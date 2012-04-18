TEXT-S&P rates National CineMedia LLC

Overview -- Centennial, Colo.-based theater advertising company National CineMedia (NCM) is issuing $315 million of senior secured notes, planning to use proceeds to refinance a portion of its term loan. -- We are assigning the proposed notes our 'BB-' issue-level rating with a recovery rating of '3'. In addition, all other ratings, including our 'BB-' corporate credit rating on the company, remain unchanged. -- The stable rating outlook reflects our expectation that NCM will continue to generate stable cash flows from operations and maintain leverage in the mid-3x area over the intermediate term. Rating Action On April 18, 2012, Standard & Poor's Ratings Services assigned NCM LLC's proposed $315 million senior secured notes due 2022 its 'BB-' issue-level rating (at the same level as our 'BB-' corporate credit rating on the company). We also assigned the notes a recovery rating of '3', indicating our expectation of meaningful (50% to 70%) recovery for noteholders in the event of a payment default. The company plans to use the proceeds from the transaction to refinance a portion of its existing credit facilities and for swap breakage fees and expenses. The proposed senior secured notes will be secured by first-priority liens that will be pari passu with the liens securing the existing senior secured credit facility. All other ratings on the company, including our 'BB-' corporate credit rating, remain unchanged. The rating outlook is stable. (We rate NCM Inc. and operating subsidiary NCM LLC on a consolidated basis.) Rationale The 'BB-' rating reflects our expectation that NCM should be able to maintain leverage in the mid-3x area over the intermediate term, despite its aggressive dividend policy. We consider the company's business risk profile as "fair" (as per our criteria), based on its historically strong EBITDA margin and good market position. A high dividend payout and minimal cash retention by operating subsidiary NCM LLC underpin our view that the company's financial risk profile is "aggressive." Although the company's credit metrics deteriorated slightly in the fourth quarter of 2011 because of weak advertising demand, we expect revenue and EBITDA to grow at a low- to mid-single-digit percentage rate in 2012. Operating subsidiary NCM LLC is the leading in-theater advertising network in North America. Our assessment of NCM's business risk as "fair" stems from the company's high EBITDA margin and long-term contracts with the three largest national movie exhibitors in the U.S.: American Multi-Cinema Inc., a wholly owned subsidiary of AMC Entertainment Inc.; Regal Cinemas Corp., a wholly owned subsidiary of Regal Entertainment Group; and Cinemark USA Inc., a wholly owned subsidiary of Cinemark Holdings Inc. These contracts provide significant barriers to entry to new entrants in addition to revenue visibility. A key risk is that once NCM is able to sell all or nearly all of its inventory, declining theater attendance could hurt performance, because national advertisers pay NCM based on a cost per thousand viewers (CPM) ad pricing metric. Unlike most other advertising media, NCM has minimal ability to expand its ad inventory and, therefore, relies on inventory utilization, ad rate increases, and winning theater chain clients from its key competitor to generate revenue growth. Under our base-case scenario, we expect revenue and EBITDA to grow at a low- to mid-single-digit percentage rate in 2012, reflecting continued expansion of the company's screen count, resulting in a higher number of advertising impressions and an increase in access fees that NCM pays to theaters. We expect NCM's attendance base to increase at a mid-single-digit rate, and that national advertising rates will increase in the mid- to high-single-digit range for the year. Most of the advertising rate growth will likely take place in the second half of the year because of easier comparisons and potentially higher demand if political advertising on TV displaces core advertising in that medium. We also expect that the company will continue to grow local advertising rates by expanding into more profitable regional advertising. We estimate that the company's EBITDA margin will decline about 200 basis points in 2012 (but will still remain very high) because of growth in lower-margin new network affiliates and a contractual increase in theater access fees. In the fourth quarter of 2011, revenue decreased 3%, while EBITDA remained flat, with a 2.4% decline in total advertising revenue offset by a 7.5% decrease in operating expenses. For the year ended Dec. 31, 2011, the EBITDA margin was strong at 48.9%--down slightly from 49.2% in the prior-year period because of growth in lower-margin network affiliate agreements and Fathom events revenue. Debt to EBITDA for the year ended Dec. 31, 2011 (pro forma for the proposed transaction) increased slightly to 3.7x, from 3.5x in the prior-year period. Although this is slightly lower than the 4x to 5x range of debt leverage that we regard as indicative of an "aggressive" financial risk profile, the company distributes nearly all of its free cash flow to shareholders and its founding members as long as leverage remains below 6.5x. Pro forma EBITDA coverage of interest declined to 4.2x from 5.1x in the prior-year period as a result of higher interest expense on the proposed notes and the notes that the company issued in the third quarter of 2011. We expect debt leverage to remain in the mid-3x area, based on our outlook for 2012 revenue and EBITDA growth. Distributions are high, at around 62% of EBITDA for the year ended Dec 31, 2011, leaving discretionary cash flow at only 7% of EBITDA. We expect NCM LLC to continue to distribute more than 90% of its free operating cash flow to its founding members and its parent's shareholders, subject to a leverage ceiling of 6.5x. We expect the operating subsidiary to generate good free operating cash flow, but that dividends will result in minimal discretionary cash flow (less than 10% of EBITDA) and cash. Liquidity Liquidity is "adequate" to cover NCM's operating and capital needs over the next 12 to 18 months, in our view. We believe any further shareholder-favoring initiatives could weaken the liquidity profile. Our assessment of NCM's liquidity profile incorporates the following expectations and assumptions: -- We expect that the company's sources of liquidity over the next 12 to 18 months will exceed uses by over 1.2x. -- We expect that liquidity sources would remain positive, even with a 15% to 20% EBITDA decline. -- We expect that the company would be able to maintain covenant compliance, even with a 15% decrease in EBITDA. -- The company has the capacity to absorb high-impact, low-probability adversities, in our view, by reducing its distributions to equity holders. -- We believe the company has good relationships with its banks and a satisfactory standing in the credit markets. Liquidity sources include cash balances of $9 million as of Dec. 31, 2011 at NCM LLC, our expectation of healthy free operating cash flow, and access under the company's revolving credit facility. The company has access to $75 million under the upsized $119 million revolver due 2014. In conjunction with the proposed note issuance, the company is seeking an amendment to extend the revolver maturity to 2017. Uses of liquidity include dividends and distributions to NCM's founding members and NCM Inc., and modest working capital requirements and capital expenditures of about $10 million to $12 million. We believe that NCM will generate funds from operations of roughly $150 million to $160 million in 2012, and that it will distribute virtually all of its free operating cash flow to founding members and to NCM Inc. The company had roughly a 58% EBITDA cushion against its senior debt leverage covenant on Dec. 31, 2011. We expect the company to maintain a sufficient covenant cushion over the intermediate term. Outlook The stable rating outlook reflects our expectation that NCM will continue to generate good cash flow from operations and maintain leverage in the mid-3x area over the intermediate term. We also believe the company will maintain an adequate cushion of compliance with covenants. However, weak advertising demand could pressure the company's performance in the first half of the year, until political advertising lifts TV spending in the fall. We could lower the rating if the company's adjusted debt to EBITDA rises above 4.5x because of a more aggressive policy that increases debt through a debt-financed acquisition or higher dividends. A downgrade is especially likely if further EBITDA declines or a narrowing of liquidity are accompanied by more aggressive financial policies. Specifically, a high single-digit percentage rate revenue decline and a high-teens EBITDA decline that are not offset by reductions in dividend distributions to founding members and NCM Inc. could result in a downgrade. Although unlikely over the intermediate term, we could raise the rating if there is a deliberate move by management and shareholders to improve and maintain higher liquidity, especially at NCM LLC, by reducing the amount of cash flow distributed to shareholders and the founding members. Related Criteria And Research -- Liquidity Descriptors for Global Corporate Issuers, Sept. 28, 2011 -- Criteria Guidelines for Recovery Ratings, Aug. 10, 2009 -- Business Risk/Financial Risk Matrix Expanded, May 27, 2009 -- Standard & Poor's Revises Its Approach To Rating Speculative-Grade Credits, May 13, 2008 -- 2008 Corporate Criteria: Analytical Methodology, April 15, 2008 -- 2008 Corporate Criteria: Rating Each Issue, April 15, 2008 Ratings List Ratings Unchanged National CineMedia Inc. Corporate Credit Rating BB-/Stable/-- National CineMedia LLC Corporate Credit Rating BB-/Stable/-- Senior Secured BB- Recovery Rating 3 Senior Unsecured B Recovery Rating 6 New Ratings National CineMedia LLC $315M sr secd nts due 2022 BB- Recovery Rating 3