公司新闻(英文) | 2012年 4月 18日 星期三 03:37 BJT

TEXT-Fitch rates Ventas Inc notes 'BBB+'

April 17 - Fitch Ratings has assigned a 'BBB+' rating to the $600 million
aggregate principal amount 4% coupon senior unsecured notes due 2019 issued by
the operating partnership of Ventas, Inc. (NYSE: VTR), Ventas Realty,
Limited Partnership (Ventas Realty), and a wholly owned subsidiary of Ventas
Realty, Ventas Capital Corporation (collectively, Ventas).	
	
The notes are guaranteed by Ventas, Inc. on a senior unsecured basis and were 	
priced at 99.489% of par to yield 4.084% to maturity, or 265 basis points over 	
the benchmark treasury rate. Net proceeds from the offering are expected to be 	
used to repay indebtedness outstanding under Ventas' unsecured revolving credit 	
facility and for working capital and other general corporate purposes, including	
funding future acquisitions or investments, if any.	
	
Fitch currently rates Ventas, Inc. and its subsidiaries (collectively, Ventas) 	
as follows:	
	
Ventas, Inc.	
Ventas Realty, Limited Partnership	
Ventas Capital Corporation	
--Issuer Default Rating (IDR) 'BBB+';	
--$2 billion unsecured revolving credit facility 'BBB+';	
--$2.8 billion senior unsecured notes 'BBB+';	
--$701.9 million senior unsecured term loans 'BBB+'.	
	
Nationwide Health Properties, LLC	
--IDR 'BBB+';	
--$652.6 million senior unsecured notes 'BBB+'.	
The Rating Outlook is Stable.	
	
As of Dec. 31, 2011 pro forma for the 4% senior notes due 2019, $600 million 	
4.25% senior notes due 2022, and the acquisition by Ventas of Cogdell Spencer 	
Inc. (NYSE: CSA) and its 72 medical office buildings (MOBs) that closed on April	
2, 2012, Ventas' fixed charge coverage will decline and leverage will increase 	
but will remain consistent with a 'BBB+' IDR for a healthcare REIT. In addition,	
the bond offerings and Cogdell Spencer acquisition will modestly weaken the 	
company's unencumbered coverage of unsecured debt, but near-term liquidity will 	
improve via the bond offerings.	
	
Coverage remains appropriate for the 'BBB+' rating. Fitch projects that the 	
company's fixed charge coverage ratio (defined as recurring operating EBITDA 	
less recurring capital expenditures and straight-line rent adjustment divided by	
total interest incurred) for fourth quarter 2011 (4Q'11) pro forma for the 	
Cogdell Spencer acquisition and senior unsecured notes offerings is 3.8 times 	
(x), compared with 4.1x in 4Q'11. A 7.3% yield on the Cogdell Spencer portfolio 	
positively impacts coverage, offset by higher interest rates on assumed mortgage	
debt to fund a portion of the acquisition as well as the bond offerings compared	
with interest rates on the revolving credit facility.	
	
Leverage is increasing but remains commensurate with a 'BBB+' rating. Net debt 	
to recurring operating EBITDA as of Sept. 30, 2011, pro forma for the Cogdell 	
Spencer acquisition and senior unsecured note offerings, is 5.2x, up from 4.7x 	
as of Dec. 31, 2011. The assumption of Cogdell Spencer mortgage debt and Ventas 	
unsecured bond offerings to fund the $4.25 per share valuation of Cogdell 	
Spencer equity and pay down revolver borrowings will result in modestly 	
increased leverage.	
	
The offering of $600 million 4.25% senior unsecured notes due 2022 issued in 	
February 2012 and $600 million 4% senior unsecured notes due 2019 will improve 	
Ventas' near-term liquidity profile. Sources of liquidity (unrestricted cash, 	
availability under the company's $2 billion revolving credit facility and 	
projected retained cash flows from operating activities) divided by uses of 	
liquidity (debt maturities and projected recurring capital expenditures) is 1.6x	
for Jan. 1, 2012 to Dec. 31, 2013.Corporate Rating MethodologyParent and Subsidiary Rating Linkage

