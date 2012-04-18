TEXT-S&P rates Chaparral Energy notes 'B-'

April 18 - Standard & Poor's Ratings Services today assigned its 'B-' senior unsecured issue rating to Oklahoma City-based Chaparral Energy Inc.'s proposed $350 million senior unsecured notes due 2022. The recovery rating on the notes is '5', indicating our expectation of modest (10% to 30%) recovery in the event of a payment default. The 'B' corporate credit rating and stable outlook on Chaparral are unaffected. The exploration and production company intends to use proceeds to repurchase its existing $325 million notes due 2017 and for general purposes. As of Dec. 31, 2011, Chaparral had about $1 billion in balance sheet debt. The ratings on Chaparral reflect its high debt levels, elevated cost structure, and limited scale of operations. Standard & Poor's also incorporates Chaparral's mix of crude oil and natural gas reserves, solid reserve life, and improving financial performance in the ratings. RELATED CRITERIA AND RESEARCH Assumptions: Revised Assumptions For Assigning Recovery Ratings To The Debt Of U.S. Oil And Gas Exploration And Production Companies, Sept. 30, 2010 RATINGS LIST Chaparral Energy Inc. Corporate Credit Rating B/Stable/-- New Rating Chaparral Energy Inc. $350 mil senior unsecured notes due 2022 B- Recovery Rating 5 Complete ratings information is available to subscribers of RatingsDirect on the Global Credit Portal at www.globalcreditportal.com. All ratings affected by this rating action can be found on Standard & Poor's public Web site at www.standardandpoors.com. Use the Ratings search box located in the left column.