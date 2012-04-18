版本:
TEXT-S&P rates Chaparral Energy notes 'B-'

April 18 - Standard & Poor's Ratings Services today assigned its 'B-' senior
unsecured issue rating to Oklahoma City-based Chaparral Energy Inc.'s proposed
$350 million senior unsecured notes due 2022. The recovery rating on the notes
is '5', indicating our expectation of modest (10% to 30%) recovery in the event
of a payment default. The 'B' corporate credit rating and stable outlook on
Chaparral are unaffected. The exploration and production company intends to use
proceeds to repurchase its existing $325 million notes due 2017 and for general
purposes. As of Dec. 31, 2011, Chaparral had about $1 billion in balance sheet
debt. 	
	
The ratings on Chaparral reflect its high debt levels, elevated cost 	
structure, and limited scale of operations. Standard & Poor's also 	
incorporates Chaparral's mix of crude oil and natural gas reserves, solid 	
reserve life, and improving financial performance in the ratings. 	
	
RATINGS LIST	
	
Chaparral Energy Inc.	
 Corporate Credit Rating                       B/Stable/--	
	
New Rating	
Chaparral Energy Inc.	
 $350 mil senior unsecured notes due 2022      B-	
  Recovery Rating                              5	
	
