TEXT-Fitch affirms Bank of Jordan at 'BB-'

April 19 - Fitch Ratings has affirmed Bank of Jordan's (BOJ) Long-term Issuer Default Rating (IDR) at 'BB-' with a Stable Outlook, Short-term IDR at 'B' and Viability Rating at 'bb-'. A full list of rating actions is at the end of this release. BOJ's IDRs and Viability Rating are driven by its intrinsic strength. They reflect the bank's healthy profitability, ample liquidity and solid domestic franchise. The ratings also take into account BOJ's fairly weak asset quality indicators, the difficult local and regional operating environment, and loan book concentrations. The outlook for BOJ, and the wider banking sector, is underpinned by developments in the Jordanian economy. A significant deterioration in the operating environment or asset quality could have a negative impact on the bank's ratings. Conversely, upside potential depends on a material economic improvement in the country. Operating profitability has proved resilient, supported by stronger non-interest income and good cost containment, and despite higher loan impairment charges (LICs). Fitch expects broadly stable profitability in 2012, constrained by elevated levels of LICs, given the still challenging operating environment, and sector-wide margin pressure, as market competition intensifies. BOJ's exposure to Syria (via its banking subsidiary; 11% of BOJ's total assets at end-2011) is a concern in light of the escalating unrest in the country, and could result in additional asset quality problems. The bank's level of Fitch core capital and comfortable liquidity provide some buffer against unexpected losses. Non-performing loans (NPLs) reached 8.9% of gross loans at end-2011, with the increases in NPLs emanating largely from the large corporate loan segment. These exposures accounted for the majority of impaired loans. Reserve coverage of impaired loans was maintained at 68%. BOJ has a stable customer deposit base, accounting for nearly all of non-equity funding, which underpins the bank's liquidity. Capital adequacy is satisfactory in light of the bank's risks and complies with local regulatory requirements. Capitalisation improved on the back of a boost in share capital during 2011. Accordingly, the Fitch core capital ratio rose to 18.3% at end-2011 (end-2010: 15.5%). BOJ is Jordan's fifth-largest bank by assets, with domestic market shares of 5.5% in loans and 4.3% in deposits (as of end-2011). The bank offers a broad range of corporate and retail banking services and it also has presence in the Palestinian territories and Syria. The Fakhouri Group, a prominent local family-owned group, has been BOJ's largest shareholder since 1979 (with a 36.3% stake). The rating actions are as follows: Long-Term IDR affirmed at 'BB-'; Stable Outlook Short-Term IDR affirmed at 'B' Viability Rating affirmed at 'bb-' Support Rating affirmed at '4' Support Rating Floor affirmed at 'B+' Additional information is available at www.fitchratings.com. The ratings above were solicited by, or on behalf of, the issuer, and therefore, Fitch has been compensated for the provision of the ratings. Applicable criteria, "Global Financial Institutions Rating Criteria", dated 16 August 2011, and "Evaluating Corporate Governance", dated 13 December 2011, are available at www.fitchratings.com. Applicable Criteria and Related Research: Global Financial Institutions Rating Criteria Evaluating Corporate Governance