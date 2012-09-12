TEXT-S&P revises IPC Systems outlook to stable

Overview -- Challenging market conditions in the financial services industry have led to a fall in new trading system bookings and a decline in the backlog of installations. -- We are revising the ratings outlook on U.S. trading systems and network services provider IPC to stable from positive to reflect our expectation that leverage improvement we viewed as necessary for an upgrade is now unlikely; we are also affirming our 'B-' corporate credit rating on IPC. -- We are also assigning our 'B-' issue level rating to the company's proposed $230 million first-lien term loan, which it will use to refinance existing debt. -- The stable outlook reflects our expectation that IPC will face a challenging environment for system installations over the next couple of years, but that FOCF will remain positive and liquidity adequate. Rating Action On Sept. 12, 2012, Standard & Poor's Ratings Services revised its rating outlook on Jersey City, N.J.-based IPC Systems Inc. to stable from positive. At the same time, we affirmed our 'B-' corporate credit rating on the company. We also assigned our 'B-' issue-level rating and '3' recovery rating to the company's proposed $230 million first-lien term loan. Under our base-case scenario, we assume the new term loan will mature in 2017, although the maturity would be accelerated to 2015 if the majority of the company's second-lien term loan is not refinanced beforehand. IPC would use the proposed loan to refinance approximately $187 million of tranche B-1 term loans and approximately GBP22.4 million of tranche B-2 term loans due 2014, and pay transaction fees. The '3' recovery rating indicates our expectation for meaningful (50%-70%) recovery in the event of a payment default. We rate IPC's revolving credit facility and its existing first-lien term loan the same as the proposed first-lien term loan: at 'B-' with a recovery rating of '3'. We rate the second-lien term loan 'CCC' with a recovery rating of '6', indicating expectations for negligible (0%-10%) recovery. Rationale The outlook revision to stable from positive reflects our view that IPC will be unable to reduce leverage to levels sufficient for an upgrade because of the difficult operating environment facing most of its customers. The company has experienced a meaningful decline in bookings of new trading systems, causing a reduced backlog of installations for IPC during the 2012 fiscal year. The company's relatively high customer concentration and niche focus on the financial services industry leaves IPC susceptible to sudden drops in demand, which it experienced in 2009 and, in our view, will continue to face in 2012 and 2013 as the backlog of new trading system installations runs off. With many financial institutions scaling back capital markets platforms due to heightened global regulatory pressure and lower trading volumes, our base-case scenario is that IPC will face a challenging environment for system installations over the next couple of years. The 'B-' corporate credit rating on IPC reflects Standard & Poor's assessment of the company's financial risk profile as "highly leveraged," and is based on the company's high debt level and relatively weak ratio of funds from operations (FFO) to total debt. In our view, the highly leveraged capital structure outweighs our expectation that IPC will generate a moderate level of free operating cash flow (FOCF), even with the reduced level of installations we now expect. Total debt to last-12-month EBITDA, including our adjustments, was 7.1x as of June 30, 2012. We expect spending reductions by financial services firms to continue to pressure credit metrics over the next couple of years, as declines in new bookings are recognized in revenues through the company's backlog of installations. Specifically, our revised base-case scenario for fiscal year 2012 is for a low-single-digit percentage decline in revenue, and a high-single-digit percentage decline in EBITDA. We expect leverage to be in the low-7x area at the end of 2012, with FFO to total debt at around 7%. The company hopes to mitigate market challenges by widening its global sales footprint and growing its Unigy platform, which launched in March 2011 and has expanded its addressable market to smaller and midsized trading customers. In our view, these efforts could help to partially offset the inherent challenges facing IPC's customer base, and is reflected in our base-case assumptions. Our assessment of IPC's business risk profile as "weak" incorporates the company's concentrated product line and heavy reliance on the financial services industry, which represents all of its customers. We expect financial services firms to be under pressure to reduce spending for the foreseeable future due to lower profitability and stricter regulations, and we assume this will lead to a decline in new orders for IPC's products during 2012 and 2013. However, we believe the mostly recurring revenue associated with contracts for maintenance and network services will partly offset the overall effect on revenues and EBITDA. IPC provides voice and data communications services for financial services firms. Its products include voice communications systems for traders--known as "turrets"--which are maintained under multiple-year contracts. The network services segment provides voice and data networks over dedicated private lines between trading counterparties, and related services such as network monitoring and auditing functions. Historically, turret installations and servicing revenues have been the predominant source of total revenues. However, the less volatile network services segment represented approximately 44% of consolidated revenue in the last 12 months ended June 30, 2012. Including maintenance contracts on turrets, over 70% of the company's revenue base is contracted and recurring. Liquidity We consider IPC's liquidity "adequate." Sources of liquidity consisted of approximately $71 million of unrestricted cash on the balance sheet as of June 30, 2012, and our expectation for about $60 million-$70 million in FFO during the 2012 fiscal year. The company has an undrawn $70 million revolver, but we assume only $30 million is available because the credit agreement has maintenance covenants when borrowings exceed that amount. Near-term liquidity uses include about $30 million in annual capital expenditures and a mandatory excess cash flow sweep. Our assessment of IPC's liquidity incorporates the following expectations: -- We expect sources of liquidity to exceed uses by over 1.5x for the next two years. -- We also expect net sources would remain positive, even if EBITDA declines 20%. -- Given the high percentage of recurring revenue under contract, we believe it could absorb low-probability shocks. -- The company does not have any financial maintenance covenants unless more than $30 million is drawn from the revolver. Recovery analysis For the complete recovery analysis, please see the recovery report on IPC, published on Feb. 28, 2012, on RatingsDirect. Outlook The stable outlook reflects our expectation that IPC will face a challenging environment for system installations over the next couple of years, but that FOCF will remain positive and liquidity adequate. IPC's concentration of customers solely in the financial services industry makes it susceptible to ongoing regulatory and operating challenges that will likely confront its customer base for an extended period. Meaningful declines in new trading system bookings, combined with negative FOCF generation, could lead to a downgrade, although we do not believe this scenario is likely because over 70% of the company's revenue base is contracted and recurring. A reduction in adjusted leverage to 6x or lower would support an upgrade, although this also appears unlikely in the near term given the difficult operating environment facing financial institutions. Senior Secured $230 mil first-lien term C due 2017 B- Recovery Rating 3 Ratings Affirmed IPC Systems Inc. Senior Secured First Lien B- Recovery Rating 3 Senior Secured Second Lien CCC Recovery Rating 6