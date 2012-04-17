版本:
TEXT-S&P may raise Reliance Steel & Aluminum 'BBB-' rating

April 17 - Overview	
     -- Increased volumes and pricing as a result of improving end-market 	
demand caused Reliance Steel's operating results to perform better than 	
expected in the first quarter ended March 31, 2012.	
     -- We now expect leverage to improve to about 1.8x by the end of 2012, 	
from 2.1x at the end of 2011. 	
     -- We are placing the ratings, including the 'BBB-' corporate credit 	
rating, on CreditWatch with positive implications.	
     -- In resolving the CreditWatch listing, we will review performance 	
expectations through the cycle, evaluate its growth strategy, and assess the 	
sustainability of the company's operating performance.	
	
Rating Action	
On April 17, 2012, Standard & Poor's Ratings Services placed its ratings, 	
including the 'BBB-' corporate credit rating, on Los Angeles-based Reliance 	
Steel & Aluminum Co. on CreditWatch with positive implications. The 	
CreditWatch listing indicates that there is at least a 50% chance of an 	
upgrade on the completion of our review.	
	
Rationale	
The CreditWatch listing reflects our assessment that near-term operating 	
performance will improve because of better end-market demand, resulting in 	
increasing gross margins from higher pricing and volumes sold. Consequently, 	
we expect the company's credit measures to reflect a level more consistent 	
with a higher rating. We expect EBITDA will be in excess of $800 million in 	
2012 compared with about $740 million in 2011. Currently, the prices of most 	
of the metals Reliance sells are higher than fourth-quarter 2011 levels, and 	
we expect pricing to remain relatively strong through first-quarter 2012 but 	
to be somewhat volatile for the year because of the potential for competitive 	
imports and excess capacity. We also expect demand to continue to improve 	
gradually--in line with our expectations for 2.1% GDP growth. However, we do 	
expect higher-than-average growth in its energy (oil and gas), aerospace, 	
heavy equipment (farm and mining), and auto industry end markets. As a result, 	
we expect total debt to EBITDA to be about 1.8x and funds from operations to 	
debt above 30%. We consider these credit measures to be good for the rating 	
given our assessment of the company's "intermediate" financial risk profile.	
	
The current corporate credit rating on Reliance reflects a combination of what 	
Standard & Poor's considers to be the company's "satisfactory" business risk 	
and "intermediate" financial risk. The ratings also reflect the company's 	
relatively stable operating margins compared with some of its peers, good 	
geographic and product diversity, relatively modest debt leverage throughout a 	
cycle, low capital spending requirements, and the ability to generate cash 	
flow by reducing working capital when industry conditions are weak. Still, the 	
company remains highly acquisitive and maintains relatively thin margins 	
compared with metal producers. 	
	
CreditWatch	
In resolving the CreditWatch listing, Standard & Poor's expects to review its 	
performance expectations through the cycle, evaluate its growth strategy, and 	
assess the sustainability of the company's operating performance to determine 	
whether a higher rating is warranted.	
	
Related Criteria And Research	
     -- General Criteria: Use Of CreditWatch And Outlooks, Sept. 14, 2009	
     -- Key Credit Factors: Methodology And Assumptions On Risks In The Metals 	
Industry, June 22, 2009	
     -- Criteria Methodology: Business Risk/Financial Risk Matrix Expanded, 	
May 27, 2009	
Ratings List	
Ratings placed on CreditWatch	
                                        To                 From	
Reliance Steel & Aluminum Co.	
 Corporate Credit Rating                BBB-/Watch Pos/--  BBB-/Stable/--	
 Senior Unsecured                       BBB-/Watch Pos     BBB-	
	
Complete ratings information is available to subscribers of RatingsDirect on 	
the Global Credit Portal at www.globalcreditportal.com. All ratings affected 	
by this rating action can be found on Standard & Poor's public Web site at 	
www.standardandpoors.com. Use the Ratings search box located in the left 	
column.

