TEXT-S&P says Comercia rtgs unaffected by Q1 results

April 18 - Standard & Poor's Ratings Services today said its ratings and outlook on Comerica Inc. (A-/Stable/A-2) are not affected by Comerica's first-quarter results, which were slightly better than we expected. Net income rose to $130 million from $96 million in the fourth quarter, aided by higher non-interest income (sequentially higher securities gains) and lower non-interest expenses, which more than offset modestly higher provisions for loan losses. Net interest margins were stable in the quarter, but we expect modest pressure on them in 2012 given increasing competition and the reinvestment of maturing securities at lower rates. Credit quality continued to improve, as highlighted by the sequential declines in nonperforming loans and net charge-offs, and we expect further improvement in the near term given the sequential declines in watch list loans and loans 90 days or more past due. Loan balances rose, and we think they could continue to climb through the rest of 2012 given that we expect modest economic growth. Capital ratios declined from the previous quarter (the tangible common equity ratio fell slightly to 10.21%), largely as a result of an increase in total assets. Our ratings reflect the company's strengthening financial performance as well as our "adequate" assessment of its capital and earnings, which is unlikely to move higher given management's efforts to return earnings to shareholders through common dividends and share buybacks.