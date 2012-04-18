TEXT-Fitch affirms 4 BlackRock muni closed-end funds

April 18 - Fitch Ratings affirms the 'AAA/F1' ratings assigned to variable
rate demand preferred shares (VRDP Shares) issued by the following municipal
closed-end funds:
BlackRock MuniYield California Quality Fund, Inc. (NYSE: MCA)
--$166,500,000 of VRDP Shares, series W-7, due May 2041, with a liquidation
preference of $100,000 per share.
BlackRock MuniYield Michigan Quality Fund, Inc. (NYSE: MIY)
--$144,600,000 of VRDP Shares, series W-7, due May 2041, with a liquidation
preference of $100,000 per share.
BlackRock MuniYield New York Quality Fund, Inc. (NYSE: MYN)
--$247,700,000 of VRDP Shares, series W-7, due May 2041, with a liquidation
preference of $100,000 per share.
BlackRock MuniYield New Jersey Fund, Inc. (NYSE: MYJ)
--$102,200,000 of VRDP Shares, series W-7, due May 2041, with a liquidation
preference of $100,000 per share.
KEY RATING DRIVERS
The 'F1' short-term rating primarily reflects:
--The credit strength of the VRDP Shares liquidity provider Citibank, N.A.
('A/F1', Outlook Stable);
--The terms and conditions of the VRDP Shares purchase agreement (the purchase
agreement).
The 'AAA' long-term rating primarily reflects:
--Sufficient asset coverage provided to the VRDP Shares as calculated per the
fund's asset coverage tests;
--The structural protections afforded by mandatory collateral maintenance and
de-leveraging provisions in the event of asset coverage declines;
--The legal and regulatory parameters that govern the fund's operations.
Both the short- and long-term ratings also reflect the capabilities of BlackRock
Advisors, LLC. as investment advisor.
TENDER AND REMARKETING
The VRDP Shares benefit from a feature giving investors the right to tender the
securities with a seven-day notice for remarketing. The VRDP Shares are also
subject to a mandatory tender for remarketing upon the occurrence of certain
events, such as non-payment of dividends by the fund, announcement of a special
rate period, among others. VRDP Shares that are unsuccessfully remarketed are
purchased by the liquidity provider.
The VRDP Shares have a 30-year mandatory final maturity and pay an adjustable
dividend rate set weekly by the remarketing agent Citigroup Global Markets, Inc.
(or any subsequent replacement). Should any weekly remarketing be unsuccessful,
the dividend rate will reset to a maximum rate as defined in transactional
documents.
The Bank of New York Mellon (rated 'AA-/F1+' by Fitch) serves as the tender and
paying agent, and as such, provides remarketing results to the holders of VRDP
Shares, tender and deliver non-clearing VRDP Shares from holders to the
liquidity provider, and notifies the holders of VRDP Shares of a non-renewal or
termination of the purchase agreement, among other duties.
PURCHASE OBLIGATION
The VRDP Shares are supported by a purchase agreement (renewed on an annual
basis) to ensure full and timely repayment of the liquidation preference amount
plus any accumulated and unpaid dividends to holders upon occurrence of certain
events. The agreement requires the liquidity provider to purchase all VRDP
Shares tendered for sale that were not successfully remarketed. The liquidity
provider must also purchase all outstanding VRDP Shares if the fund has not
obtained an alternate purchase agreement prior to the termination of the
purchase agreement being replaced or following the downgrade of the liquidity
provider's ratings below 'F2' (or equivalent).
The purchase of VRDP Shares pursuant to the purchase agreement is unconditional
and irrevocable, and as such the short-term ratings assigned to the VRDP Shares
are directly linked to the short-term creditworthiness of the liquidity
provider.
ASSET COVERAGE
As of Feb. 26, 2012, the fund's pro forma asset coverage ratios, as calculated
in accordance with the Fitch total and net over-collateralization tests per the
'AAA' rating guidelines outlined in Fitch's criteria, were in excess of 100%,
which is the minimum threshold required under the VRDP Shares' transactional
documents.
As of the same date, the fund's asset coverage ratio for the VRDP Shares, as
calculated in accordance with the Investment Company Act of 1940, were in excess
of the minimum asset coverage threshold of 225% as currently set by the terms of
the fee agreement between each fund and the liquidity provider and the VRDP
Shares' transactional documents.
Each fund has also covenanted with the liquidity provider to maintain an
effective leverage ratios for both VRDP Shares and floating-rate certificates of
tender option bonds below 45% (or 46% if the increase in the ratio is due
exclusively to asset market value volatility). Each fund's Effective Leverage
Ratio is currently below 45%.
In the event of asset coverage decline, the VRDP Shares' transactional documents
require a fund to reduce leverage in order to restore compliance with the
particular test(s) breaching the required threshold(s).
FUND PROFILES
The funds are non-diversified, closed-end management investment companies
regulated by the Investment Company Act of 1940. The funds seek to provide
shareholders with high current income exempt from federal income taxes as well
as income taxes of the state of California for MCA, Michigan for MIY, New York
for MYN, and New Jersey for MYJ, by investing primarily in a portfolio of
qualified municipal obligations. Under normal circumstances, the funds expect to
invest primarily in assets that are rated at least 'BBB' by Fitch or equivalent.
FUND ADVISOR
BlackRock Advisors, LLC, a subsidiary of BlackRock, Inc., is the advisor to the
funds, responsible for the overall investment strategies and their
implementation. BlackRock, Inc. and its affiliates had approximately $3.513
trillion of assets under management as of Dec. 31, 2011.
RATINGS SENSITIVITY
The ratings assigned to the VRDP Shares may be sensitive to material changes in
the leverage composition, portfolio credit quality, portfolio diversification or
market risk of the fund, as described above. A material adverse deviation from
Fitch guidelines for any key rating driver could cause ratings to be lowered by
Fitch.
The short-term ratings assigned to the VRDP Shares may also be sensitive to
changes in the financial condition of the liquidity provider. A downgrade of the
liquidity provider to 'F2' would result in a downgrade of the short-term rating
of the VRDP Shares to 'F2,' absent other mitigants. However a downgrade of the
liquidity provider below 'F2' would not necessarily result in a further
corresponding downgrade given the acceleration features in the transaction
documents for the VRDP Shares that would result in a mandatory tender of the
VRDP Shares for purchase by the liquidity provider.
For additional information about Fitch rating guidelines applicable to debt and
preferred stock issued by closed-end funds, please review the criteria
referenced below, which can be found on Fitch's web site at
The sources of information used to assess this rating were the public domain and
BlackRock Advisors, LLC.
Applicable Criteria and Related Research:
--'Rating Closed-End Fund Debt and Preferred Stock' (Aug. 16, 2011);
--'2012 Outlook: Closed-End Fund Leverage' (Dec. 19, 2011);
--'Closed-End Funds: Derivatives Under Review' (Nov. 16, 2011);
--'Primer: CEF Variable-Rate Demand Preferred Shares' (Oct. 27, 2011).
