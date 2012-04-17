TEXT-Fitch raises BorgWarner ratings

April 17 - Fitch Ratings has upgraded the issuer default rating (IDR) of BorgWarner Inc. (BWA) to 'BBB+' from 'BBB'. Fitch has also upgraded BWA's unsecured credit facility and senior unsecured notes ratings to 'BBB+' from 'BBB'. A list of the rating actions taken on BWA is included at the end of this release. Fitch's ratings apply to a $650 million unsecured revolving credit facility and $655 million (par value) in senior unsecured notes. The Rating Outlook for BWA is Stable. The upgrade of BWA's ratings follows the material decline in the auto supplier's debt following the settlement of all conversions of its $374 million of 3.5% convertible notes to common stock. In addition to the debt reduction, BWA's ratings reflect the company's competitive position as a key worldwide supplier of engine and drivetrain components, expectations for continued modest growth in global auto production, significant free cash flow generation potential, solid liquidity position and low leverage. BWA fared better than most U.S. auto suppliers during the recession, and with a product portfolio focused largely on technologies that enhance fuel efficiency, such as turbochargers and dual-clutch transmissions, the company's top line has recently grown at a much faster pace than the increase in global auto production. Improved capacity utilization on higher volumes and a focus on cost control have kept margins relatively robust, which will contribute to continued free cash flow growth over the next several years and provide the company with significant financial flexibility. Concerns include the highly cyclical nature of the global auto industry, volatile raw material costs, and BWA's significant exposure to the European auto market. These concerns are mitigated somewhat, however, by auto manufacturers' increasing adoption of BWA's fuel-saving technologies. Nonetheless, a broad-based global downturn in auto production would put pressure on the company's margins and free cash flow. In Europe, where auto sales are likely to decline in the mid-single digit range in 2012, production of vehicles using BWA-supplied technologies will be partially supported by an increase in exports, particularly to the U.S. and China. Fitch also notes that BWA's largest European customer is Volkswagen AG, which continues to experience solid global demand growth despite the declining European market. The Stable Rating Outlook on BWA indicates that a further near-term upgrade in the company's ratings is not likely. Longer term, however, Fitch could consider an upgrade to the 'A' category if leverage remains low and free cash flow and margins remain strong for an extended period. On the other hand, Fitch could consider a revision in the Rating Outlook to 'Negative' or a downgrade in the ratings on an unexpected sharp decline in global auto production or if the company undertakes a large, debt-financed acquisition. BWA has a history of making acquisitions, although recent transactions have not resulted in an increase long term debt (other than temporary credit facility borrowings). Any increase in debt to support shareholder-friendly actions, such as share repurchases or a special dividend, would also be viewed negatively by Fitch, but cash returns to shareholders via free cash flow could be consistent with the current ratings, provided liquidity remains sufficient for continued financial flexibility. BWA ended 2011 with a relatively strong liquidity position that included $360 million in cash and $580 million in availability on its revolving credit facility (after accounting for $70 million in outstanding borrowings), for a total liquidity position of $940 million. BWA also has access to an $80 million receivables securitization facility that was fully utilized at Dec. 31, 2011. Although current maturities of long-term debt at year-end 2011 totaled $583 million, this included the $374 million convertible note maturity that has been settled with shares. Of the remaining short-term debt and current maturities, $196 million consisted of short-term borrowings, including the aforementioned receivables securitization borrowings, with only about $13 million related to long-term debt maturities. BWA's next significant long-term debt maturity does not occur until 2016, when $150 million in senior unsecured notes comes due. The settlement of the convertible notes with shares, combined with expectations for continued positive free cash flow, is likely to result in substantial liquidity growth in the intermediate term, which will provide the company with further meaningful financial flexibility. Similar to most other U.S.-based global auto suppliers, BWA's unsecured debt has been issued primarily in the U.S. and is guaranteed by its U.S. subsidiaries, while over three-quarters of the company's revenue is derived outside the U.S. Although this creates a mismatch between the source of BWA's cash and its debt obligations, Fitch believes that the company has sufficient cash management flexibility and credit facility availability to meet its cash obligations in the U.S. without significant concerns. As a result of its improved operating performance and debt reduction, BWA's credit profile has strengthened over the past year. Pro-forma for the convertible note conversion, BWA's leverage (debt/Fitch-calculated EBITDA) at year-end 2011 would have been 0.9 times (x), down from 1.5x at year-end 2010. Fitch's calculation of EBITDA increased to $1.1 billion in 2011 from $802 million in 2010. EBITDA growth was driven by a 26% rise in revenue to $7.1 billion and a 120 basis point increase in the company's EBITDA margin to a very strong 15.4% in 2011 versus 14.2% in 2010. Fitch expects leverage to decline further over the intermediate term primarily as a result of continued EBITDA growth as business levels increase. Free cash flow in 2011 was $315 million, up from $262 million in 2010, largely due to a 23% increase in funds flow from operations (FFO) to $844 million. Capital spending increased by $117 million to $394 million, while cash used for working capital declined to $136 million in 2011 from $149 million in 2010 despite the significant increase in revenue. Fitch expects free cash flow to remain solidly positive over the intermediate term as operating cash flow growth more than offsets an expected rise in capital spending. BWA has guided publicly to operating cash flow in the $1 billion range and capital spending in excess of $450 million in 2012. BWA's pension plans were relatively well funded at year end 2011, particularly in comparison with most other U.S. auto suppliers. The company's U.S. plans were 86% funded at Dec. 31, 2011, with an underfunded status of only $47 million. Fitch notes that BWA's U.S. plans were closed to new entrants in 1999. The company also sponsors defined benefit plans in certain countries outside the U.S., some of which are unfunded. BWA contributed $37 million to its global plans in 2011, including $21 million to the U.S. plans, and the company expects to contribute between $30 million and $40 million to its global plans in 2012. Required global contributions in 2012 are expected to be $21.5 million, with the remainder of the planned contributions voluntary. Fitch does not currently view BWA's pension plans as a credit risk. Fitch has upgraded BWA's ratings as follows: --IDR to 'BBB+' from 'BBB'; --Unsecured credit facility rating to 'BBB+' from 'BBB'; --Senior unsecured rating to 'BBB+' from 'BBB'; The Rating Outlook is Stable.