TEXT-S&P revises Cascades outlook to stable

Overview -- We are revising our outlook on Cascades Inc. to stable from positive. -- At the same time, we are affirming our ratings on Cascades including our 'BB-' long-term corporate credit rating on the company. -- The outlook revision reflects our view that the company's leverage will not decline in 2012 to 3.5x as we expected previously. While leverage increased in 2011 in response to higher recycled fiber inputs prices, company acquisitions, and capital expenditure, we are likely to see leverage decline to below 5.0x in 2012 (but not as low as 3.5x) because input prices have dropped. -- Cascades is an integrated packaging and tissue company that manufactures, converts, collects, and processes recycled paper. Rating Action On April 18, 2012, Standard & Poor's Ratings Services revised its outlook on Cascades Inc. to stable from positive. At the same time, Standard & Poor's affirmed its 'BB-' long-term corporate credit rating on the company. We also affirmed our 'BB+' issue-level rating on Cascades' secured debt; the '1' recovery rating on the debt is unchanged, indicating our expectations of very high (90%-100%) recovery in the event of default. In addition, we affirmed our ' B+' issue-level rating on the company's senior unsecured debt. The '5' recovery rating, reflecting our expectation of modest (10%-30%) recovery in default, is unchanged. The outlook revision reflects our view that the company's leverage will not decline in 2012 to 3.5x as we expected previously. Although leverage increased in 2011 in response to higher recycled fiber inputs prices, company acquisitions, and capital expenditure, we are likely to see leverage decline to below 5.0x in 2012 (but not as low as 3.5x) because input prices have dropped. Rationale The ratings on Cascades reflect what Standard & Poor's views as the company's good market position in consolidated markets, a diverse revenue stream, and vertical integration. These strengths are partially offset, in our opinion, by what we see as the company's exposure to cyclical boxboard and containerboard markets, volatile recycled fiber prices, and high debt levels. Cascades is an integrated packaging and tissue company that manufactures, converts, collects, and processes recycled paper. It is the No. 1 containerboard producer in Canada, the second-largest producer of coated recycled boxboard in Europe, and fourth-largest tissue producer in North America. The company operates facilities in Canada, the U.S., and Europe. Standard & Poor's considers Cascades' business risk profile as fair. The company operates in consolidated markets as the top five producers control a large majority of the market share, with a good market position in the Canadian containerboard, European boxboard, and North American tissue segments. Its operations are fairly diverse, in our opinion, with no one segment representing more than one-third of Cascades' overall revenues and EBITDA. While we view the company's tissue business to be fairly stable with steady growth in demand, price increases tend to be difficult to implement given the highly competitive industry and large customers. Its other two key businesses--containerboard and, to a lesser extent, boxboard--are cyclical. Following Cascades' sale of Dopaco and other operating assets, the company is completely divested of the U.S. boxboard markets. Its acquisition of a controlling share in Reno De Medici SpA (RdM; not rated), combined with two existing operating mills in France and Sweden, has increased its boxboard segment's exposure to Europe, which at present is an unfavorable operating environment. Overall, the company's profitability depends on its ability to pass through recycled fiber costs, which represent about one-third of its production costs. While sale prices do move up with increases in recycled fiber prices, there is often a lag of a few months. Recycled fiber prices tend to be volatile and influenced by demand from China. While Cascades' upstream integration into Metro Waste Paper Recovery Inc. (not rated) provides it with one-third of its recycled fiber needs, this does not insulate the company from volatility in recycled paper prices, because the prices it paid for most of the collected paper are based on spot recycled paper prices. The company has what we view as an aggressive financial risk profile. While we had expected leverage to decline in 2011 on debt paydown and stable EBITDA generation, the company's actual performance reflected significantly higher recycled paper input prices, resulting in lower EBITDA generation and increased debt related to acquisitions. As of Dec. 31, 2011, Standard & Poor's adjusted debt has increased C$76 million to C$1.75 billion, up from C$1.67 billion at Dec. 31, 2010. The higher debt levels reflect the full consolidation of RdM (although the debt is nonrecourse to Cascades), debt at subsidiaries, and larger underfunded pension liabilities than in the previous year. The company's use of proceeds from the sale of boxboard converting business Dopaco repaid some of its revolver outstanding but not as much as expected. Cascades is not likely to reduce debt any further in the near term but we believe leverage will decline in 2012 to about 4.9x as EBITDA improves on lower input costs and improved tissue shipments. We also expect 7% revenue growth stemming from stable prices and increasing tissue volumes. Recycled fiber prices subsided in fourth-quarter 2011, sorted office papers are down about 13% from their peak at that time, and corrugated containers are down by 40% since July 2011. As a result, we expect market improvement in the company's EBITDA margin (before Standard & Poor's adjustments) of just below 9% in the first half of 2012. Cascades' cash flow protection levels (as measured by funds from operations to adjusted debt) are in the mid-teens at the moment and we expect them to remain in this area in the next 12 months, and in line with the ratings. Liquidity Cascades has adequate liquidity in our view, with C$8 million cash on hand (excluding cash in RdM) and about C$468 million (excluding RdM and Metro Waste Paper Recovery Inc.) available under its C$750 million credit facility. This credit facility was recently renewed and matures in February 2015. Cascades is compliant with all bank covenants; however, headroom under its fixed charge covenant is tight as of Dec. 31, 2011, although we expect it to improve as EBITDA improves next year. For 2012, we expect a sources-to-uses ratio of above 2.5x, and sources of liquidity to remain larger than uses in the event expected EBITDA declines 15%. The company will likely fund capital expenditures, which are expected to be higher in 2012, through cash flow generation from operations. Furthermore, we expect Cascades to operate cash flow neutral in 2012. With a favorable debt maturity profile, we believe cash from operations to be sufficient to fund capex, acquisitions, investments in associates, and dividends and share repurchases. Recovery analysis For the complete recovery rating analysis, see the recovery report on Cascades to be published on RatingsDirect on the Global Credit Portal following this report. Outlook The stable outlook reflects our view that the company's leverage will not decline to 3.5x in 2012 as expected previously. Based on our expectation of recycled input prices, we believe EBITDA generation will improve markedly in 2012 to 2010 levels and leverage will be about 5x, gradually declining in subsequent years. Standard & Poor's would likely lower the ratings on Cascades if volumes and margins do not recover as expected in the first half of 2012, leading to lower-than-expected EBITDA and a sustainable leverage greater than 5x, and should headroom under the fixed charge covenant not improve. Given our expectations, an upgrade in the near term is unlikely but would require the company to demonstrate its ability to sustain a leverage of 3.5x. Related Criteria And Research -- Methodology and Assumptions: Liquidity Descriptors For Global Corporate Issuers, Sept. 28, 2011 -- 2008 Corporate Criteria: Our Rating Process, April 15, 2008 Ratings List Outlook Revised To Stable To From Cascades Inc. Corporate credit rating BB-/Stable/-- BB-/Positive/-- Ratings Affirmed/Recovery Ratings Unchanged Cascades Inc. Secured debt BB+ Recovery rating 1 Senior unsecured debt B+ Recovery rating 5 Norampac Inc. Senior unsecured debt B+ Recovery rating 5