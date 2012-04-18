TEXT-S&P says PNC Financial Services ratings unaffected by Q1 results

April 18 - Standard & Poor's Ratings Services today said that its ratings on PNC Financial Services Group (A-/Stable/A-2) are not immediately affected by the company's good first-quarter earnings, given the current operating conditions. PNC's adjusted pretax earnings totaled $1.092 billion, a 30% increase from fourth-quarter 2011. A 10% decline in noninterest expenses boosted earnings in the first quarter; expenses were elevated in the previous quarter due to a mortgage-related accrual and higher personnel costs. Revenue growth from the mortgage banking and asset management businesses supported a 7% improvement in noninterest income, compared with the previous quarter. Net interest income rose 4% from the previous quarter, including $91 million from PNC's acquisition of RBC Bank (USA). Total deposits increased by 10% to $206 billion, including $18 billion from the RBC acquisition. Retail certificates of deposit (CDs) continue to run-off, but the balance of these high-cost deposits only declined slightly because PNC acquired $4 billion of CDs in the RBC deal. PNC's loan portfolio expanded for the fourth consecutive quarter across nearly all commercial and residential categories. The growth mainly reflected the RBC acquisition, which added $15 billion of loans. Organic commercial loans increased by approximately 5% from the previous quarter. Despite the slow economic recovery, we expect continued growth in PNC's loan portfolio--in most categories excluding real estate. In first-quarter 2012, the net interest margin (NIM) rose by 4 basis points (bps) from the previous quarter, and the declining cost of funds outpaced the drop in yield earned on loans and securities. Considering the low interest rates, the shift in firm's earning asset mix, and the decline in the accretive yield from purchased assets, we expect that the NIM will be flat to down in the remaining quarters in 2012. However, the continued run-off of higher-cost CDs should somewhat offset these negative factors. PNC's credit metrics continued to improve as nonperforming loans dropped to 2.06% of total loans in the first quarter from 2.24% in the previous quarter. The net charge-off rate declined 2 bps to 0.81% on an annualized basis from the fourth quarter, and we expect small incremental improvements in charge-off levels during the remainder of 2012, in light of the still sluggish U.S. economy. PNC released $151 million from its loan-loss reserves in the first quarter as result of credit improvements. And although its loan loss reserves to nonperforming loans ratio declined to 115% from 122% in the previous quarter, we believe PNC maintains sufficient reserves to cover potential losses. We expect client growth to help mitigate much of the impact new regulations and low interest rates will likely have on PNC's revenue in 2012. We expect costs to rise modestly during the year, largely reflecting expenses resulting from the RBC acquisition, partially offset by the firm's cost containment efforts. PNC's Tier 1 common capital ratio declined 100 bps to 9.3% in the first quarter, largely reflecting the RBC acquisition as well as loan growth. We believe that PNC's capital, as measured by Standard & Poor's risk-adjusted capital ratio, will likely decline somewhat with the repurchase of some higher-cost hybrid debt instruments, combined with the impact of the higher dividend payout and the planned repurchase of up to $250 million of common stock in 2012. However, we don't expect the decline in capital to affect the ratings.