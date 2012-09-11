版本:
TEXT-S&P may still cut New Enterprise Stone & Lime Co ratings

Overview
     -- U.S.-based New Enterprise Stone & Lime Co. Inc. disclosed that it has 
received notices from Wells Fargo Bank, the trustee under its note indentures, 
that the company has failed to provide annual and quarterly financial reports 
as required under the indentures. 
     -- Failure to provide the reports within 120 days from the date of the 
notice (Sept. 6, 2012) will constitute an event of default under the 
indentures.
     -- New Enterprise also entered an amendment and waiver with its lenders 
under its $170 million revolving credit facility to extend the delivery date 
of the delinquent financial statements.
     -- We are keeping all of our ratings on New Enterprise, including the 
'CCC-' corporate credit rating, on CreditWatch with negative implications.
 
Rating Action
On Sept. 11, 2012, Standard & Poor's Ratings Services kept its ratings on New 
Enterprise Stone & Lime Co. Inc., including its 'CCC-'corporate credit rating 
on CreditWatch with negative implications. We will resolve the CreditWatch 
listing when the company files its annual report and quarterly reports and 
after we have assessed the company's near-term liquidity and most recent 
operating performance. We would likely lower our ratings to 'D' if the company 
fails to provide the required financial statements with the 120-day cure 
period (which began Sept. 6, 2012) and the trustee declares an event of 
default and pursues its remedies including demand for payment.

Rationale
The continued CreditWatch listing follows the recent announcement that New 
Enterprise still needs additional time to file its already delinquent annual 
and quarterly financial reports on Form 10-K and 10-Q. Also, the trustee under 
the existing notes has provided notice to the company that New Enterprise is 
not in compliance with the financial reporting requirements of the indentures. 
Failure to provide such reports within 120 days of receipt of the notice would 
result in an event of default under the indentures.

The company attributes the filing delays to problems related to a new 
company-wide resources planning system and to material weaknesses in internal 
controls over financial reporting. However, there can be no assurances that 
the preparation and filing of the Form 10-K or Form 10-Q will not be further 
delayed.

In addition to technical defaults under various debt obligations, the delayed 
filing limits visibility of the company's recent operating results and raises 
concern that liquidity could become more constrained than we previously 
anticipated if cash flows are weaker than our most recent estimates. 

New Enterprise is a privately held company that sells construction materials 
including aggregates, concrete, and concrete products; engages in highway 
construction and paving; and provides traffic safety services and equipment. 
Its operations are concentrated in Pennsylvania and western New York.

CreditWatch
We will resolve the CreditWatch listing when the company files its delinquent 
annual and quarterly reports and after we have had an opportunity to discuss 
the company's liquidity, the state of its internal controls, and its most 
recent operating performance. 

We could affirm our ratings and remove them from CreditWatch if the company 
obtains financial reporting extensions from its lenders, resolves any 
potential default under its indentures, and if it appears that 2012 and future 
operating cash flows will be neutral or modestly positive as we had previously 
assumed. 

We would lower our rating to 'D' if we view a payment default to be imminent 
or if lenders pursue remedies under any defaults and demand payment. This 
could occur if further filing delays trigger a technical default that results 
in an acceleration of its indebtedness.

Related Criteria And Research
     -- Related Criteria And Research General Criteria: Use Of CreditWatch And 
Outlooks, Sept. 14, 2009
     -- General Criteria: How Standard & Poor's Uses Its 'CCC' Rating, Dec. 
12, 2008

Ratings List
Ratings Affirmed

New Enterprise Stone & Lime Co. Inc.
 Corporate Credit Rating                CCC-/Watch Neg/--  

New Enterprise Stone & Lime Co. Inc.
 Senior Secured                         CCC-/Watch Neg     
 Senior Unsecured                       C/Watch Neg        

Ratings Affirmed

New Enterprise Stone & Lime Co. Inc.
 Senior Secured
  Local Currency                        CCC- /Watch Neg    
  Recovery Rating                       3                  
 Senior Unsecured
  Local Currency                        C /Watch Neg       
  Recovery Rating                       6

