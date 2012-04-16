版本:
中国
公司新闻(英文) | 2012年 4月 17日 星期二 04:53 BJT

ROYALDUTCHSHELL/BRIEF (URGENT)

cALGARY, Alberta, April 16 Royal Dutch Shell PLC : * Has steam outage at 75,000 bpd Sarnia, Ontario, refinery: local media * Shell says outage brought down process units and caused flaring at refinery * Shell says in report now working to bring units back up

