TEXT-S&P comments on Knology Inc

April 18 - Standard & Poor's Ratings Services said today that its ratings on
West Point, Ga.-based cable service provider Knology Inc. are
unaffected by the company's recently announced definitive agreement to be
acquired by WideOpenWest Finance LLC (WOW; B-/CW Pos/--). (For more information,
see the research update on WOW, published earlier today on RatingsDirect.)
Under the terms of the agreement, WOW will acquire all outstanding shares of
Knology for approximately $1.5 billion in cash, including the repayment of debt.
If the transaction closes as planned, we expect all of Knology's existing debt
(consisting of a $195 million term loan A, $545 million term loan B, and a $50
million revolving credit facility) to be repaid, and we would withdraw the
corporate credit rating and all issue-level ratings at that time. The companies
expect the transaction to close after approval by Knology's stockholders and
satisfaction of customer closing conditions and regulatory approvals.