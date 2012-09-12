版本:
中国
公司新闻(英文) | 2012年 9月 13日 星期四 00:23 BJT

BRIEF - Moody's may cut Becton, Dickinson & Co ratings

Sept 12 Moody's may cut Becton, Dickinson & Co A2/Prime-1 ratings

