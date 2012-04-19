TEXT-Fitch says credit negative in potential Nestle buy of Pfizer unit

April 19 - Fitch Ratings believes Pfizer's sale of its infant
nutrition unit could be construed as strategically beneficial for potential
suitors, but might also produce some ratings pressure.
One potential petitioner for Pfizer's nutrition business is Swiss food company
Nestle SA. While we do not have information to indicate that such a transaction
would happen, we believe an acquisition would make strategic sense, as it would
build on Nestle's existing successful nutrition brands, which showed 7.3%
organic growth in 2011. The move would also help boost Nestle's presence in
growing emerging markets, more specifically in China, where the Pfizer unit
already has a meaningful presence. Pfizer put the unit up for sale in July 2011
as it sought to shed some of its noncore businesses. Pfizer's animal health
business is also under strategic review.
We believe the rating headroom is low for Nestle under its current 'AA+' rating,
underscored by its net leverage which stood at 1.1x at the end of 2011.
Consequently, we think that a potential debt-funded acquisition of Pfizer's
infant nutrition, subject to details of its financing, could potentially
position Nestle's net leverage in the 1.0x to 1.5x range more permanently. In
addition, net debt could end up above management's target of CHF15 billion-CHF18
billion for the 2012-2013 period. This would reflect a change in tack in
management's preference to pursue value creation via external growth more
decisively. In our view, such a stance would counteract the attrition caused by
the negative currency effect (strong CHF) seen in 2011 considering Nestle's
worldwide presence.
As the current rating does not leave much room for large debt-funded merger and
acquisition activity, under these assumptions, downward rating pressure would
likely exist, albeit possibly limited to one notch, subject to the company's
confirmation of its future financial policy.
M&A has been relatively muted in packaged food internationally since 2010
without any large, transformational, or cross-border acquisitions as companies
preferred conserving cash; similarly, we believe the Pfizer deal would not
herald a period of consolidation in the sector. However, further acquisitions
are possible yet opportunistic as the individual markets remain highly
fragmented globally. This picture contrasts with alcoholic beverages, especially
beer, as this is an industry in a clear consolidating path.