TEXT-Fitch cuts London & Regional Debt Securitisation No. 2

April 19 - Fitch Ratings has taken various rating actions on London & Regional Debt Securitisation No. 2 plc's (LoRDS 2) commercial mortgage-backed floating-rate notes due 2015 notes, as follows: GBP176.4m class A (XS0262542565): downgraded to 'Asf' from 'AAsf'; Outlook Negative GBP14.9m class B (XS0262544348): downgraded to 'Asf' from 'AA-'; Outlook Negative GBP46.4m class C (XS0262545402): affirmed at 'BB'; Outlook Stable As expected in light of the tenant composition and a core of high quality central London properties, the performance of the single underlying loan backing this CMBS has been largely stable since the last rating action. However, the high leverage and looming maturity of the whole loan, the limited use and single tenant risk associated with some of the collateral and the limited information reported to Fitch all make the borrower's ability to refinance the loan uncertain. This accounts for the downgrade of the two senior tranches. In the event of loan default, the absence of an appointed independent servicer means creditors will have to agree on a work-out strategy and instruct the security trustee accordingly. This adds time and complexity to the work-out process, which, with only two years between loan and bond maturity, means there is risk of a further downgrade if the loan fails to repay. This is particularly relevant for the senior note classes because they carry an investment-grade rating, which explains the Negative Outlook. The portfolio comprises 24 office, retail and leisure properties located throughout the United Kingdom. Leisure assets account for approximately 46% of passing rent. The largest tenant in the pool (Stakis Limited, unrated but wholly-owned by the Hilton Group) manages two boutique central London hotels contributing 26% of passing rent under leases with 12 and 14 years remaining. Another notable leisure asset is a recently developed casino in Leicester Square, which is also let to an unrated tenant with 18 years left on the lease. These three assets are high quality and well located. Nevertheless, as operating assets they represent less predictable sources of net income in times of economic stress. The reported loan to value ratios (LTV) of the A-note (securitised in LoRDS 2) and the whole loan are 57.1% and 82.6% respectively, based on an October 2009 valuation commissioned by the borrower. Fitch has not been provided with this report and in computing its own estimate of value, considers LTV to be significantly higher, at 72% and 105% for the A-note and whole loan respectively. While Fitch has applied conservative assumptions to address visibility constraints imposed by a lack of data regarding underlying performance of the operating assets, its estimate underlines the uncertainty over the borrower's ability to refinance the loan. Fitch will continue to monitor the performance of the transaction. A performance update will be made available shortly on the agency's website, www.fitchratings.com. Additional information is available at www.fitchratings.com. The ratings above were solicited by, or on behalf of, the issuer, and therefore, Fitch has been compensated for the provision of the ratings. The sources of information used to assess these ratings were the issuer, servicer, and periodic cash manager and servicer reports. Applicable criteria, "EMEA CMBS Rating Criteria", dated 04 April 2012 and 'Global Structured Finance Rating Criteria', dated 4 August 2011, is available at www.fitchratings.com. Applicable Criteria and Related Research: EMEA CMBS Rating Criteria Global Structured Finance Rating Criteria