x and a loan-to-value (LTV) ratio of 94.0%. We further stressed the loans' cash flows under our 'AAA' scenario to yield a weighted average DSC of 1.05x and an LTV ratio of 126.1%. The implied defaults and loss severity under the 'AAA' scenario were 59.3% and 34.8%, respectively. All of the DSC and LTV calculations we noted above exclude eight ($65.7 million, 2.7%) of the transaction's 10 ($123.6 million, 5.0%) assets with the special servicers and eight defeased loans ($150.0 million, 6.1%). Our defeased figure includes the 200 Public Square loan ($108.9 million, 4.4%), which according to the master servicer was defeased subsequent to the March 16, 2012, trustee remittance reporting. We separately estimated losses for the excluded specially serviced assets and included them in the 'AAA' scenario implied default and loss severity figures. As of the March 16, 2012, trustee remittance report, the trust experienced monthly interest shortfalls totaling $112,459. The interest shortfalls were primarily related to appraisal subordinate entitlement reduction (ASER) amounts totaling $89,391 and special servicing fees of $25,789. The current interest shortfalls affected all classes subordinate to and including class H. Class G had accumulated interest shortfalls outstanding for seven months. We lowered the rating on class G to 'D (sf)' because we expect the accumulated interest shortfalls to remain outstanding for the foreseeable future. In addition, we lowered our rating on class F to 'CCC+ (sf)' due to reduced liquidity support and the class' susceptibility to future interest shortfalls from the specially serviced assets. TRANSACTION SUMMARY As of the March 16, 2012, trustee remittance report, the collateral pool had a trust balance of $2.47 billion, down from $3.66 billion at issuance. The pool currently includes 155 loans and three real estate owned (REO) assets. The master servicer, Wells Fargo Bank N.A. (Wells Fargo), provided financial information for 97.7% of the loans in the pool: 36.3% was full-year 2010 data, 20.7% was partial-year 2011 data, and 40.7% was full-year 2011 data. We calculated a weighted average DSC of 1.75x for the pool based on the reported figures. Our adjusted DSC and LTV ratio were 1.83x and 94.0%, respectively, which exclude eight ($65.7 million, 2.7%) of the transaction's 10 ($123.6 million, 5.0%) assets with the special servicers and eight defeased loans ($150.0 million, 6.1%). The weighted average of the reporting specially serviced assets was 1.28x. We separately estimated losses for the excluded specially serviced assets and included them in the 'AAA' scenario implied default and loss severity figures. To date, the trust has experienced $140.4 million in principal losses relating to eight assets. Twenty-three loans ($424.3 million, 17.2%), including two of the top 10 loans in the pool, are on the master servicer's watchlist. Twenty-two loans ($200.6 million, 8.1%) reported a DSC below 1.10x, of which 16 ($134.4 million, 5.5%) loans reported a DSC below 1.00x. SUMMARY OF TOP 10 LOANS SECURED BY REAL ESTATE Excluding the 200 Public Square loan, which was defeased subsequent to the March 2012 trustee remittance reporting, the top 10 loans currently secured by real estate have an aggregate outstanding trust balance of $1.1 billion (43.1%). Using servicer-reported numbers, we calculated a weighted average DSC of 2.05x for these loans. Our adjusted DSC and LTV ratio for the top 10 loans were 1.90x and 94.7%, respectively. While one of the top 10 loans ($54.0 million, 2.2%) is in special servicing and discussed further below, two of the top loans ($231.4 million, 9.4%) in the pool are on the master servicer's watchlist, and are discussed as follows: The NGP Rubicon GSA Pool loan, the largest loan in the pool currently secured by real estate, has a whole-loan balance of $380.1 million that is divided into two pari passu pieces, of which $190.1 million makes up 7.7% of the trust balance. The loan appeared on the master servicer's watchlist due to a low reported DSC, which was 1.26x for year-end 2011. The loan is secured by 14 suburban office buildings and one distribution center totaling 2.99 million sq. ft. in 10 states and Washington, D.C. According to the March 31, 2012, rent rolls, nine of the properties are each 100% leased to General Services Administration (GSA) entities. The reported occupancy was 100.0% for year-ended 2011. The Evansville Pavilion loan ($41.3 million, 1.7%), the 10th-largest loan in the pool, appeared on the master servicer's watchlist because of a low reported DSC, which was 0.74x for the year-end 2010. Wells Fargo indicated that it mainly attributes the low DSC to the filling for bankruptcy of two large junior anchors, Linens 'n Things Inc. (28,169-sq.-ft.) and Borders Group Inc. (23,000-sq.ft.). The loan is secured by a 272,406-sq.-ft. anchored retail center in Evansville, Ind. The reported occupancy was 80.0% as of Sept. 30, 2011. CREDIT CONSIDERATIONS As of the March 16, 2012, trustee remittance report, 10 ($123.6 million, 5.0%) assets in the pool were with the special servicers, CWCapital Asset Management LLC (CWCapital) and C-III Asset Management LLC (C-III). The payment status of the specially serviced assets as of the March 16, 2012, trustee remittance report is as follows: three ($14.1 million, 0.5%) are REO, one ($16.5 million, 0.7%) is in foreclosure, three ($30.2 million, 1.2%) are 90-plus-days delinquent, two ($58.9 million, 2.4%) are 60 days delinquent, and one ($3.9 million, 0.2%) is current. Appraisal reduction amounts (ARAs) totaling $35.5 million were in effect for six of the specially serviced assets. Details of the largest specially serviced asset, which is a top 10 loan currently secured by real estate, is as follows: The 101 Avenue of the Americas loan is the largest loan with the special servicer and the ninth-largest loan currently secured by real estate in the pool. The loan has a whole-loan balance of $134.9 million that is split into two pari passu pieces, $54.0 million of which makes up 2.2% of the trust balance. The loan is secured by 23-story, 411,097-sq.-ft. office property in New York City. The loan was transferred to the special servicer on Oct. 7, 2011, due to the sole tenant vacating at its lease expiry and its Dec. 11, 2011, maturity. According to the special servicer for this loan, C-III, the loan was subsequently modified on Dec. 30, 2011. The modification terms included, among other items, extending the loan's maturity date to Jan. 11, 2013, with an option to extend until January 11, 2014 and converting the debt service payments to interest only. C-III indicated that the office building is currently undergoing renovation and is 100% vacant. An ARA of $13.5 million is reported for this loan. According to C-III, the borrower has indicated that it is in the process of finalizing a lease with a potential tenant to occupy 149,000 sq. ft. of the vacant space. C-III stated that it expects to return the loan to the master servicer in the near future. The nine remaining loans with the special servicers have individual balances that represent less than 0.7% of the total pool balance. ARAs totaling $22.0 million are in effect against five of the nine assets. We estimated losses for eight of these assets, arriving at a weighted average loss severity of 39.8%. According to the special servicer for the Sam Houston Parkway Office Building loan ($3.9 million, 0.2%), CWCapital, it expects the loan, which has a reported DSC of 1.13x for the three months ended March 31, 2011, to be returned to the master servicer on June 2012. The loan has a reported current payment status. Standard & Poor's stressed the assets in the pool according to its current criteria, and the analysis is consistent with the raised, lowered, and affirmed ratings. STANDARD & POOR'S 17G-7 DISCLOSURE REPORT SEC Rule 17g-7 requires an NRSRO, for any report accompanying a credit rating relating to an asset-backed security as defined in the Rule, to include a description of the representations, warranties and enforcement mechanisms available to investors and a description of how they differ from the representations, warranties and enforcement mechanisms in issuances of similar securities. The Rule applies to in-scope securities initially rated (including preliminary ratings) on or after Sept. 26, 2011. RATINGS RAISED Wachovia Bank Commercial Mortgage Trust Commercial mortgage pass-through certificates series 2005-C20 Rating Class To From Credit enhancement (%) A-MFL AAA (sf) A+ (sf) 24.01 A-MFX AAA (sf) A+ (sf) 24.01 A-J A- (sf) BBB- (sf) 12.87 B BBB- (sf) BB (sf) 9.72 C BB+ (sf) BB- (sf) 8.60 D BB- (sf) B+ (sf) 5.82 RATINGS LOWERED Wachovia Bank Commercial Mortgage Trust Commercial mortgage pass-through certificates series 2005-C20 Rating Class To From Credit enhancement (%) F CCC+ (sf) B- (sf) 2.48 G D (sf) CCC+ (sf) 1.18 RATINGS AFFIRMED Wachovia Bank Commercial Mortgage Trust Commercial mortgage pass-through certificates series 2005-C20 Class Rating Credit enhancement (%) A-6A AAA (sf) 38.86 A-6B AAA (sf) 38.86 A-PB AAA (sf) 38.86 A-7 AAA (sf) 38.86 A-1A AAA (sf) 38.86 E B (sf) 4.15 X-P AAA (sf) N/A X-C AAA (sf) N/A N/A--Not applicable.