TEXT-Fitch: Government stock sale, deleveraging, rejuvenates AIG

Sept. 13 - Fitch Ratings indicated this week that its financial ratings for
American International Group, Inc.'s (AIG) no longer incorporate federal
government support, as the U.S. Treasury Department reduced its stake in AIG's
common stock to 15.9% from 53.0% through an announced sale of $18.0 billion in
stock plus the exercise of a $2.7 billion overallotment.
On Tuesday, we took several ratings actions on AIG to reflect the end of
government ownership and reflect AIG's significant progress in restructuring and
deleveraging over the past four years. These actions included an upgrade of
AIG's issuer default rating to 'BBB+' from 'BBB' and an affirmation of insurer
financial strength ratings of property/casualty and life insurance subsidiaries
at 'A', and senior debt at 'BBB'. A complete list of AIG ratings can be found at
www.fitchratings.com.
The U.S. Treasury Department's latest stock sale was its largest of AIG shares
and fifth overall, which combined have reduced government equity ownership from
92% at year-end 2010. AIG has eliminated all other government support provided
to the firm through repayment of government entity-held debt and preferred stock
obligations, sales of noncore subsidiaries, and assets held in the various
special-purpose vehicles.
AIG significantly reduced its overall financial leverage and financial market
exposure through reduced reliance on debt by sharply decreasing the credit
default swap contracts exposure of AIG Financial Products Corp. Future material
improvements in leverage would most likely arise from the execution of an
initial public offering or sale of AIG's aircraft leasing operation.
We believe the insurer and its subsidiaries continue to demonstrate strong
competitive positions in property/casualty and life insurance markets. A
demonstrated ability to generate stronger and more consistent insurance segment
profitability that simultaneously boosts debt servicing capabilities are key to
future positive ratings movement. Conversely, future returns to higher leverage
or a failure of recent operating initiatives to boost operating performance
would enhance negative ratings pressure.
With the government's transition to a minority shareholder, AIG will become
regulated by the Federal Reserve as a result of its ownership of a bank. While
this will likely add to compliance costs and efforts, we believe that AIG will
be able to meet compliance and Federal Reserve capital requirements.
