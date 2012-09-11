版本:
TEXT-S&P rates Computer Sciences snr unsecured notes 'BBB'

Overview
     -- U.S. technology services provider Computer Sciences Corp. (CSC) 
recently announced it intends to issue a total of $500 million of senior 
unsecured notes, in two tranches maturing 2015 and 2022. 
     -- We expect CSC to use proceeds of the issues to repay existing debt 
maturing in 2013.
     -- We are assigning a 'BBB' senior unsecured rating to the proposed 
issues, and affirming our 'BBB' corporate credit rating on CSC.
     -- The negative outlook reflects currently weak EBITDA levels, with 
limited realized benefits from recently announced cost reduction actions.

Rating Action
On Sept. 11, 2012, Standard & Poor's Ratings Services assigned its 'BBB' 
rating to two tranches of senior unsecured debt maturing in 2015 and 2022. At 
the same time, we affirmed our 'BBB' corporate credit rating on CSC. The 
outlook is negative.

Rationale
The ratings on Computer Sciences Corp. (CSC) reflect the company's 
"satisfactory" business profile, supported by the company's diversified 
business and geographic mix and the organizational and cost improvements we 
expect. We believe CSC will maintain an "intermediate" financial risk profile, 
incorporating solidly positive free operating cash flow, "adequate" liquidity, 
and expected operating margin improvements. Our expectations over the outlook 
horizon incorporate: our assumptions for a low- to mid-single-digit revenue 
decline in fiscal 2013 and maintenance of leverage in the low-2x area.

CSC is a global provider of technology services, including management 
consulting, systems integration, and information technology (IT) systems and 
applications outsourcing across the federal and commercial markets. The 
company reported revenues of $3.96 billion in the June 2012 quarter, up 1% in 
constant currency from the year-ago period, with robust growth in new business 
bookings. CSC's recent announcement that it has entered into a binding interim 
agreement with the U.K. National Health Service (NHS) solidifies CSC's ongoing 
relationship with the NHS, and removes a significant component of operational 
and contract uncertainty. However, management execution risks related to cost 
reductions and organizational changes continue to contribute to diminished 
near-term operating performance predictability.

Our current rating incorporates the expectation that CSC will sustain an 
approximate 2% improvement in EBITDA margins in fiscal 2013 and beyond. 
12-month EBITDA margins as of June 2012 were about 11.5% (excluding NHS 
contract write-offs), compared with historical annual margins consistently in 
excess of 14%. CSC's remedial actions include simplifying its organizational 
structure and a $1 billion reduction in costs over the next 12 to 18 months. 
Nevertheless, the company will find it challenging to successfully execute its 
restructuring actions amidst highly competitive and evolving industry 
conditions. 

CSC's intermediate financial profile reflects our expectation that a 
combination of EBITDA improvement and some debt reduction will enable CSC to 
maintain leverage below 2.5x in the next two years, despite potential revenue 
weakness. 12-month debt to EBITDA was 2.3x as of June 2012. We expect CSC to 
maintain moderate financial policies; the current rating does not incorporate 
material acquisitions or share repurchases.

Liquidity
The short-term rating on CSC is 'A-2'. We expect CSC to maintain adequate 
liquidity, supported by cash balances of $1 billion as of June 30, 2012 (of 
which approximately $684 million was held outside the U.S.) and solid 
cash-generation characteristics. Although CSC operates in highly competitive 
markets, we do not believe these will materially hurt the company's liquidity 
in the next year.

Liquidity is supported by an undrawn $1.5 billion revolving credit facility 
maturing in March 2015, and our expectation that CSC will maintain adequate 
covenant headroom. We expect CSC to address the remaining debt maturing in the 
first calendar quarter of 2013 through a mixture of cash (debt reduction) and 
refinancing. We don't believe the company's approximately $125 million annual 
dividend payment will significantly impair liquidity. 

Until its expiration in August 2013, CSC has additional flexibility from an 
agreement that gives the company the option to sell its credit-reporting 
business to Equifax Inc. for a price determined by appraisal. Finally, the 
current rating incorporates our expectation that resolution of the SEC's 
ongoing, formal civil investigation will not have a material effect on CSC's 
financial profile. 

Outlook
The outlook is negative, reflecting near-term management execution risks 
related to cost reductions and organizational changes, and the potential 
effect of incremental or prolonged weakness in European economies and CSC's 
federal sector. Nevertheless, we could revise the outlook to stable within the 
next couple of quarters if CSC demonstrates continued margin improvements, and 
progresses toward its $1 billion cost reduction goal, while maintaining 
leverage at or below 2.5x. Failure to realize near-term operational 
improvement and sustained leverage in excess of 2.5x could lead to lower 
ratings.

Ratings List

Ratings Affirmed

Computer Sciences Corp.
 Corporate Credit Rating                BBB/Negative/A-2   

Computer Sciences Corp.
 Senior Unsecured                       BBB                
 Commercial Paper                       A-2                

New Rating

Computer Sciences Corp.
 Senior Unsecured
  Notes due 2015                        BBB                
  Notes due 2022                        BBB

