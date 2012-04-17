版本:
TEXT-Fitch revises Brazil Foreign DPR Finance outlook to negative

April 17 - Fitch Ratings has affirmed the ratings on the following notes
issued by Brazil Foreign Diversified Payment Rights Finance Co.:	
	
--$190 million series 2008-1 at 'A+';	
--$400 million series 2008-2 at 'A+';	
--$50 million series 2009-1 at 'A+';	
--$50 million series 2009-2 at 'A+';	
--$250 million series 2010-1 at 'A+';	
--$100 million series 2011-1 at 'A+';	
--$150 million series 2011-2 at 'A+'.	
	
The Outlook on the respective ratings has been revised to Negative from Stable.	
	
The Outlook revision of the notes reflects the Outlook assigned to the local 	
currency (LC) Issuer Default Rating (IDR) of Banco Santander (Brasil) S.A.
 (Santander Brasil). In February 2012, Santander Brasil's ratings were
affirmed and the Outlook of the LC IDR was revised to Negative from Stable. The
Outlook revision of Santander Brasil's LC IDR reflects Fitch's recent downgrade
of its parent's (Banco Santander ) LC IDR to 'A' from 'AA-', Outlook
Negative, which followed the downgrade of the Spanish sovereign rating to 'A'
from 'AA-'.	
	
The ratings affirmation of the notes reflects the overall performance of the 	
transaction, the strength of Santander Brasil's DPR flows, and the legal 	
structure of the transaction. The combination of these factors provides a 	
two-notch rating differential from the bank's LC IDR of 'A-'. Fitch's ratings 	
address the likelihood of timely payment of interest and principal on a 	
semi-annual basis. 	
	
The underlying issuance is a securitization of existing and future U.S.-dollar 	
(USD) and Euro-denominated DPRs originated by Santander Brasil. Remittances 	
arise from a variety of sources, including payment on export goods and services,	
family remittances, and capital flows. In 2011, Santander Brasil processed 	
approximately $37.7 billion in USD- and Euro-denominated remittances, up 31% 	
from 2010's level of $28.7 billion. 	
	
The total outstanding debt under the program is approximately $1.1 billion, less	
than 1% of Santander Brasil's total liabilities. Quarterly debt service coverage	
ratios for 2011 averaged 84.4 times (x), with a low of 62.7x. 	
	
Additional information on Brazil Foreign Diversified Payment Rights Finance Co.,	
Santander Brasil, and Banco Santander can be found at 'www.fitchratings.com'.	
    	
Additional information is available at 'www.fitchratings.com'. The ratings above	
were solicited by, or on behalf of, the issuer, and therefore, Fitch has been 	
compensated for the provision of the ratings.	
	
