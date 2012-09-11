版本:
中国
公司新闻(英文) | 2012年 9月 12日 星期三 00:27 BJT

BRIEF - Moody's raises Precision Castparts ratings

Sept 11 Moody's upgrades Precision Castparts to A2/Prime-1; outlook, stable

