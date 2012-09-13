TEXT-S&P rates Cablevision Systems $500 mln senior notes 'B+'

Sept. 13 - Standard & Poor's Ratings Services said today that it assigned
its 'B+' rating to Bethpage, N.Y.-based cable-TV operator Cablevision Systems
Corp.'s $500 million senior notes due 2022. The recovery rating is '6',
indicating our expectation for negligible (0% to 10%) recovery of principal in
the event of a payment default. Other ratings on Cablevision and subsidiaries,
including its 'BB' corporate credit rating, are not affected by the debt
issuance. The outlook remains stable. The company intends to use the proceeds to
repurchase up to an aggregate $400 million of two senior note issues of
subsidiary CSC Holdings LLC with the balance to repay a portion of secured bank
debt. Cablevision reported about $11 billion of debt on June 30, 2012.
Ratings on Cablevision reflect our current view of a "strong" business risk
profile. We revised this profile from "satisfactory," recognizing the good
revenue visibility characteristics of Cablevision's largely subscription-based
cable-TV business and only limited video subscriber losses despite the
presence of Verizon's FiOS service in much of the Cablevision's metro-NY
service area. We view the financial risk profile of this family-controlled
company as "aggressive." Debt leverage is in the 5x area, with limited
potential for improving that metric over the next year given accelerated
capital spending and recent restraint on rate increases. (For the complete
corporate credit rating rationale, see the summary analysis on Cablevision,
published June 28, 2012, on RatingsDirect.)
