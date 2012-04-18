TEXT-S&P revises American Residential Services to stable

Overview -- We believe U.S.-based American Residential Services' (ARS') credit metrics will improve in 2012 following the weak operating performance in 2011 that was due largely to unfavorable weather patterns. -- We are affirming our 'B' corporate credit rating and revising the outlook to stable from negative. -- The stable outlook reflects our expectation for modest EBITDA growth and leverage to decline to the low- to mid-6x area for fiscal 2012. Rating Action On April 18, 2012, Standard & Poor's Ratings Services affirmed its 'B' corporate credit rating on Memphis-based American Residential Services LLC, and revised the outlook to stable from negative. At the same time, we affirmed our issue-level rating on the company's $165 million senior secured second-lien notes due 2015 at 'B'. The recovery rating is '4', indicating our expectation of average (30% to 50%) recovery for noteholders in the event of a payment default. Rationale The outlook revision to stable from negative reflects our view that the company should be able to modestly increase profitability (in part due to full year contribution from recent acquisitions) and improve credit measures. We expect leverage to decline to the low- to mid-6x area over the next year from roughly 6.6x currently, and EBITDA coverage of interest in the high-1x area at year-end compared with 1.6x in 2011. Our ratings on American Residential Services LLC reflect our view that the company's financial risk profile will remain "highly leveraged," including a very aggressive financial policy that overshadows the company's generally consistent operating performance. Although we believe the company has the capacity to reduce leverage over time, we see the potential for another significant debt-financed shareholder distribution or other leveraging event in the future based on majority ownership by a financial sponsor, which we believe may influence financial governance toward shareholder-friendly decision-making. We characterize ARS' business risk profile as "weak" due to its narrow product focus, seasonality, and vulnerability to economic cycles and weather conditions. We believe the company should continue to benefit from its good positions in the competitive, highly fragmented, heating, venting, air conditioning (HVAC) and plumbing markets. The company's credit metrics weakened over the past year as a result of higher debt levels and lower EBITDA for fiscal 2011. As of fiscal year-end 2011, the company's leverage continues to be high. Pro forma for its 2011 acquisitions, debt-to-EBITDA as of Dec. 31, 2011, was about 6.6x, up from about 4.7x one year ago. Debt levels increased because of acquisitions and an additional debt-financed equity-holder distribution in May 2011 ($50 million). This follows the company's roughly $15 million equity-holder distribution in 2010, which also resulted in higher debt levels. We believe the company's financial policy is highly dependent on continued EBITDA growth and provides inadequate downside protection if EBITDA growth decelerates or declines. (Note: ARS is a privately held corporation and does not publicly disclose its financial statements). For the next year, we expect modest improvement in the company's credit metrics, with leverage declining to the low- to mid-6x area. As such, we believe credit measures will remain in line with indicative ratios for a financial risk profile that we characterize to be highly leveraged. These credit measures include leverage of over 5x debt-to-EBITDA and a ratio of funds from operations (FFO) to total debt of less than 12%. Our forecast for 2012 incorporates the following assumptions: -- Sales growth in the mid-single-digit area, reflecting full year contribution for recently acquired business and normalization of HVAC sales following exceptionally mild summer weather in 2011. -- EBITDA restored to 2010 levels, reflecting operating leverage from higher sales levels and more normal weather patterns. -- Capital expenditures of about $5 million, roughly in line with historically low levels. -- Debt levels remain relatively stable, and the company does not pursue any debt-financed distributions. ARS has a stable but distant No. 2 market position in its two primary business segments--HVAC and plumbing. The benefit of a No. 2 market position is mitigated because these markets are extremely fragmented. Lennox International's Service Experts subsidiary is the largest HVAC competitor, with less than 3% market share. Chemed Corp.'s Roto-Rooter subsidiary is the largest plumbing competitor, with about 1.5% market share. Local-level competition is intense and barriers to entry are low. To effectively compete, ARS' operations are largely decentralized, which also limits the benefit of a No. 2 market position. The advantage for ARS as a national provider is its geographic diversity. This mainly applies to its HVAC operations, which represents about two-thirds of its business. ARS' branch locations are concentrated across the southeastern and southwestern U.S. Therefore, hot summer weather benefits ARS more than mild summer weather. Geographic diversity reduces the probability that a significant portion of ARS' branch locations will each experience cooler-than-usual summer weather in the same year. ARS has some exposure to weak economic conditions, reduced consumer spending, and tight credit conditions. Still, ARS' services are less discretionary than other residential services. Homeowners may delay repair or replacement over the near term but cannot delay indefinitely because HVAC and plumbing is essential to the home. Also, a meaningful portion of ARS' business is for emergency repair or replacement. Liquidity ARS has "adequate" liquidity, with cash sources expected to exceed cash uses for the next 12 months. Cash sources include surplus cash, funds from operations, and availability under the revolving credit facility. As of Dec. 31, 2011, cash sources for ARS included roughly $24 million of availability under its revolving credit facility and a cash balance of about $4 million. Cash uses include capital expenditures, working capital, debt amortization, and potential acquisitions. We expect the company's free operating cash flow to remain positive for the next year. The company does not have any material debt maturities until 2014 when its revolving credit facility expires. Our assessment of the company's liquidity profile includes the following expectations, assumptions, and factors: -- We forecast cash sources to exceed cash uses by 1.2x over the next 12 months; -- We forecast net sources to remain positive over the next 12 months even if EBITDA declines by 15%; -- We forecast covenant cushion to remain above 15%, particularly following the March 2012 amendment to provide additional cushion; and -- We expect continued prudent financial management. Recovery analysis The issue-level rating on ARS' $165 million senior secured second-lien notes due 2015 is 'B', with a '4' recovery rating. The '4' recovery rating indicates our expectation for noteholders to receive average (30% to 50%) recovery in the event of a payment default. For the complete recovery analysis, please see the recovery report on ARS to be published on RatingsDirect following this article. Outlook The outlook is stable. We believe the company's credit metrics will strengthen modestly in 2012, largely as a result of EBITDA growth, particularly with normalized weather patterns. However, we could lower our ratings if the company pursues additional debt-financed dividend activity or operating performance is weaker than we anticipate, possibly due to an unseasonably cool summer in its major markets, resulting in leverage exceeding 7x. With stable debt levels, we estimate pro forma EBITDA would have to decline about 6%-7% for this to occur. Though unlikely in the next one to two years, we could raise the ratings if EBITDA growth continues and if ARS' financial policy remains less aggressive, allowing us to believe leverage can be sustained below 5x. EBITDA would need to rise over 35% from current levels for this to occur. Related Criteria And Research -- Methodology And Assumptions: Liquidity Descriptors For Global Corporate Issuers, Sept. 28, 2011 -- Business Risk/Financial Risk Matrix Expanded, May 27, 2009 -- 2008 Corporate Criteria: Analytical Methodology, April 15, 2008 Ratings List Rating Affirmed; Outlook Action To From American Residential Services LLC Corporate credit rating B/Stable/-- B/Negative/-- Ratings Affirmed American Residential Services LLC ARS Finance Inc. Senior secured B Recovery rating 4 ARS Intermediate Holdings LLC Senior secured CCC+ Recovery rating 6 Complete ratings information is available to subscribers of RatingsDirect on the Global Credit Portal at www.globalcreditportal.com. All ratings affected by this rating action can be found on Standard & Poor's public Web site at www.standardandpoors.com. Use the Ratings search box located in the left column.