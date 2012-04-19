TEXT-Fitch upgrades Taylor Wimpey to 'BB-'

April 19 - Fitch Ratings has upgraded UK house builder Taylor Wimpey plc's
(TW) Long-term Issuer Default Rating (IDR) and senior unsecured rating to
'BB-' from 'B+'. Its Short-term IDR is affirmed at 'B'. The Outlook is Stable.
"Taylor Wimpey is now predominantly focused on UK house building following the
disposal of its North American business in the second quarter of 2011, focusing
management attention on increasing margins and developing its strategic land
bank for sustained medium term profitability," says Anil Jhangiani, Director in
Fitch's EMEA Corporate Finance team. "Whilst benefiting from a solid capital
structure with long-term capital intensive land bank development activities well
supported by its equity position and only modest debt to fund measured working
capital growth. In Fitch's view, all these positive elements have contributed
towards a rating upgrade."
TW's solid recovery is most evident from continued margin growth. At FY11 EBITDA
margins improved to 8.8% from 5.0% and 1.7% for FY10 and FY09 respectively. This
reflects a combination of lower build costs, overhead rationalisation and lower
land bank costs. Fitch's forecasts have been revised to show improved expected
performance with adjusted net debt/EBITDAR leverage now estimated at around
1.5x. Fitch expects TW to maintain a leverage ratio of around 1.5x on a
sustained basis (or around 3.5x if land creditors are also included as debt).
Fitch currently estimates that UK house prices could fall by a further 5%-10% in
the medium term. This will mask some regional disparities, particularly in
central London, where it is expected that foreign (cash) buyers will continue to
underpin prices with annual low signal digit growth expected in the medium term.
The long term view on UK residential property volumes is relatively robust with
a structural under-supply of homes in the UK. However, constrained mortgage
financing, high unemployment and relatively high house prices (when based on
affordability models) are likely to keep new housing sales significantly below
pre-crisis levels. Positively, low interest rates, relatively low arrears (when
compared to past recessions) and attractive rental yields (compared to UK gilt
rates) have supported prices from falling further.
TW, to some extent, is restricted by the low volume UK housing market and its
inherent high cyclicality. However, it benefits from being one of the market
leaders, enjoying reasonable market share and solid diversification across the
UK. That said, more exposure to the favourable London market would be viewed as
a positive for the rating. TW has also taken steps to enhance their product mix
moving away from weak demand housing units such as lower priced apartments
towards building higher priced houses with stronger demand dynamics.
TW's liquidity position remains strong with a fully undrawn GBP600m committed
debt facility and no debt maturities until Q414. High debt funding costs were
further reduced during FY11 with a GBP85m debt buyback of the 10.375% Senior
unsecured note due 2015.
All debt facilities benefit from a shortfall guarantee from Taylor Wimpey UK
Ltd, the main operational and asset-owning entity of the TW group (representing
over 90% of consolidated assets, revenue and EBITDA). This reduces the senior
lenders' structural subordination, as any shortfall of recovery by the
guaranteed senior lenders ranks equally as an unsecured liability of the
guarantor. However, the pension funds benefit from the Pension Protection Fund
standard guarantee, which increases their recovery.
Additional information is available at www.fitchratings.com.
The ratings above were solicited by, or on behalf of, the issuer, and therefore,
Fitch has been compensated for the provision of the ratings.
Applicable criteria, "Corporate Rating Methodology", dated 12 August 2011 are
available at www.fitchratings.com.
Applicable Criteria and Related Research:
Corporate Rating Methodology