TEXT-Fitch raises Constellation Brands issuer default rating

April 18 - Fitch Ratings has upgraded the Issuer Default Rating 	
(IDR) and debt ratings for Constellation Brands, Inc. (STZ) as follows:	
	
Constellation Brands, Inc.	
--Long-term IDR upgraded to 'BB+' from 'BB';	
--Secured bank credit facility upgraded to 'BB+' from 'BB';	
--Senior unsecured notes upgraded to 'BB+' from 'BB'.	
	
The Rating Outlook is revised to Stable. This rating action affects 	
approximately $3.1 billion of debt at Feb. 29, 2012. Additionally, Fitch has 	
assigned a 'BB+' rating to the $600 million 6% notes due 2022 recently issued by	
STZ.	
	
The upgrade reflects STZ's significant free cash flow (FCF), reduced debt levels	
and largely internally funded share repurchases. STZ's ratings and outlook 	
reflect the company's leading global market positions and well-known portfolio 	
of wine, spirits and beer brands. The ratings balance the general stability of 	
the company's operations, good operating margins and consistent free cash flow 	
generation with its acquisitive nature and leverage, which has been declining.	
	
Fitch does not anticipate further upgrades to STZ's ratings at this point. 	
Management would have to commit to and achieve investment grade metrics. 	
Negative rating actions are possible if a significant and ongoing deterioration 	
in operating results occur or the company engages in large debt financed 	
acquisitions and/or share repurchases. A downgrade could also occur if Grupo 	
Modelo (Modelo) unexpectedly terminates the Crown Imports JV and STZ fails to 	
materially reduce debt during the three year termination period.	
	
The company generates a substantial amount of FCF as evidenced by its averaging 	
over $450 million in FCF annually the past five years. Fitch believes STZ's 	
expectation of producing between $425 million and $475 million in FCF in fiscal 	
2013 is very achievable. STZ has used a combination of FCF and divestitures to 	
reduce debt to $3.1 billion from a peak of almost $5.3 billion at May 31, 2008. 	
While Fitch does not anticipate further debt reduction, current debt levels are 	
consistent with a 'BB+' rating given current operating earnings.	
	
STZ share repurchase program is expected to be largely funded by FCF. STZ 	
recently announced a $1 billion share repurchase program that will be completed 	
over the next two years. The program will commence after STZ completes its 	
previous $500 million program under which the company had $86 million remaining 	
at fiscal 2012 year end. Given STZ's share repurchase plans and expected FCF, 	
Fitch sees debt levels flat to growing very modestly.	
	
STZ's North American shipment volume decreased 0.8% for the fiscal year ended 	
Feb. 29, 2012 due to an overlap of the 2011 distributor inventory build as part 	
of the company's U.S. distributor consolidation. Fitch anticipates wine category	
growth in calendar 2012 will be in the low single digits and expects STZ's 	
volume growth to be in line with industry. Crown Imports had a good year with 	
its depletions growing mid-single digits and domestic category depletion 	
continuing to decline in the low single digits. Fitch forecasts 2012 U.S. beer 	
category growth will be flat to down low single digits and expects Crown Imports	
volume to grow in the low single digits. Fitch believes this will translate into	
modest operating income growth and stable credit metrics.	
	
Credit measures for STZ are within Fitch's expectations. For the period ended 	
Feb. 29, 2012, total debt to operating EBITDA plus equity income was 3.4 times 	
(x), flat compared to the prior period. STZ has a stated leverage target range 	
of 3x to 4x. Fitch includes the equity income from STZ's interest in the Crown 	
Imports LLC JV in its leverage calculation since cash distributions are roughly 	
equivalent and STZ exercises a considerable amount of control of Crown Imports 	
LLC. Fitch estimates Funds Flow from Operations (FFO) Adjusted Leverage was 3.1x	
at Feb. 29, 2012, down from 4.0x, due in part to the favorable tax treatment 	
from the sale of Australian and UK wine business. Operating EBITDA plus Equity 	
Income to Interest Expense was 5.1x at Feb. 29, 2012, up from 4.8x for fiscal 	
2011.	
	
STZ's liquidity remains adequate. As of Nov. 30, 2011, the company had a 	
liquidity position of $446.6 million including $390.8 million of availability 	
under its revolving credit facility and $55.8 million of cash and equivalents. 	
At Feb. 29, 2012, the company had $85.8 million of cash and equivalents. The 	
company is facing substantially higher, but manageable maturities in fiscal 	
2013, 2014, and 2015 of $314.1 million, $314.1 million, and $599.7 million 	
respectively. The company has largely addressed the next two years of maturities	
which are term loan payments with its $600 million issuance of senior unsecured 	
notes.	
	
Modelo has the right to terminate the Crown Imports JV and import Modelo brands 	
on its own starting in 2017 if Modelo informs STZ of its intent to terminate by 	
the end of 2013. Otherwise the Crown Imports JV automatically renews for 10 more	
years. If Modelo terminates and utilizes another importer, STZ is entitled to 8x	
one year's EBIT of STZ's share of Crown Imports JV. Fitch does not expect Modelo	
to terminate the Crown Imports JV given the Modelo brands' strong performance. 	
If Modelo does terminate the JV, Fitch expects STZ to be able to reduce debt 	
with the three years of EBIT plus the potential 8x STZ's share of one year of 	
Crown Imports JV's EBIT.	
	
Fitch believes the security of the credit facility, being equity in subsidiaries	
rather than hard assets, is relatively weak and therefore has chosen not to 	
distinguish between the secured credit facility rating and the senior unsecured 	
notes rating at the 'BB' level. STZ's capital structure does not provide an 	
advantage structurally to any one issue. STZ is the issuer of all the company's 	
notes outstanding and the borrower under its credit agreements for its 	
facilities.

