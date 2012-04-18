版本:
TEXT-S&P rates Inversiones CMPC notes 'BBB+'

Overview	
     -- Inversiones CMPC, subsidiary of Chile-based forest products company 	
CMPC, plans to issue $500 million in notes under CMPC's full guarantee.	
     -- We are assigning our 'BBB+' rating to the proposed notes and affirming 	
our ratings, including the foreign currency corporate credit rating on CMPC, 	
at 'BBB+', while keeping the outlook on CMPC at stable.	
     -- Positive momentum in the industry will likely allow CMPC to fund its 	
sizable expansion plan mostly with internally generated cash flow.	
	
	
Rating Action	
On April 18, 2012, Standard & Poor's Rating Services assigned a 'BBB+' rating 	
to senior unsecured notes for $500 million due 2022 proposed by Inversiones 	
CMPC S.A., a wholly owned subsidiary of Empresas CMPC S.A. (CMPC). At
the same time, we affirmed our foreign currency corporate credit rating on CMPC
and our existing senior unsecured rating on Inversiones CMPC at 'BBB+'. The
outlook on CMPC remains stable.	
	
Rationale 	
Standard & Poor's ratings on Chile-based forest products company CMPC reflect 	
its "satisfactory" (as our criteria define it) business profile, benefiting 	
from a strong business mix, solid position in the Chilean and other Latin 	
American tissue markets, and competitive costs. The ratings also incorporate 	
the company's "intermediate" financial risk profile, characterized by strong 	
profitability and cash flow generation ability, and moderate financial policy 	
that includes the company's commitment to maintaining targeted financial 	
ratios and liquidity. These strengths help moderate the risks of operating in 	
the cyclical forest products industry, particularly in pulp; market volatility 	
in the Latin American countries where the company operates; and a relatively 	
aggressive expansion strategy.	
	
CMPC's business risk profile benefits from significant cost advantages, 	
product diversity, and strong local market positions. The favorable Chilean 	
climate supports significantly above-average forest growth and provides the 	
company with a globally competitive position in pulp and wood products. Also, 	
strong brand loyalty and proprietary distribution channels enable CMPC to 	
control about 76% of Chile's tissue market while expanding its penetration 	
into other South American markets and becoming the leading tissue producer in 	
the region. CMPC's favorable cost position stems from a low-cost fiber base.	
	
CMPC's financial performance has been in line with our expectations for the 	
rating in recent quarters. Still-favorable industry and economic conditions 	
and capacity increases should enable the company to maintain its main credit 	
metrics at levels commensurate with the ratings. In fiscal 2011, the company 	
reported net debt to EBITDA of 2.4x and funds from operations (FFO) to total 	
net debt of 30%.	
	
In the next three years, the company will significantly increase its 	
investment spending to expand its Guaiba pulp mill in Brazil to 1.75 million 	
tons per year (tpy) from the current 450,000 tpy. This project will likely put 	
some stress on CMPC's free operating cash flow and, depending on pulp prices, 	
may also cause its debt to increase through 2014. In that scenario, we believe 	
CMPC will take corrective action to avoid consistently exceeding a net 	
debt-to-EBITDA ratio of 2.5x, as its explicit financial policy states.	
	
Liquidity	
We consider CMPC's liquidity position to be "adequate." Although the company 	
has no committed credit lines, it has a public policy of maintaining cash and 	
cash equivalents to cover at least interest and principal maturities for the 	
following 18 months.	
	
We consider several aspects in our assessment of the company's liquidity 	
profile:	
	
     -- Sources of liquidity, including FFO and cash balances, exceeding uses 	
by at least 1.2x during the next 18 months;	
     -- Liquidity sources continuing to exceed uses, even if EBITDA were to 	
decline 20%;	
     -- Very large headroom under a few existing financial covenants included 	
in the company's local bonds, covering debt to tangible net worth, interest 	
coverage, and tangible net worth; and	
     -- Apparently solid relationships with its banks, and what we view as a 	
satisfactory standing in the credit markets and a good track record in 	
accessing these, both domestically and internationally.	
	
As of Dec. 31, 2011, CMPC had about $820 million in cash and liquid 	
investments, and $294 million in short-term debt. The company also has $200 	
million undrawn under a committed credit facility due 2014.	
	
We believe that CMPC will be able to generate at least $900 million in FFO in 	
2012, and probably $750 million in 2013, assuming pulp prices of about $700 	
and $670 per ton, respectively, for bleached eucalyptus kraft pulp, including 	
transportation costs to Asia. This, along with existing cash sources, would 	
allow the company to fund most of its sizable capital expenditures, which we 	
expect to reach $600 million in 2012 and $1.1 billion in 2013, including 	
spending on the Guaiba project; and pay dividends of $120 million to $150 	
million annually. CMPC faces manageable debt maturities of about $350 million 	
in 2012.	
	
Outlook	
The stable outlook reflects CMPC's strong competitive position and near-term 	
positive industry conditions that would provide most of the cash it needs to 	
undergo its bold expansion plan through 2014.	
	
We also believe total leverage in 2013 and 2014 may eventually increase more 	
than we previously anticipated, if pulp prices decrease by more than 20% from 	
their 2011 levels--which in our opinion is probable--and assuming capital 	
expenditures in those years exceeds $1 billion per year. Under this scenario, 	
we believe the company will expand its capital base through a capital increase 	
or, less likely, put its expansion plan on hold, to avoid a deterioration in 	
credit metrics. Failure to maintain leverage under CMPC's explicitly committed 	
financial policy could lead us to consider a one-notch downgrade.	
	
Rating upside is currently limited and would likely depend on our revising the 	
company's business risk profile to "strong" from "satisfactory." CMPC's large 	
exposure to the cyclical pulp business currently constrains its business risk 	
profile, in our view.	
	
Ratings List	
 	
Ratings Affirmed	
 	
Empresas CMPC S.A.	
 Corporate Credit Rating	
  Foreign Currency                          BBB+/Stable/--	
 	
Inversiones CMPC S.A.	
 Senior Unsecured                           BBB+	
 	
New Rating	
 	
Inversiones CMPC S.A.	
 Senior Unsecured	
  $500 mil notes due 2022                   BBB+	
 	
 	
Complete ratings information is available to subscribers of RatingsDirect on 	
the Global Credit Portal at www.globalcreditportal.com. All ratings affected 	
by this rating action can be found on Standard & Poor's public Web site at 	
www.standardandpoors.com. Use the Ratings search box located in the left 	
column.

