TEXT-S&P rates Omnicom Group's proposed notes 'BBB+'

April 18 - Standard & Poor's Ratings Services said today that it assigned
New York City-based ad agency holding company Omnicom Group Inc.'s 
proposed $500 million senior unsecured notes due 2022 its 'BBB+' issue-level
rating. The company plans to use net proceeds of the issuance for general
corporate purposes.	
	
Standard & Poor's long-term corporate credit rating on Omnicom is 'BBB+' and 	
the rating outlook is stable. Pro forma for the proposed notes issuance, 	
Omnicom's debt to EBITDA (adjusted for leases, pensions, and 	
acquisition-related liabilities) is 2.6x as of March 31, 2012. This is below 	
our 3x leverage threshold for the company at a 'BBB+' rating.	
	
The corporate credit rating reflects Omnicom's strong position among top 	
global advertising agency holding companies, good geographic and business 	
diversity, a flexible cost structure, and good discretionary cash flow. We 	
expect Omnicom's leverage will remain in the mid-2x area over the intermediate 	
term, given the lack of near-term debt maturities, our expectations for 	
continued share repurchases and acquisition activity, and our expectation of 	
mid-single-digit organic revenue growth and modest EBITDA margin expansion in 	
2012. (For the latest complete corporate credit rationale, see Standard & 	
Poor's research report on Omnicom published Nov. 22, 2011.)	
	
RATINGS LIST	
	
Omnicom Group Inc.	
 Corporate Credit Rating            BBB+/Stable/A-2	
	
New Rating	
	
Omnicom Group Inc.	
 $500M sr unsecd nts due 2022       BBB+	
	
