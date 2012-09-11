版本:
TEXT-S&P rates Burger King Corp credit facility

Sept 11 - Standard & Poor's Ratings Services said today that it assigned a
'BB' issue rating and '1' recovery rating to Miami-based Burger King Corp.'s
$1.875 billion revolving credit facility, consisting of a $150 million revolving
credit facility and $1.725 billion term loan that will be allocated among A and
B tranches. The '1' recovery rating reflects our expectation of very high (90%
to 100%) recovery of principal in the event of a payment default.  We expect the
company will use the proceeds to refinance its existing term loan.

All of our other existing ratings on Burger King, including the 'B+' corporate 
credit rating, remain unchanged. The outlook is stable.

Our view of the company's financial risk profile "highly leveraged," based on 
forecasted credit ratios. As a result of the refinancing, the company's debt 
amounts do not change materially and interest costs and cash flow metrics 
improve very modestly. We also assess its business risk as "fair," which 
incorporates the highly competitive nature of the industry and its 
susceptibility to economic conditions that somewhat offsets Burger King's 
global presence, domestic market share, and recent operational improvements. 

RATINGS LIST

Burger King Corp.
 Corporate Credit Rating                         B+/Stable/--

New Ratings

Burger King Corp.
 Senior Secured
  $150 mil revolver                              BB
   Recovery Rating                               1
  Term loan A                                    BB
   Recovery Rating                               1
  Term loan B                                    BB
   Recovery Rating                               1

